FOX Sports

T.I.'s first paid feature was $1,500 | CLUB SHAY SHAY

Shannon Sharpe and T.I. continue their discussion on Tip’s musical career. T.I. reveals to Shannon that he was paid $1,500 from his first feature and talks about his collaborations with Destiny Child, JAY Z and more.

