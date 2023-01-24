ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ebony Dior
3d ago

The fact that they let this piece of trash out is outrageous, and let me guess it has absolutely nothing to do with color.

5
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Police take murder suspect, two others into custody

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police have taken a second suspect into custody concerning the murder of 15-year-old Merian Smith. The 18-year-old murder suspect was arrested for first-degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card and unlawful possession of a handgun under 21.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Man charged with Grooming, woman charged with Burglary, in separate grand jury cases

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury met this week, and filed charges in a number of cases. Among them, Aaron Cornwell (pictured above), 30, was charged with a Class-4 Felony count of Grooming. The indictment accuses Cornwell — who was originally arrested December 14th — of trying to start a sexual relationship with someone believed to be a child named “Emma” last November 28th. Cornwell was trying to do that via an internet profile.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Man suspected of murder arrested, others arrested on various offenses

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man suspected of murder was arrested Thursday night. The 18-year-old suspect was arrested for first-degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card and unlawful possession of a handgun while under 21. The suspect is not...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria teen arrested for possession of handgun

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department arrested a teen on gun-related charges Wednesday. The 15-year-old was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a handgun under 21 and obstructing/resisting police. Officers initially approached two juveniles near Ravine and Peoria Avenues at approximately 5:40 p.m....
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Juvenile arrested for gun offenses after fleeing officers

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 15-year-old is in the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center after fleeing officers and allegedly discarding a weapon. Peoria Police say the 15-year-old and another juvenile were approached by officers in the 300 block of East Ravine when they ran. Both were apprehended after a...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Knox County man found guilty of attempted murder

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– A Knox County jury found a man guilty of attempted first-degree murder. According to a Knox County Courthouse press release, Brandon Wilson was convicted in a March 3rd shooting last year in Galesburg. After a three-day trial, the jury deliberated for an hour before returning...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

WATCH: The many mugshots of Tyler Massengill

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The man charged with being the Planned Parenthood arsonist has a lengthy rap-sheet and the mugshots to prove it. Peoria County court records show Massengill is on probation for aggravated assault and criminal trespass to a residence. He also served time in prison for theft in 2016.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Planned Parenthood arson suspect has extensive criminal history

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Chillicothe man accused of the Planned Parenthood arson in Peoria on January 15 has an extensive criminal history dating back 20 years, court and jail records show. Tyler Massengill has been arrested more than 25 times in Peoria County. Peoria County court records show...
CHILLICOTHE, IL
25newsnow.com

Police: 14-year-old arrested for possessing a stolen motor vehicle

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 14-year-old was arrested and released into the custody of his mother for allegedly possessing a stolen motor vehicle. Peoria Police say they responded at around 1:28 a.m. Thursday to the 300 block of East Virginia for a single-vehicle crash that severed a utility pole from its base.
PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Man Who Allegedly Charged At Streator Officer With A Knife Appears In Court

Bond has been set at $50,000 for the man accused of coming at a Streator police officer with a knife. Thirty-one-year-old Jacob Thompson of Streator was in front of judge Wednesday officially being charged with aggravated assault to a peace officer. Late Monday morning, a Streator police officer shot and injured Thompson who was allegedly armed with a knife while at a park. The shooting reportedly occurred after Thompson charged at the officer and pinned him against a squad car. The officer then allegedly shot Thompson in the right hip and below the right armpit.
STREATOR, IL
25newsnow.com

Coroner identifies victim of Thursday morning crash on I-74

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Coroner says a 42-year-old Galesburg woman died Thursday morning, after being involved in a crash on her way to work. Coroner Jamie Harwood says Amanda Matuszyk died Thursday morning from multiple blunt-force trauma injuries. Harwood adds she was employed as a Patient...
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Nine arrested in PPD’s latest directed patrol

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department announced Wednesday that they arrested nine individuals, impounded six vehicles, and seized illegal drugs and currency during a directed patrol Tuesday. According to a press release, officers also conducted 52 vehicle stops, issued numerous citations and warnings, and issued 13 tickets.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Teen arrested after crashing stolen car, toppling utility pole

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police have arrested one of two suspects after a witness reported a car crash into and topple an Ameren utility pole early Thursday morning. According to a press release, officers were called to the 300 block of E. Virginia just before 1:30 a.m. in response to a single vehicle crash with a pole. A witness told officers that two males were seen fleeing the scene.
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Jamie Snow's lawyers to copy VHS tapes in evidence review

Lawyers for Jamie Snow will begin what is expected to be a lengthy process of reviewing and copying 100 VHS cassette tapes next week as part of his ongoing effort to clear his name of murder charges in the 1991 shooting death of William Little. Chicago defense lawyer Karl Leonard...
BLOOMINGTON, IL

