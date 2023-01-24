Read full article on original website
Alan Erbes
3d ago
only wounded? He needs to practice more
Reply(3)
14
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling WinningsTaxBuzzAustin, TX
Related
KTSA
Gov Abbott: Operation Lone Star using hi-tech assets to stop illegal crossings
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is illustrating some of the advanced tools being utilized by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to stop illegal immigration at the southern border. Among the tools at the disposal of state and federal law enforcement are aerial drones...
New segment of state-funded border wall raising safety concerns in tiny South Texas town
A second segment of state-funded border wall is being built by the State of Texas in the Rio Grande Valley as part of the governor's plan to combat illegal immigration, but local officials say they weren't consulted.
Gov. Abbott: President Biden hasn't responded to state's border requests
(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden hasn’t responded to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's numerous requests for help at the southern border, the Republican governor says. During Biden’s first visit to the border in El Paso earlier this month, Abbott provided the president a list of five solutions he says will help secure the border. Abbott hasn’t received a response, he said, to what he considers a solvable problem that entails enforcing existing laws established by Congress. ...
CBS Austin
Most Texans say country headed in wrong direction, poll finds
AUSTIN, Texas — Texans are growing increasingly concerned for the state of the country's outlook and economy, a new poll provided to CBS Austin from The Texas Lyceum finds. The annual nonpartisan poll found 62% of Texans say the country is heading in the wrong direction, which, the poll says, is similar to trends from the years before. Less than a third of respondents, 28%, said the country is working on the right track.
Abbott demands, "time for Biden to pay Texas back."
"Texans are united in calling for President Bidento take the border crisis seriously. [Biden] should reimburse Texas for the costs Gov. Abbott has been forced to spend on border security, and meet with us to hear the solutions Texans are proposing to end this security crisis."
Multiple Oklahoma sheriffs say they will not enforce ATF ruling on stabilizing braces
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Multiple sheriff’s offices in Oklahoma announced that they will not be enforcing the recent Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) ruling (2021R-08F) surrounding stabilizing braces. According to the Department of Justice, the ruling makes it clear that when “manufacturers, dealers, and individuals...
Texas One Step Closer To Easier Access To Its Only BLM Land
Not too long ago, I learned about the Cross Bar SRMA. If you're unaware, the only BLM public land in the entire state of Texas, is just north of Amarillo. While it is, somewhat, accessible it feels like something incredibly special that many don't have access to. And they should.
Federal appeals court rules against hemp farmer whose plants were confiscated at DEN
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 25, 2023. (Denver, Colo.) A Texas hemp farmer’s attempt to sue a Denver police officer who confiscated hemp plants at the Denver International Airport’s TSA checkpoint in 2021 was denied by a 10th Circuit Appeals Court decision issued on Jan. 24.
North Dakota threatens to sue Minnesota over a move away from fossil fuels
North Dakota Governor Burgum sending a letter to Minnesota Governor Walz and several other state leaders urging them to amend the bills currently being considered that would mandate 100% carbon-free energy by 2040.
WSLS
Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff until Jan. 26
RICHMOND, Va. – The Governor of Virginia has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor those who died or were injured in a shooting at a dance club in Monterey Park, California. Governor Youngkin made the announcement on Monday pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower...
Michigan Democrats pass over $1 billion in spending
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Legislature will set aside $200 million dollars out of its about $1 billion in spending for a paper mill in the Upper Peninsula, while also setting aside more money for the state's economic development fund.The spending legislation, which was passed late Thursday night by the newly Democrat-controlled Legislature, includes a $946 million spending plan and an additional $146 million to close out last year's budget, bringing the total spending to nearly $1.1 billion.Nearly $200 million in grant funding will be set aside for upgrades at the Escanaba Mill, located in the Upper Peninsula and operated...
Native Americans share trauma of Arizona boarding schools
LAVEEN VILLAGE, Ariz. (AP) — During seventh grade at Phoenix Indian School, Pershlie Ami signed up to go on what the school called an “outing” — promoted as opportunities for Native American students to earn spending money off campus. They were opportunities — for cheap labor....
New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham calls for a statewide assault weapons ban
(The Center Square) - Should assault weapons be legal in New Mexico? Banning them is a major second-term priority, Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in her 2023 State of the State address this week. The governor said she wants to crack down on crime in her address. She said this will include hiring and training 1,000 law enforcement officers across the state. However, she also said that she wants...
Private border wall builder wins largest Texas contract for state border wall
The South Dakota contractor who built a controversial private border wall in South Texas, has won a $224 million contract with the State of Texas to build new border wall near Laredo, which is facing heavy criticism from border wall opponents.
Oregon Apparently Wants to Give More Than Half of the State to Idaho
Oregon senator Dennis Linthicum is moving forward with his proposed plan to hand 65% of the state to Idaho in an effort to help quell its political divide. As part of the Greater Idaho bill, 11 heavily republican counties in Eastern Oregon would secede from the Beaver State and join its red neighbor.
More cocaine seized at South Texas ports in 2022
he amount of cocaine seized at U.S. ports of entry on the South Texas border increased almost 20% in 2022, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports.
Hochul flamed for asking people to stop ‘leaving’ New York after telling Republicans to ‘get out’ months prior
Critics slammed Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., on Twitter for asking people to stop leaving the state of New York, after telling Republicans to "get out" months earlier.
Arizona Judge Who Ruled Against Kari Lake Admits Her Case was not Groundless
Declaring that he had to follow the laws currently on the books in the Grand Canyon State, Judge Peter Thompson gave validity to Lake’s election challenge. In the Minute Entry of Thompson’s decision, the Arizona judge declined to honor the request of Katir Hobbs’ legal team and issue sanctions against defeated gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, finding that the election challenge that she filed was “not successful” but also “not groundless.”
