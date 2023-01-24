Read full article on original website
Related
Wisconsin Weekly: Extremists ‘spewing defamatory filth against our teachers and librarians’
Of note: This week we showcase a story by Wisconsin Watch’s Mario Koran about the efforts of parents in Kiel, Wisconsin to take back their local school district. Kiel has been roiled in a culture war over the district’s investigation of bullying of a Black high school student and a transgender middle school student. The district’s steps to make the schools more welcoming created a backlash. Now, some parents are fighting back.
wearegreenbay.com
24 layoffs for janitorial staff at major Wisconsin airport, new contractor hired
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from ABM Industries Incorporated highlighting their intentions to layoff several workers at General Mitchell International Airport. ABM Industries Incorporated, which handles janitorial services at Milwaukee’s airport, laid off all 24 positions. Twenty-three of the...
Fox11online.com
Republican lawmakers express concerns over Evers' plans for budget surplus
(WLUK) -- With Wisconsin's projected budget surplus now estimated at a record $7 billion, some lawmakers have been voicing concerns about how Gov. Tony Evers wants to use that money. To some, Governor Tony Evers' fifth State of the State address felt like something else. "This was essentially a budget...
wpr.org
Wisconsin no longer leads the nation in farm bankruptcies
After years of leading the nation in farm bankruptcies, the latest federal data shows Wisconsin has returned to more normal levels of new filings. Federal court data shows Wisconsin only had 10 Chapter 12 bankruptcy cases filed in the 12 months before Sept. 30, 2022. Chapter 12 is a bankruptcy code that allows farmers who are carrying too much debt to reorganize their business and potentially have some of their debt forgiven.
leisuregrouptravel.com
Best Festivals in Wisconsin
Spice up your itineraries by taking travelers to annual events and holiday light extravaganzas. Christmas, a season of holiday cheer, may be the most festive time of the year, but every month on Wisconsin’s calendar brims with festivals and special events that bring out community spirit. These happy happenings spotlight local heritage, culture, food, musical talent and artistic achievements. Most of all, they are just fun.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin governor takes total control of resources agency
MADISON, Wis., (AP) — The board that regulates Wisconsin’s natural resources entered a new phase Wednesday, meeting for the first time with a majority of members appointed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers after months of stonewalling by a Republican who refused to step down. Evers’ new appointee as...
FOX 28 Spokane
South Dakota’s Noem breaks news conference tradition
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has yet to make herself available to the Capitol press during the first three weeks of the state’s legislative session. It breaks with a decades-old ritual of South Dakota governors holding a weekly news conference to publicly discuss their policy initiatives and take questions from reporters. The Republican governor is a potential 2024 White House contender. She has granted numerous TV interviews to national outlets. But in her home state Capitol, she has not personally taken questions from reporters.
wpr.org
A 'quiet, burgeoning' crisis: What Evers is proposing to expand mental health resources in schools
The state of mental health in Wisconsin is a "quiet, burgeoning crisis," and that includes unmet mental health needs in schools, Gov. Tony Evers said during his State of the State address this week. He dubbed 2023 "the year of mental health" and laid out a long list of proposals...
Did Scott Walker try to ‘raid’ the Wisconsin retirement system?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. No. Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker did not try to “raid” Wisconsin’s retirement system.
Tax analyst says flat-rate system will benefit wealthy at the expense of the majority
The wealthiest Wisconsin residents already pay a smaller share of their incomes in state taxes than the rest of the population, and replacing the state’s current graduated-rate income tax structure with a flat tax would increase that disparity, a national tax expert says. “The most common way that tax equity is evaluated is looking at […] The post Tax analyst says flat-rate system will benefit wealthy at the expense of the majority appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
spectrumnews1.com
More than 221,000 Wisconsinites enrolled in health coverage
MADISON, Wis. — More than 221,000 Wisconsinites enrolled in health insurance this year on healthcare.gov, the state’s highest enrollment period since 2018, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Thursday. The CMS noted 221,128 Wisconsinites signed up and there was an increase of 8,919 enrollees over the...
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overhead
A Wisconsin witness at Sun Prairie reported an electronics malfunction while watching a triangle-shaped object overhead at 10:15 p.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
wuwm.com
Disability Rights Wisconsin supports Evers' mental health proposal, hopes for bipartisan backing
Gov. Tony Evers has declared 2023 "the year of mental health" in Wisconsin. During his State of the State speech Tuesday night, he announced plans to spend about $500 M to expand access to mental health counseling for children and adults. Barbara Beckert is with Disability Rights Wisconsin. She told...
wuwm.com
How to keep the lights on, cut carbon emissions from generating electricity in Wisconsin
Researchers have been looking at what changes might take place in the production of electricity in Wisconsin in order to see big drops in carbon dioxide emissions. Experts say big declines are needed to reduce the threat from climate change. Gov. Tony Evers wants to have net zero in greenhouse...
94.3 Jack FM
U.S. Department of Justice Sues Wisconsin’s Department of Military Affairs
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — The U.S. Department of Justice has sued the Wisconsin’s Department of Military Affairs. According to a DOJ release, the Department of Military Affairs violated the Civil Rights Act when it offered Michelle Hartness a lower salary than what was offered for similarly or less qualified men.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southeast Wisconsin accumulating snow Saturday, Jan. 28
MILWAUKEE - After three days of relatively light snow, a more organized storm system eyes southeast Wisconsin for several inches of snow on Saturday, Jan. 28. Monitor the FOX6 Weather Experts forecast for updates. This will be a fairly narrow area of snow, setting up over southern Wisconsin and parts...
More than 2 dozen hurt in pileup on Wisconsin highway
More than 2 dozen people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday that left Interstate 39/90 blocked for hours, authorities said.The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. local time in Rock County between Janesville and Beloit, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a statement posted on its Facebook page. Troopers arrived to find the interstate blocked in both directions. Beloit Health System, a medical center located in Beloit, Wisconsin, confirmed in an email to CBS News that it was treating approximately 27 patients from the accident. No details were provided on the patients'...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin is in need of large animal veterinarians
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A loan repayment program is looking to help address a growing shortage in the Badger state. The state veterinarian with the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says over the past few years, the need for more large animal veterinarians has gotten worse. Some of...
5 Cabins in Wisconsin That Provide the Perfect Romantic Getaway
Is your significant other a pain in-the-you-know-what to buy gifts for? I know mine sure is! If you really want to knock your present out of the park, surprise them with a romantic getaway not too far from home. Treat Your Sweetie to Some Romance. Just follow me here...I'm assuming...
news8000.com
DNR: Five snowmobile fatalities reported already for 2023
MADISON (WKBT) -- Five people have died in snowmobile accidents in the month of January, the Wisconsin DNR announced Friday. Each of these accidents involved single adult operators between the ages of 42 and 68. Four out of five were men, the DNR said. “One fatality is one too many,"...
Comments / 1