2news.com
Nevada women’s ski finish day one of Westminster Invitational
Nevada women’s ski finished day one of the Westminster Invitational Thursday afternoon after competing in two slalom races. French native Sixtine Piccard earned the highest finishes from Nevada finishing in 30th for race one, her first and second runs combining for a total time of 1:45.10. Piccard remained consistently in the middle of the field during each run, seated 32nd after her first run (51.69), to ultimately move up two spots in the ranks after her second run.
2news.com
Grand Sierra Resort and Casino honors a local JROTC teacher as December’s “Grand Hero”
Command Sergeant Major (CSM) Joshua Lappin, of Reno, will get a well-deserved weekend staycation at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR). Lappin is the property’s latest “Grand Hero.”. During Lappin’s military career, he established himself as a hardworking leader. Rising through the ranks, he eventually earned CSM...
2news.com
Greater Nevada Field to Host Job Fair for Upcoming Aces Season on Saturday
The Reno Aces are hosting an in-person job fair at Greater Nevada Field this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The Aces are looking to fill part-time season positions for the upcoming 2023 season. Positions include opportunities in the following departments:. * Control Room. Positions available in broadcast production...
5 Nevada Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
Record-Courier
Frey Ranch named Food and Beverage Small Business of the Year
The Nevada Department of Agriculture, in partnership with Made in Nevada presented the 2022 Nevada Agriculture, Food and Beverage Small Business of the Year Award to Frey Ranch Distillery in Fallon. Frey Ranch Distillery was selected from 15 nominations by three judges from the NDA and Made in Nevada to...
tmpresale.com
Bronco at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno Aug 11th, 2023 – presale password
The presale password for a new Bronco presale is available here. During this presale you will have the chance to get sweet seats ahead of their public sale. This could be the best opportunity ever to see Bronco LIVE in Reno, NV. Below are what we so far about the...
2news.com
Gov. Lombardo says Mt. Rose Elementary program highlights importance of school choice
Governor Lombardo promised to become the "Education Governor" on the campaign trail and now he's starting to put words to action. The Governor made a stop at Mount Rose Elementary School in Reno on Thursday to connect with students in the immersive language program. He visited a kindergarten dual emergent...
KOLO TV Reno
Volunteers needed to collect wreaths from ‘Wreaths Across America’ event
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Veterans Cemetery in Fernley has a light coat of snow on it. The sun is shining and there are wreaths decorating every single grave. That’s more than 8,000. It’s all a result of the annual “Wreaths Across America” event last year on December 17,...
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Small Storm Sunday Followed by Coldest Temps in Years
The meteorological experts at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning area residents to expect a quick hitting winter storm system Sunday and Sunday night followed by very cold temperatures. A quick moving slider-type winter system is expected to impact the Sierra and western Nevada on Sunday into...
2news.com
Chance for Snow and Frigid Temperatures
After a decent break from the stormy weather a fairly weak storm will move through on Sunday. This will be an inside slider type of storm giving the valley a good chance for snow as well as the Sierra. The direction of the low will come from the northeast, and...
KOLO TV Reno
Two teenagers in the hospital after shootout in Carson City
Greater Nevada Field named Sports Field Management Association’s Field of the Year. Greater Nevada Field named Sports Field Management Association’s Field of the Year. Quiet, chilly weather will continue, with a very slow warming trend into Friday. A couple systems will drop through the region this weekend into early next week. This change will bring snow showers and more cold air our way. -Jeff.
2news.com
Lyon County To Begin Saturation Patrols
Over one dozen additional deputies are expected to be patrolling Fernley. The sheriff's office says it's likely their next Saturation Patrol will take place in Dayton in the upcoming weeks.
2news.com
Hundreds Attend Memorial Service for Philanthropist Evelyn Mount
Hundreds packed Grace Church in Reno to celebrate the life of local philanthropist Evelyn Mount. The celebration of Mount's life included singing, laughs and more than half a dozen speakers. People who attended the memorial remember Mount as a woman of faith who was also a force of nature. For...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks Firefighters start GoFundMe for retired firefighter battling cancer
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Firefighters has started a GoFundMe for a retired firefighter battling cancer. Mike Foster was diagnosed with colon cancer in February of 2020. A year later, the cancer spread to his lungs, forcing him into an early retirement. Foster’s fight against the disease continues three years...
KOLO TV Reno
Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates explains why we lose our balance as we get older
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During this week’s Monday Motivations, Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. from Gates Brain Health, explained how the cerebellum in the brain controls balance. As we get older, our ability to balance worsens. There are also neurological conditions that can impact balance, but fortunately there are treatment options available.
KOLO TV Reno
How to increase your intake of the “sunshine vitamin” during the winter
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It’s cold outside and many of us tend to stay indoors to stay warm. Unfortunately, this can take a toll on our health and well-being. With winter here, many people aren’t getting enough vitamin D. A lack of vitamin D can impact our health registered...
2news.com
Someone 2 Know: Rick Casazza
If you have lived in Reno over the last 40 to 50 years, chances are good you will at least know the name of our Someone 2 Know - and perhaps the man himself. If your time here is more recent, Rick Casazza is one of the developers behind the newly opened Reno Public Market, off Plumb Lane. The property that has been in his family for 100 years.
mynews4.com
UNR offering free radon test kits for residents across northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — January is National Radon Action Month and the University of Nevada, Reno Extension's Radon Education Program is offering free short-term radon test kits to Nevadans in January and February. Radon is a naturally occurring, radioactive gas that is colorless, odorless and...
Economists predict recession, but not 'doomsday,' for Northern Nevada economy
“I don't expect it to be long, I do not expect it to be deep, but I would not be surprised if we do see some of that correction,” Brian Gordon, a principal at the firm Applied Analysis, told The Nevada Independent. The post Economists predict recession, but not 'doomsday,' for Northern Nevada economy appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KOLO TV Reno
Local non-profit, Charlie’s Presence, looking for a kind, loving home for Pockets
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pockets is the first dog of 2023 that Charlie’s Presence is looking to find the perfect home in the Carson City/Reno area. He is an older dog, believed to be a husky/lab mix pooch that has been in the same home for the last seven months but needs a new permanent home and an active family to keep him excersised and entertained.
