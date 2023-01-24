Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Appoints Six To Humanities Texas
Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Trasa Cobern, Amanda Nobles and April Graham to Humanities Texas with terms set to expire on December 31, 2024. Additionally, the Governor appointed Elizabeth Johnson and Stacey Neal Combest and reappointed Ellen Ramsey with terms set to expire on December 31, 2023. As the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, Humanities Texas conducts and supports public programs in history, literature, philosophy, and the other humanities disciplines which strengthen Texas communities by cultivating the knowledge and judgment that representative democracy demands of its citizens. Humanities Texas is one of 56 nonprofit state and jurisdictional humanities councils in the United States.
Governor Abbott Issues Disaster Declaration For Southeast Texas
Governor Greg Abbott today issued a disaster declaration for communities in Southeast Texas impacted by severe storms that caused damage to homes and businesses earlier this week. The disaster declaration, which includes Harris and Orange counties, will further support the State of Texas' recovery efforts in response to extensive damage sustained due to tornadic activity in Pasadena, Deer Park, and neighboring Southeast Texas communities. Additional counties may be added to the declaration as damage assessments are completed.
Governor Abbott Urges Texans Impacted By Storms To Report Damage
Governor Greg Abbott today urged all Texans impacted by recent severe storms and winter weather to self-report property damage by using the Texas Division of Emergency Management’s (TDEM) iSTAT damage survey, as the damage assessment process begins. "The State of Texas is working around the clock to ensure those...
2022-2023 Assignment of Accreditation Statuses
The assignment of district and charter school accreditation statuses is authorized by Texas Education Code (TEC), Chapter 39, Public School System Accountability, and 19 Texas Administrative Code (TAC), Chapter 97, Planning and Accountability, Subchapter EE, Accreditation Status, Standards, and Sanctions. The rules define the accreditation statuses of Accredited, Accredited-Warned, Accredited-Probation, and Not Accredited-Revoked and describe how accreditation statuses are determined and assigned. These rules may be viewed at the Texas Administrative Code link available at https://tea.texas.gov/sites/default/files/ch097ee.pdf, and additional information regarding the assignment of accreditation statuses to districts and charter schools can be found on the Accreditation Status homepage of the Texas Education Agency (TEA or agency) website at http://tea.texas.gov/accredstatus/.
School Safety Standards FAQ Webinar
The Texas Education Agency (TEA) is committed to supporting local school systems in their efforts to improve the safety and security of school facilities for students, staff, and visitors. An important component of preventing school violence is addressing physical factors and facility needs on campuses. This TAA provides additional information related to minimum safety standards for education facilities in Texas.
Texas 10 Most Wanted Program Doubles Previous Record Number of Captures in 2022
AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is pleased to announce that in 2022, it had the highest number of Most Wanted Offenders captured in a single year since the program’s inception in 1993. Last year DPS, in cooperation with state, federal, local, and Mexican authorities,* captured a record 72 fugitives and sex offenders. That is more than double the previous record set the year prior.
Denton County Fugitive Added to Texas Most Wanted List
AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Zaed Rashid to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Rashid’s arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous. Zaed Fawaz Rashid,...
Governor Abbott Appoints Three To State Independent Living Council
Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Dana McGrath, Patrick Sturdivant, and Tiffany Walker to the State Independent Living Council for terms set to expire on October 24, 2025. The Council develops the State Plan for Independent Living and serves as a resource to state and local organizations on independent living and related issues for persons with disabilities.
First Lady Abbott Relaunches Human Trafficking Awareness Campaign
First Lady Cecilia Abbott today relaunched the statewide “Can You See Me?” human trafficking awareness campaign at the Governor’s Mansion in Austin. The multimedia campaign seeks to highlight the realities of human trafficking through a series of billboards displayed in public spaces and transportation hubs across more than 70 Texas cities throughout this year.
