Broward County, FL

Divers Pull Man Out of Storm Drain in NW Miami-Dade Canal

A man who was reportedly stuck in a storm drain in a canal in northwest Miami-Dade was pulled out by divers Thursday morning. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said crews responded to the canal near the 2400 block of Northwest 119th Street. Footage showed multiple rescue crews at the scene and...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Woman, Two Dogs Injured in Shooting in Miami Beach

A woman and two dogs were hospitalized Friday after a man shot at the animals while trying to break up a fight in Miami Beach. The shooting happened at around 7 p.m., according to Miami Beach Police. Washington Avenue between 8th and 10th streets was closed for the investigation. The...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
1 Person Hospitalized After Duplex Home Fire in Northwest Miami-Dade

One person was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a fire at a duplex home in northwest Miami-Dade. Miami Fire Rescue arrived at the home in the 1100 block of Northwest 40th Street, located in the Liberty City neighborhood, and quickly put out the flames that had broken out inside the home.
MIAMI, FL
Drivers Beware: Road Closures Taking Place This Weekend for Miami Marathon

Nearly 20,000 people are expected to take part in the annual Miami Marathon this weekend - and with the event comes road closures across both downtown Miami and Miami Beach. The 26.2-mile event and the 13.1-mile half marathon start at 5:55 a.m. in front of the Miami-Dade Arena before runners travel across the MacArthur Causeway to Ocean Drive and eventually come back around through Coconut Grove.
MIAMI, FL
Two Injured in Drive-By Shooting in SW Miami-Dade

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in southwest Miami-Dade that left two people hospitalized Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported in the 24300 block of Southwest 130th Avenue. Miami-Dade Police officials said one of the victims was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. The other victim was taken...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Hialeah Delivery Driver Guilty of Killing Woman, Setting Her on Fire

An appliance delivery man was convicted Wednesday of beating a 75-year-old woman to death and setting her on fire at her South Florida home. A Palm Beach County circuit judge convicted Jorge Dupre Lachazo, 24, of first-degree murder, burglary, and arson following a three-day bench trial, according to court records.
HIALEAH, FL
2 High Schoolers Dead After Car Goes Into Canal in Sunrise

The bodies of two high schoolers were recovered after their car became submerged in a canal in Sunrise Wednesday evening, officials said. The incident happened in the 7700 block of W. Oakland Park Boulevard, at a canal behind the parking lot behind the Jersey College School of Nursing. Sunrise Fire...
SUNRISE, FL
‘By the Grace of God, I'm Still Here': Miami Woman Survives Roommate's Stabbing Attack

A South Florida woman is grateful to be alive after she was stabbed several times allegedly by her roommate, who police arrested earlier this month for attempted murder. On Jan. 6, Dejon Harrison thought she was going to die. She was home with her roommate, Abigail Hennington, at Northwest 12th Court in Miami, when they got into a disagreement over a missing cellphone. Harrison said Hennington then charged at her.
MIAMI, FL

