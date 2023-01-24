ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe County, NM

Deputies investigate homicide on Santa Fe County road

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County deputies are investigating how a man ended up dead on a county road. They say they found the man with apparent gunshot wounds inside his vehicle Monday evening on County Road 56C.

Investigators have not confirmed his identity but they say he appears to be in his 20s or 30s. It’s also not known what led up to the man’s death but the sheriff’s office says that the area is commonly used for recreational shooting.

