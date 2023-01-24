Read full article on original website
Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Sundy Best Reveal Tracklist For Upcoming Album, ‘Feel Good Country’
Sundy Best hasn’t released an album in over six years, but that’s all about to change. The Prestonburg, Kentucky duo of Kristofer Lee Bentley and Nicholas Jamerson released their last album Almar Sky in 2016, culminating a prolific four year stretch that included four albums, a live album, several singles, and a rapidly growing fanbase that catapulted them to the forefront of the Appalachian music scene. All of this momentum was put on ice in early 2018, though, when Sundy […] The post Sundy Best Reveal Tracklist For Upcoming Album, ‘Feel Good Country’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
