Fallon, NV

2news.com

Nevada women’s ski finish day one of Westminster Invitational

Nevada women’s ski finished day one of the Westminster Invitational Thursday afternoon after competing in two slalom races. French native Sixtine Piccard earned the highest finishes from Nevada finishing in 30th for race one, her first and second runs combining for a total time of 1:45.10. Piccard remained consistently in the middle of the field during each run, seated 32nd after her first run (51.69), to ultimately move up two spots in the ranks after her second run.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Greater Nevada Field to Host Job Fair for Upcoming Aces Season on Saturday

The Reno Aces are hosting an in-person job fair at Greater Nevada Field this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The Aces are looking to fill part-time season positions for the upcoming 2023 season. Positions include opportunities in the following departments:. * Control Room. Positions available in broadcast production...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Frey Ranch named Food and Beverage Small Business of the Year

The Nevada Department of Agriculture, in partnership with Made in Nevada presented the 2022 Nevada Agriculture, Food and Beverage Small Business of the Year Award to Frey Ranch Distillery in Fallon. Frey Ranch Distillery was selected from 15 nominations by three judges from the NDA and Made in Nevada to...
FALLON, NV
susanvillestuff.com

LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Small Storm Sunday Followed by Coldest Temps in Years

The meteorological experts at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning area residents to expect a quick hitting winter storm system Sunday and Sunday night followed by very cold temperatures. A quick moving slider-type winter system is expected to impact the Sierra and western Nevada on Sunday into...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Chance for Snow and Frigid Temperatures

After a decent break from the stormy weather a fairly weak storm will move through on Sunday. This will be an inside slider type of storm giving the valley a good chance for snow as well as the Sierra. The direction of the low will come from the northeast, and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Two teenagers in the hospital after shootout in Carson City

Quiet, chilly weather will continue, with a very slow warming trend into Friday. A couple systems will drop through the region this weekend into early next week. This change will bring snow showers and more cold air our way. -Jeff.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Lyon County To Begin Saturation Patrols

Over one dozen additional deputies are expected to be patrolling Fernley. The sheriff's office says it's likely their next Saturation Patrol will take place in Dayton in the upcoming weeks.
LYON COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Hundreds Attend Memorial Service for Philanthropist Evelyn Mount

Hundreds packed Grace Church in Reno to celebrate the life of local philanthropist Evelyn Mount. The celebration of Mount's life included singing, laughs and more than half a dozen speakers. People who attended the memorial remember Mount as a woman of faith who was also a force of nature. For...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks Firefighters start GoFundMe for retired firefighter battling cancer

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Firefighters has started a GoFundMe for a retired firefighter battling cancer. Mike Foster was diagnosed with colon cancer in February of 2020. A year later, the cancer spread to his lungs, forcing him into an early retirement. Foster’s fight against the disease continues three years...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates explains why we lose our balance as we get older

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During this week’s Monday Motivations, Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. from Gates Brain Health, explained how the cerebellum in the brain controls balance. As we get older, our ability to balance worsens. There are also neurological conditions that can impact balance, but fortunately there are treatment options available.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Someone 2 Know: Rick Casazza

If you have lived in Reno over the last 40 to 50 years, chances are good you will at least know the name of our Someone 2 Know - and perhaps the man himself. If your time here is more recent, Rick Casazza is one of the developers behind the newly opened Reno Public Market, off Plumb Lane. The property that has been in his family for 100 years.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

UNR offering free radon test kits for residents across northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — January is National Radon Action Month and the University of Nevada, Reno Extension's Radon Education Program is offering free short-term radon test kits to Nevadans in January and February. Radon is a naturally occurring, radioactive gas that is colorless, odorless and...
RENO, NV

