Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KXII.com
New details in fatal shooting of woman in Choctaw County
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - News 12 has learned new details about what led up to the fatal shooting of a woman in Choctaw County on Tuesday. Court documents said Chase Rocha, 21, was intoxicated when he got into an argument with his step-father, Dakota Amix, early Tuesday morning at a home on Unger Rd. near Boswell.
KXII.com
Estranged wife shoots at ex-husband, police say
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A woman was arrested after she allegedly shot at her ex-husband’s car Thursday. Paris Police said 37-year-old Patricsh Annette Titus followed her ex-husband after an an earlier disturbance between the two and shot at him. Police said a bullet hole was found in the door...
KXII.com
Sherman man sentenced to prison for assaulting a police officer
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man will spend 17 years in prison after he punched an officer in the face. According to a press release from the Grayson County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, Sherman officers were dispatched to a fight in progress on March 17, 2019 where police said six to eight people were fighting in the parking lot at Steeple Chase apartments.
Godbolt Accumulates Additional Felony Charge
January 26, 2023 – While Adrian Jamaal Godbolt of Sulphur Springs was in custody on four changes, an fifth charge was added. The additional charge is related to burglary of a habitation. Bond for that charge is set at $75,000. 23FE0003 1 71.02 ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY. This...
Man Murdered , Brother in Law Arrested in Campbell Texas
At approximately 6:15 AM on January 22, 2023, the Hunt County Sheriff's Office received a call about suspicious activity in the area of County Road 4108 in Greenville. The information obtained from the caller was that her brother and her husband were at a residence on County Road 4108 when allegedly three individuals kidnapped her husband at gunpoint. Several minutes later, her brother heard gunshots. Hunt County Sheriff's department then started the investigation as a possible kidnapping. They soon found a Deceased Male in a ditch on nearby County Road 4106.
KXII.com
Woman sentenced to prison for role in 2018 robbery
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - One of three people involved in a robbery in 2018 was sentenced to prison on Thursday. Court documents said Natayvia White was arrested for robbery after she and two other people assaulted and stole from a man in the Sunshine Food Mart parking lot in Sherman in 2018.
fox4news.com
2 brothers charged with murder in Garland deadly shooting
GARLAND, Texas - Garland police arrested two brothers for their role in a shooting that killed one person and injured another on Saturday. Around 4:25 p.m. police were called to S. Forest Crest Drive after two people had been shot. One of the victims, 24-year-old Moises Flores of Dallas, died...
Kaufman County Sheriff's Office investigating Forney-area shooting incident
FORNEY, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Forney-area shooting incident on Thursday. Kaufman County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Scott Whitaker tells inForney.com there are no reported injuries and that damage from the gunfire is property related and involves at least one vehicle. Investigators had taped off...
Hopkins County District Attorney: Clayton Reynolds
A Press Release Regarding the Arrest, Trial and Sentencing of Clayton Reynolds. January 26, 2023 – DCSO Deputy Samantha Manrique met up with DPS Trooper Sgt. Kain to make an arrest on Clayton Reynolds in downtown Cooper, Texas on July 7, 2022. At that time, Mr. Reynolds had two warrants for his arrest for two third-degree felony assaults, both against the same woman who is the mother of his children. During this time, Mr. Reynolds had been heavily using methamphetamine and was experiencing delusions regarding the mother of his children. As a result of these delusions, Mr. Reynolds was calling 911 repeatedly. This is what prompted the meeting between Sgt. Kain and Deputy Manrique.
KTEN.com
Record arrests of Texas Most Wanted fugitives
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety said 2022 was one for the record books when it comes to the success of its 10 Most Wanted program, and Grayson County had a hand in it. There were five Grayson County cases on the list that were...
KXII.com
Murder arrest made in Denison shooting
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - One young man is dead and another is in jail facing a murder charge after a shooting at a Denison home early Wednesday morning. Around 2 a.m. both Denison Fire and Police responded to the 2900 block of Layne Drive, where one young man was shot and another was taken into custody.
Man Killed in Hunt County Sunday
The following information was released by Hunt County Sheriff’s Office:. At approximately 6:15 AM on January 22, 2023, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to suspicious activity in the area of Hunt County Road 4108 in Greenville. The information received from the caller was that her brother and her husband were at a residence on County Road 4108 when allegedly three individuals kidnapped her husband at gunpoint and several minutes later her brother heard gunshots. Hunt County deputies arrived in the area and upon investigation, located a deceased male on Hunt County Road 4106.
Amber Alert issued for infant from Kaufman County
KEMP, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert has been issued for Xyavier Calliste Jr. from Kaufman County. Calliste is a 15-week-old Black male with brown eyes, black hair and is 23 inches tall, weighing 8 pounds, according to Kemp Police Department. Calliste was last seen in an unknown vehicle with Abigail Margaret Williams, a 23-year-old […]
easttexasradio.com
Hunt County Man Gets 20 Years
A Hunt County grand jury indicted Kerith Gilstrap, 43, of Greenville, in July 2021, on one count of arson causing death. Gilstrap entered the guilty plea Friday in 354th District Court. Judge Keli Aiken sentenced Gilstrap to 20 years in prison. The fire was on Apr 13, 2021, and resulted in the death of Christopher James Hawkins, 43, of Greenville.
KXII.com
Law enforcement seize 10 pounds of meth
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - 10 pounds of Methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $450 thousand were seized in Sherman Tuesday. Sherman Police said on January 24 Officer Anderson and his K9 partner Jaeger assisted another law enforcement agency with a narcotics investigation. After a search warrant was issued to...
Police: 2 brothers arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Texas
GARLAND, Texas — Two brothers were arrested in connection to a shooting where a man died in Garland, Texas, police say. The Garland Police Department said in a news release that Christopher Sagrero, 17, and Jose Sagrero, 19, were arrested for their alleged involvement in a shooting on Jan. 21. Police confirmed that the men are brothers.
DPS helicopter locates over $270,000 in stolen property during aerial patrol, KCSO recovers
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter located over $270,000 in stolen property during aerial patrol last week, according to a statement from the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office. On January 17, 2023, a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter was on aerial patrol when it...
Father of McKinney AMBER Alert children feels he's being wrongfully accused of kidnapping
MCKINNEY, Texas — Jami Burns, the grandmother accused of taking off with her two grandchildren during a supervised Child Protective Services visit, was arraigned at the Collin County Jail on Monday afternoon. She and her son, Justin Burns, face kidnapping charges. McKinney police announced Sunday that the two girls...
KXII.com
One dead, two taken to hospital after crash in Fannin Co.
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man is dead after a crash on State Highway 121 on Thursday night. According to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Abbas Zeerak, 38, was driving south on SH 121 behind Jonathan Davenport, 57, when Davenport slowed down to make a left-hand turn onto County Rd. 4642 and Zeerak rear-ended him.
ketr.org
Paris police place officer on leave pending review of video
The City of Paris has placed a police officer on administrative leave while the police department reviews a video of an encounter between the officer and a Lamar County resident. The incident occurred on Jan. 2. The officer’s name has not been released and the identity of the Lamar County resident has also not been released. The Paris News reports the resident’s son was paralyzed after being shot by police in 2021. Bodycam footage of the January 2023 conversation between the officer and the resident is being reviewed by Paris police. The Paris News reports the video ends with the officer saying “Tell your son we said ‘hi.’”
Comments / 0