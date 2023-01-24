ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Alan Erbes
3d ago

only wounded? He needs to practice more

The Center Square

Gov. Abbott: President Biden hasn't responded to state's border requests

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden hasn’t responded to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's numerous requests for help at the southern border, the Republican governor says. During Biden’s first visit to the border in El Paso earlier this month, Abbott provided the president a list of five solutions he says will help secure the border. Abbott hasn’t received a response, he said, to what he considers a solvable problem that entails enforcing existing laws established by Congress. ...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Most Texans say country headed in wrong direction, poll finds

AUSTIN, Texas — Texans are growing increasingly concerned for the state of the country's outlook and economy, a new poll provided to CBS Austin from The Texas Lyceum finds. The annual nonpartisan poll found 62% of Texans say the country is heading in the wrong direction, which, the poll says, is similar to trends from the years before. Less than a third of respondents, 28%, said the country is working on the right track.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Abbott demands, "time for Biden to pay Texas back."

"Texans are united in calling for President Bidento take the border crisis seriously. [Biden] should reimburse Texas for the costs Gov. Abbott has been forced to spend on border security, and meet with us to hear the solutions Texans are proposing to end this security crisis."
TEXAS STATE
WSLS

Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff until Jan. 26

RICHMOND, Va. – The Governor of Virginia has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor those who died or were injured in a shooting at a dance club in Monterey Park, California. Governor Youngkin made the announcement on Monday pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower...
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan Democrats pass over $1 billion in spending

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Legislature will set aside $200 million dollars out of its about $1 billion in spending for a paper mill in the Upper Peninsula, while also setting aside more money for the state's economic development fund.The spending legislation, which was passed late Thursday night by the newly Democrat-controlled Legislature, includes a $946 million spending plan and an additional $146 million to close out last year's budget, bringing the total spending to nearly $1.1 billion.Nearly $200 million in grant funding will be set aside for upgrades at the Escanaba Mill, located in the Upper Peninsula and operated...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham calls for a statewide assault weapons ban

(The Center Square) - Should assault weapons be legal in New Mexico? Banning them is a major second-term priority, Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in her 2023 State of the State address this week. The governor said she wants to crack down on crime in her address. She said this will include hiring and training 1,000 law enforcement officers across the state. However, she also said that she wants...
NEW MEXICO STATE
The Veracity Report

Arizona Judge Who Ruled Against Kari Lake Admits Her Case was not Groundless

Declaring that he had to follow the laws currently on the books in the Grand Canyon State, Judge Peter Thompson gave validity to Lake’s election challenge. In the Minute Entry of Thompson’s decision, the Arizona judge declined to honor the request of Katir Hobbs’ legal team and issue sanctions against defeated gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, finding that the election challenge that she filed was “not successful” but also “not groundless.”
ARIZONA STATE

