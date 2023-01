ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills general manager Brandon Beane will be speaking to the media at about 3 p.m. Tuesday after the team’s season came to an end in a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The Bills face a tricky offseason with multiple key free agents and limits in relation to salary cap space.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.