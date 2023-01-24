ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

numberfire.com

FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: NFC Championship (49ers at Eagles)

The top two NFC seeds will meet in Philadelphia to kick off Sunday's championship games at 3:00 pm ET, and it should be a good one. The Philadelphia Eagles are 2.5-point favorites over the San Francisco 49ers, and the matchup has a 46.5-point over/under. For those unfamiliar, single-game slates feature...
numberfire.com

3 NBA FanDuel Studs to Target on Wednesday 1/25/23

Basketball is the most consistent sport for daily fantasy purposes. A top slugger in baseball will have his fair share of 0-for-4 days, and an elite fantasy football player is at risk of having games where his team's offense is shut down. A high-salaried NBA stud is generally going to...
WASHINGTON STATE
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
numberfire.com

Tyrese Maxey playing with Sixers' second unit on Wednesday night

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Brooklyn Nets. Maxey will come off the bench after James Harden was announced as Philadelphia's starter. In 34.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Maxey to score 28.5 FanDuel points. Maxey's projection includes 16.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Rui Hachimura playing in bench role for Lakers on Wednesday night

Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura will not start in Wednesday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. According to head coach Darvin Ham, Hachimura will come off the bench "to ease him into things." In a favorable spot versus a Spurs' team ranked 30th in opposing true shooting percentage, our models project Hachimura to score 23.0 FanDuel points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday 1/25/23

Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
numberfire.com

Pistons' Isaiah Livers (ankle) expected to play on Thursday

Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Livers (ankle) is expected to play in Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Livers is dealing with an ankle injury and is considered questionable, but is expected to play against the Nets. Our models expect him to play 14.8 minutes against Brooklyn. Livers' Friday projection includes...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Max Strus (shoulder) available for Heat on Friday night

Miami Heat forward Max Strus (shoulder) will play in Friday's game against the Orlando Magic. Strus will be available after he was listed as probable with a shoulder ailment. In 22.4 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Strus to score 17.2 FanDuel points. Strus' Friday projection includes 10.1 points, 2.9 rebounds,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Aaron Nesmith (wrist) questionable for Pacers on Friday

Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (wrist) is questionable for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Nesmith is dealing with right wrist soreness and is questionable to face the Bucks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 26.9 minutes against Milwaukee. Nesmith's Friday projection includes 10.9...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Warriors' Andrew Wiggins (illness) out on Friday

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andrew Wiggins (illness) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Wiggins has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not be available to face the Raptors on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Celtics' Al Horford (back) available on Thursday

Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford (back) is available for Thursday's game against the New York Knicks. Horford has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against the Knicks on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 31.3 minutes against New York. Horford's Thursday projection includes...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Suns' Landry Shamet (foot) out again on Saturday

Phoenix Suns point guard Landry Shamet (foot) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Shamet continues to deal with right foot soreness and has been ruled out of Saturday's clash with the Spurs. His next chance to play will come against the Toronto Raptors on Monday.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Marcus Morris (rib) questionable for Clippers on Thursday

Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris (rib) is questionable to play in Thursday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Morris' availability is currently in the air after the veteran was forced to leave on Tuesday with a rib injury. In a matchup versus a Spurs' team ranked last in defensive rating, expect Nicolas Batum to see more minutes if Morris is out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) questionable on Saturday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. James continues to deal with an ankle injury and is questionable to face Boston on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.0 minutes against the Celtics. James' Saturday projection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Kelly Olynyk (ankle) questionable for Jazz on Saturday

Utah Jazz center Kelly Olynyk (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Olynyk has been sidelined since January 8th with an ankle injury but has a chance to return on Saturday after being listed as questionable. Olynyk is averaging 12.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 26.0...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Denver's Nikola Jokic (hamstring) probable for Saturday's game against 76ers

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (hamstring) is probable to play in Saturday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Jokic is on track to return after Denver's superstar was held out on Wednesday with a hamstring ailment. In a matchup versus a 76ers' unit allowing 51.1 FanDuel points per game to the center position, our models project Jokic to score 58.2 FanDuel points.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Lonnie Walker (knee) questionable on Wednesday for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Lonnie Walker (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Walker has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's clash with the Spurs. He has a chance to be active for the first time since December 28th. Walker is averaging 14.7 points, 2.3...
LOS ANGELES, CA

