Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Ranger Energy (RNGR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Ranger Energy (RNGR) closed at $10.92, marking a +1.2% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had...
NASDAQ
Permian Resources (PR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Permian Resources (PR) closed the most recent trading day at $10.81, moving -1.73% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
Datadog (DDOG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Datadog (DDOG) closed at $77.23, marking a +1.62% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Cenovus Energy (CVE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Cenovus Energy (CVE) closed at $20.40, marking a +1.19% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the oil company had gained...
NASDAQ
Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Starwood Property Trust (STWD) closed at $20.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.92% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Medtronic (MDT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Medtronic (MDT) closed the most recent trading day at $82.58, moving +0.9% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.26%. Heading into today, shares of the medical device...
NASDAQ
Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) closed at $29.06 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.43% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Digital Realty Trust (DLR) closed at $111.31 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.83% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
EPR Properties (EPR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
EPR Properties (EPR) closed at $42.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.55% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Heading into today, shares of the real...
NASDAQ
BP (BP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, BP (BP) closed at $36.32, marking a +0.19% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the oil and...
NASDAQ
SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR) Surges 12.6%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
SEMrush Holdings, Inc. SEMR shares rallied 12.6% in the last trading session to close at $8.91. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 8.8% gain over the past four weeks. SEMrush...
NASDAQ
Geron (GERN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Geron (GERN) closed the most recent trading day at $3.34, moving -0.89% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.26%. Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had...
NASDAQ
Zscaler (ZS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Zscaler (ZS) closed the most recent trading day at $127.52, moving +1.86% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the cloud-based information security provider...
NASDAQ
Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YAMHF) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YAMHF) closed at $24.35, marking no change from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
McDonald's (MCD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, McDonald's (MCD) closed at $272.46, marking a -0.82% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Hershey (HSY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Hershey (HSY) closed at $218.76, marking a -0.57% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the chocolate bar and candy maker...
NASDAQ
Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) closed the most recent trading day at $41.34, moving -0.74% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the company had gained...
NASDAQ
Zoetis (ZTS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Zoetis (ZTS) closed at $165.18 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.82% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the animal health company had...
NASDAQ
Recent Price Trend in Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY) is Your Friend, Here's Why
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
NASDAQ
Barrick Gold (GOLD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Barrick Gold (GOLD) closed at $19.67, marking a -0.1% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the gold and...
Comments / 0