Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin Weekly: Extremists ‘spewing defamatory filth against our teachers and librarians’

Of note: This week we showcase a story by Wisconsin Watch’s Mario Koran about the efforts of parents in Kiel, Wisconsin to take back their local school district. Kiel has been roiled in a culture war over the district’s investigation of bullying of a Black high school student and a transgender middle school student. The district’s steps to make the schools more welcoming created a backlash. Now, some parents are fighting back.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

24 layoffs for janitorial staff at major Wisconsin airport, new contractor hired

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from ABM Industries Incorporated highlighting their intentions to layoff several workers at General Mitchell International Airport. ABM Industries Incorporated, which handles janitorial services at Milwaukee’s airport, laid off all 24 positions. Twenty-three of the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wpr.org

Wisconsin no longer leads the nation in farm bankruptcies

After years of leading the nation in farm bankruptcies, the latest federal data shows Wisconsin has returned to more normal levels of new filings. Federal court data shows Wisconsin only had 10 Chapter 12 bankruptcy cases filed in the 12 months before Sept. 30, 2022. Chapter 12 is a bankruptcy code that allows farmers who are carrying too much debt to reorganize their business and potentially have some of their debt forgiven.
WISCONSIN STATE
leisuregrouptravel.com

Best Festivals in Wisconsin

Spice up your itineraries by taking travelers to annual events and holiday light extravaganzas. Christmas, a season of holiday cheer, may be the most festive time of the year, but every month on Wisconsin’s calendar brims with festivals and special events that bring out community spirit. These happy happenings spotlight local heritage, culture, food, musical talent and artistic achievements. Most of all, they are just fun.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin governor takes total control of resources agency

MADISON, Wis., (AP) — The board that regulates Wisconsin’s natural resources entered a new phase Wednesday, meeting for the first time with a majority of members appointed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers after months of stonewalling by a Republican who refused to step down. Evers’ new appointee as...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

South Dakota’s Noem breaks news conference tradition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has yet to make herself available to the Capitol press during the first three weeks of the state’s legislative session. It breaks with a decades-old ritual of South Dakota governors holding a weekly news conference to publicly discuss their policy initiatives and take questions from reporters. The Republican governor is a potential 2024 White House contender. She has granted numerous TV interviews to national outlets. But in her home state Capitol, she has not personally taken questions from reporters.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Tax analyst says flat-rate system will benefit wealthy at the expense of the majority

The wealthiest Wisconsin residents already pay a smaller share of their incomes in state taxes than the rest of the population, and replacing the state’s current graduated-rate income tax structure with a flat tax would increase that disparity, a national tax expert says. “The most common way that tax equity is evaluated is looking at […] The post Tax analyst says flat-rate system will benefit wealthy at the expense of the majority appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

More than 221,000 Wisconsinites enrolled in health coverage

MADISON, Wis. — More than 221,000 Wisconsinites enrolled in health insurance this year on healthcare.gov, the state’s highest enrollment period since 2018, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Thursday. The CMS noted 221,128 Wisconsinites signed up and there was an increase of 8,919 enrollees over the...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Southeast Wisconsin accumulating snow Saturday, Jan. 28

MILWAUKEE - After three days of relatively light snow, a more organized storm system eyes southeast Wisconsin for several inches of snow on Saturday, Jan. 28. Monitor the FOX6 Weather Experts forecast for updates. This will be a fairly narrow area of snow, setting up over southern Wisconsin and parts...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS News

More than 2 dozen hurt in pileup on Wisconsin highway

More than 2 dozen people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday that left Interstate 39/90 blocked for hours, authorities said.The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. local time in Rock County between Janesville and Beloit, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a statement posted on its Facebook page. Troopers arrived to find the interstate blocked in both directions. Beloit Health System, a medical center located in Beloit, Wisconsin, confirmed in an email to CBS News that it was treating approximately 27 patients from the accident. No details were provided on the patients'...
BELOIT, WI
wiproud.com

Wisconsin is in need of large animal veterinarians

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A loan repayment program is looking to help address a growing shortage in the Badger state. The state veterinarian with the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says over the past few years, the need for more large animal veterinarians has gotten worse. Some of...
WISCONSIN STATE
news8000.com

DNR: Five snowmobile fatalities reported already for 2023

MADISON (WKBT) -- Five people have died in snowmobile accidents in the month of January, the Wisconsin DNR announced Friday. Each of these accidents involved single adult operators between the ages of 42 and 68. Four out of five were men, the DNR said. “One fatality is one too many,"...
WISCONSIN STATE

