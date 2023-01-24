Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police take murder suspect, two others into custody
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police have taken a second suspect into custody concerning the murder of 15-year-old Merian Smith. The 18-year-old murder suspect was arrested for first-degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card and unlawful possession of a handgun under 21.
1470 WMBD
Man charged with Grooming, woman charged with Burglary, in separate grand jury cases
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury met this week, and filed charges in a number of cases. Among them, Aaron Cornwell (pictured above), 30, was charged with a Class-4 Felony count of Grooming. The indictment accuses Cornwell — who was originally arrested December 14th — of trying to start a sexual relationship with someone believed to be a child named “Emma” last November 28th. Cornwell was trying to do that via an internet profile.
25newsnow.com
Man suspected of murder arrested, others arrested on various offenses
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man suspected of murder was arrested Thursday night. The 18-year-old suspect was arrested for first-degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card and unlawful possession of a handgun while under 21. The suspect is not...
25newsnow.com
Bar owner sentenced to 30 days jail, conditional discharge following 2020 East Peoria hit-and-run
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - A Peoria bar owner has been sentenced to jail for hitting a woman with his car and leaving the scene at a casino three years ago. Martin Walgenbach was sentenced to 30 days in jail starting March 3 - giving him time to get his medications approved in the Tazewell County Jail.
1470 WMBD
Second suspect in November murder arrested; others arrested during traffic stop
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police have long said they believed more than one person was possibly responsible for a fatal shooting last November. Now, they say, a second suspect is in custody. Police say an 18-year-old they did not identify was arrested Thursday night on First-Degree Murder and other...
25newsnow.com
Bloomington-Normal NAACP denounces death of Tyre Nichols, officers facing murder charges
BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL (25 News Now) - The Bloomington-Normal NAACP is denouncing the death of Tyre Nichols - an African-American man - at the hands of five African-American police officers in Memphis, Tennessee. The officers were charged Thursday with murder and other crimes in the killing of Nichols, a motorist who died...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria teen arrested for possession of handgun
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department arrested a teen on gun-related charges Wednesday. The 15-year-old was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a handgun under 21 and obstructing/resisting police. Officers initially approached two juveniles near Ravine and Peoria Avenues at approximately 5:40 p.m....
25newsnow.com
Juvenile arrested for gun offenses after fleeing officers
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 15-year-old is in the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center after fleeing officers and allegedly discarding a weapon. Peoria Police say the 15-year-old and another juvenile were approached by officers in the 300 block of East Ravine when they ran. Both were apprehended after a...
Central Illinois Proud
Knox County man found guilty of attempted murder
KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– A Knox County jury found a man guilty of attempted first-degree murder. According to a Knox County Courthouse press release, Brandon Wilson was convicted in a March 3rd shooting last year in Galesburg. After a three-day trial, the jury deliberated for an hour before returning...
Central Illinois Proud
WATCH: The many mugshots of Tyler Massengill
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The man charged with being the Planned Parenthood arsonist has a lengthy rap-sheet and the mugshots to prove it. Peoria County court records show Massengill is on probation for aggravated assault and criminal trespass to a residence. He also served time in prison for theft in 2016.
Central Illinois Proud
Planned Parenthood arson suspect has extensive criminal history
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Chillicothe man accused of the Planned Parenthood arson in Peoria on January 15 has an extensive criminal history dating back 20 years, court and jail records show. Tyler Massengill has been arrested more than 25 times in Peoria County. Peoria County court records show...
25newsnow.com
Police: 14-year-old arrested for possessing a stolen motor vehicle
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 14-year-old was arrested and released into the custody of his mother for allegedly possessing a stolen motor vehicle. Peoria Police say they responded at around 1:28 a.m. Thursday to the 300 block of East Virginia for a single-vehicle crash that severed a utility pole from its base.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Chillicothe man charged in federal court in connection with Planned Parenthood arson
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Chillicothe man accused of putting a Molotov cocktail at the Peoria Planned Parenthood clinic is now facing federal charges. Tyler W Massengill, 32, has been charged by criminal complaint with malicious use of fire and an explosive to damage and attempt to damage a place of interstate commerce.
25newsnow.com
Streator man identified, arrested after allegedly charging at officer with knife
STREATOR (25 News Now) - A Streator man was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault on a peace officer after Illinois State Police say he charged a Streator Police officer Monday. Jacob Thompson, 31, was arrested after a Streator officer responded to a call of a man with a...
starvedrock.media
Man Who Allegedly Charged At Streator Officer With A Knife Appears In Court
Bond has been set at $50,000 for the man accused of coming at a Streator police officer with a knife. Thirty-one-year-old Jacob Thompson of Streator was in front of judge Wednesday officially being charged with aggravated assault to a peace officer. Late Monday morning, a Streator police officer shot and injured Thompson who was allegedly armed with a knife while at a park. The shooting reportedly occurred after Thompson charged at the officer and pinned him against a squad car. The officer then allegedly shot Thompson in the right hip and below the right armpit.
25newsnow.com
Coroner identifies victim of Thursday morning crash on I-74
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Coroner says a 42-year-old Galesburg woman died Thursday morning, after being involved in a crash on her way to work. Coroner Jamie Harwood says Amanda Matuszyk died Thursday morning from multiple blunt-force trauma injuries. Harwood adds she was employed as a Patient...
Central Illinois Proud
Nine arrested in PPD’s latest directed patrol
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department announced Wednesday that they arrested nine individuals, impounded six vehicles, and seized illegal drugs and currency during a directed patrol Tuesday. According to a press release, officers also conducted 52 vehicle stops, issued numerous citations and warnings, and issued 13 tickets.
Central Illinois Proud
Teen arrested after crashing stolen car, toppling utility pole
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police have arrested one of two suspects after a witness reported a car crash into and topple an Ameren utility pole early Thursday morning. According to a press release, officers were called to the 300 block of E. Virginia just before 1:30 a.m. in response to a single vehicle crash with a pole. A witness told officers that two males were seen fleeing the scene.
wglt.org
Jamie Snow's lawyers to copy VHS tapes in evidence review
Lawyers for Jamie Snow will begin what is expected to be a lengthy process of reviewing and copying 100 VHS cassette tapes next week as part of his ongoing effort to clear his name of murder charges in the 1991 shooting death of William Little. Chicago defense lawyer Karl Leonard...
25newsnow.com
United for Peace: What Peoria’s shooting data says about community violence
PEORIA (25 News Now) - At a glance, all of Peoria’s shooting data shows a downward trend. Shooting incidents, shooting victims, and murders by guns are all down by at least 26%. Zooming out, 2022 isn’t so favorable compared to the past five years. From 2018 to the present,...
