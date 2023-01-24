Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Divers Pull Man Out of Storm Drain in NW Miami-Dade Canal
A man who was reportedly stuck in a storm drain in a canal in northwest Miami-Dade was pulled out by divers Thursday morning. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said crews responded to the canal near the 2400 block of Northwest 119th Street. Footage showed multiple rescue crews at the scene and...
NBC Miami
Woman, Two Dogs Injured in Shooting in Miami Beach
A woman and two dogs were hospitalized Friday after a man shot at the animals while trying to break up a fight in Miami Beach. The shooting happened at around 7 p.m., according to Miami Beach Police. Washington Avenue between 8th and 10th streets was closed for the investigation. The...
NBC Miami
Argument Leads Man to Set Brother on Fire Inside Liberty City Duplex Home: Police
Miami Police said an argument between brothers led one man to set the other on fire, causing a duplex home in Liberty City to go up in flames Thursday morning. Micky Felder, 40, was arrested and faces multiple charges including attempted murder and first degree arson. According to an arrest...
NBC Miami
‘This Went Way Overboard': Retired Asst. Chief of Miami Police Reacts to Tyre Nichols Bodycam
As law enforcement in South Florida prepared for possible demonstrations following the release of videos showing the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols, a retired assistant police chief said the officers' actions went "way overboard." Four different videos showed the officers pulling Nichols out of his car, pepper spraying, kicking...
NBC Miami
1 Person Hospitalized After Duplex Home Fire in Northwest Miami-Dade
One person was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a fire at a duplex home in northwest Miami-Dade. Miami Fire Rescue arrived at the home in the 1100 block of Northwest 40th Street, located in the Liberty City neighborhood, and quickly put out the flames that had broken out inside the home.
NBC Miami
Plantation Homeowner Raises Concerns After House Hit by Car Three Times
Plantation resident Jonathan Phillips has had cars slam into his home three separate times. The homeowner said he’s even resorted to putting up storm shutters at times to protect his home from cars. “In 2015, we had our first crash, and since then we’ve had about two other crashes...
NBC Miami
‘This is My Residence': Facing Calls to Resign, North Miami Beach Mayor Speaks Out
“I want to let everybody know and I want it to be clear that I have always been a resident of North Miami Beach.”. That’s the message of North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo to the thousands of residents he was elected to serve. DeFillipo took NBC 6 to...
NBC Miami
Construction Diver Dies After Being Pulled From Storm Drain in NW Miami-Dade Canal
A construction diver died after he was pulled from a storm drain in a canal in northwest Miami-Dade Thursday morning. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said crews responded to the canal at around 10 a.m. near the 2400 block of Northwest 119th Street. Officials said that the man was working on...
NBC Miami
Marcia Cooke, Florida's First Black Female Federal Judge, Dies at 68
Judge Marcia G. Cooke, who spent 18 years as a federal judge in Miami and was the first Black female to serve in that position in the state of Florida, died Friday at the age of 68. The Miami Herald reported Cooke died in her hometown of Detroit, Michigan with...
NBC Miami
Drivers Beware: Road Closures Taking Place This Weekend for Miami Marathon
Nearly 20,000 people are expected to take part in the annual Miami Marathon this weekend - and with the event comes road closures across both downtown Miami and Miami Beach. The 26.2-mile event and the 13.1-mile half marathon start at 5:55 a.m. in front of the Miami-Dade Arena before runners travel across the MacArthur Causeway to Ocean Drive and eventually come back around through Coconut Grove.
NBC Miami
FBI Releases Surveillance Photos From Deerfield Beach Bank Robbery
The FBI is asking for the public's help in finding the person caught on camera robbing a bank Wednesday in Deerfield Beach. The robbery took place just before 5 p.m. at the Wells Fargo branch located at 1862 W. Hillsborough Boulevard. The robber entered the bank and demanded money from...
NBC Miami
Two Injured in Drive-By Shooting in SW Miami-Dade
Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in southwest Miami-Dade that left two people hospitalized Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported in the 24300 block of Southwest 130th Avenue. Miami-Dade Police officials said one of the victims was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. The other victim was taken...
NBC Miami
1 Hospitalized After Hollywood Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer Rips Roof Off Car
One person was hospitalized after a crash in Hollywood involving a sedan and a tractor-trailer ripped the roof off the car Thursday morning. The crash happened around 8 a.m. in the area of N. 29th Avenue and Greene Street. Footage showed Hollywood firefighters working to pull the victim out of...
NBC Miami
Hialeah Delivery Driver Guilty of Killing Woman, Setting Her on Fire
An appliance delivery man was convicted Wednesday of beating a 75-year-old woman to death and setting her on fire at her South Florida home. A Palm Beach County circuit judge convicted Jorge Dupre Lachazo, 24, of first-degree murder, burglary, and arson following a three-day bench trial, according to court records.
NBC Miami
2 Women Arrested After Wild Fight With Worker at Miami International Airport
Two women were arrested after a wild fight with an airline employee at a ticket counter at Miami International Airport Tuesday that was caught on camera. The video, provided by Only in Dade, showed the two women in custody following the altercation just after 9:30 a.m. at a Frontier Airlines ticket counter.
NBC Miami
Alleged ‘Pillowcase Rapist' Found Guilty in 1983 Case in Miami-Dade
A suspected serial rapist who police say terrorized South Florida for years in the early 1980s has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman nearly 40 years ago. Jurors returned a guilty verdict Wednesday for Robert Koehler on charges including kidnapping, sexual battery and burglary with a deadly weapon.
NBC Miami
2 High Schoolers Dead After Car Goes Into Canal in Sunrise
The bodies of two high schoolers were recovered after their car became submerged in a canal in Sunrise Wednesday evening, officials said. The incident happened in the 7700 block of W. Oakland Park Boulevard, at a canal behind the parking lot behind the Jersey College School of Nursing. Sunrise Fire...
NBC Miami
Sunrise Canal Crash: What You Should Do If Someone Is Struggling in the Water
When two teenagers drowned in a Sunrise canal Wednesday, strangers jumped in the water to try and help. The would-be rescuers later told NBC 6 they went in without thinking of their own safety. Longtime lifeguard Jay Sanford cautioned against doing that unless you’ve been trained. “You don’t know...
NBC Miami
Victory! Broward Couple Safely Delivers Baby at Home With Pregnant Dispatcher's Help
Aveney and Vernal Green are all smiles after delivering their daughter Victory at home Sunday by themselves. “Out of nowhere, the contractions got really strong,” Vernal said. “The baby just started coming way faster than we expected.”. With no time to make it to the hospital, Vernal called...
NBC Miami
‘By the Grace of God, I'm Still Here': Miami Woman Survives Roommate's Stabbing Attack
A South Florida woman is grateful to be alive after she was stabbed several times allegedly by her roommate, who police arrested earlier this month for attempted murder. On Jan. 6, Dejon Harrison thought she was going to die. She was home with her roommate, Abigail Hennington, at Northwest 12th Court in Miami, when they got into a disagreement over a missing cellphone. Harrison said Hennington then charged at her.
