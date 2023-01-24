Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Rioter who chemical sprayed Capitol Officer Sicknick sentenced to 80 months in prison
A rioter who assaulted law enforcement officers with an unknown chemical spray outside the Capitol Building during the Jan. 6 riot was sentenced to 80 months in prison Friday with credit for time served. Julian Khater, 33, of Somerset, N.J., pleaded guilty last September to two felony counts of assaulting,...
A police chief was arrested and charged with dealing meth and cocaine
Shawn Denning, the top officer in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, used the app Wickr to run drug deals because he thought it was safe, prosecutors said.
Man Who Assaulted Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick on Jan. 6 Sentenced to More Than Six Years in Prison
The Jan. 6 rioter who unloaded a can of pepper spray on U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died the next day, has been sentenced to six years and eight months in prison, multiple news outlets reported. Julian Elie Khater also sprayed Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards and a...
Julie Chrisley was sent to a medical center for inmates — not the federal prison where she was set to serve her sentence
A spokesperson with the Bureau of Prisons told Insider that Julie Chrisley arrived at the Kentucky medical center on Tuesday, but didn't say why.
47 years? A closer look at the sentencing for the man who propped his feet on Pelosi’s desk on Jan. 6
On Jan. 23, Richard Barnett was found guilty on eight federal charges for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
A Capitol rioter identified by the massive tattoo on his stomach sentenced to 78 months in prison
James McGrew, of Mississippi, hurled a handrail at Capitol police. He pleaded guilty to assaulting law-enforcement officers on January 6, 2021.
Man sentenced for distributing fentanyl resulting in death – a first in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — For the first time in Colorado, a man was sentenced in federal court to life in prison after being convicted of distributing fentanyl resulting in death. Bruce Holder, 57, was convicted by a jury in 2021. Judge Christine Arguello sentenced Holder to the maximum penalty presented...
Former FBI Agent Shares Theory Why Roommates Were Spared in Idaho Murders
Tracey Walder, who worked with the CIA and FBI, shared her perspective on the recently released probable cause affidavit with NewsNation on Thursday.
Todd Chrisley serving his time in one of America’s cushiest prisons
Reality TV star Todd Chrisley reported to federal prison on Tuesday to begin his 12-year sentence — and he couldn’t have asked for a better place to serve. FPC Pensacola, a minimum-security facility in Pensacola, Florida, has been labeled as one of the “cushiest” in America. The facility, which opened in 1988, is usually reserved for white-collar crime that includes wire fraud, mail fraud and healthcare fraud. Prominent defense attorney, Allan Ellis, described the prison as a “pretty laid-back experience,” and idles more along the lines of a “camp.” Former US Rep. Chris Collins, who served New York’s 27th congressional...
Secretary wrote at least 44 checks to herself, then vacationed in Alaska, feds say
The woman is sentenced to prison after embezzling $1.2 million from a Missouri business, authorities said.
Louisiana holds people in prison after they have served their sentences, feds find
A two-year U.S. Justice Department investigation finds that Louisiana, on average, holds inmates an additional 29 days beyond their release dates.
'You are the reason Brian is dead' | Mother of fallen Capitol officer asks judge for lengthy sentence
WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors want a judge to sentence a Pennsylvania man who pepper sprayed U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick and at least two others on Jan. 6 to serve 90 months, or more than seven years. in prison – arguing in a sentencing memo this week he contributed to the collapse of the police line outside the Capitol.
Before Alex Murdaugh testimony starts, defense to ask judge for rulings to strike evidence
WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — Before testimony begins in South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh's murder trial, defense lawyers will ask the judge to make a pair of key rulings this week that could strike a massive amount of evidence from the case. Prosecutors want to present voluminous evidence of Murdaugh's bad behavior and the numerous...
Nearly 27% of Louisiana state inmates are held beyond their release dates, US Justice Department says
The Louisiana department of corrections is keeping more than a quarter of inmates behind bars past their scheduled release date, the US Justice Department said in a report Wednesday.
Officer Sicknick assault suspect ordered to serve 80 months in prison
WASHINGTON — A federal judge sentenced the Pennsylvania man who pepper sprayed U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick on Jan. 6, 2021, to six years and eight months in prison Friday, saying he found his assault on outnumbered officers inexusable. Julian Khater, 33, appeared before U.S. District Judge Thomas...
In West Virginia’s jails ‘we’re working our people to death’ and they’re quitting
An alarming message about staffing in West Virginia’s jails. “We’re absolutely working our people to death, and they’re quitting because of that,” acting Corrections Commissioner Brad Douglas said in a presentation before the House Jails and Prisons Committee. Corrections officer positions at West Virginia jails are...
States look to speed fiber installation across railroad tracks
Fiber deployments that need to cross railroad rights of way sometimes get mired in bureaucratic delays and onerous fees that can impact the financial viability of deployment, some states say. The long-standing issue goes back many years and in 2018 prompted NTCA-The Rural Broadband Association to file comments with the...
