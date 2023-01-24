Read full article on original website
Related
wdayradionow.com
1-28-23 America's Land Auctioneer
Kevin Pifer, America’s Land Auctioneer, is joined by Pat Traynor, Executive Director of the Dakota Medical Foundation in Fargo, North Dakota. Pat inspires listeners to participate in Giving Hearts Day on February 9, 2023 by going to givingheartsday.org. Pat is also an avid farmland investor. He shares his philosophy...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Capstone Classical Academy promotes "Wisdom and Virtue" in inaugural year
(Fargo, ND) -- Paul Fisher, Capstone Classical Academy's Headmaster, joined WDAY Radio to give an update on their first school year and some of the challenges a first-year school experiences. Fisher says the academy educates students to think with "virtue and wisdom", along with "human flourishing". The headmaster likened the...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Featured: Police Department
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski spoke with WDAY Radio about the day-to-day operations within the Police Department, popular exercises and programs utilized by the community, and plans for the future. Neighborhood Services. The Neighborhood Services Division is the most publicly seen agency in the Police Department, who...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Catholic Diocese shares school successes as 2023 academic year continues
(Fargo, ND) -- Mike Hagstrom, the Director of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Fargo. joined WDAY Radio to share updates on the happenings within their private schools across the region. Hagstrom oversees 14 schools across the eastern North Dakota. One of the issues he highlighted was attracting the right...
wdayradionow.com
'Best Picture Pass' coming to West Acres in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Marcus Theatres is offering a Best Picture Passport for movie buffs ahead of the Oscars. For just 40-dollars, you can see all ten films nominated for Best Picture in their respective categories for the Academy Awards. The promotion runs February 24th through March 12 - the night...
wdayradionow.com
1-27-23 The Jay Thomas Show
The Jay Thomas Show from Friday January 27th, 2023. Various guests from the RRV Boat and Marine Products show at the Fargodome.
wdayradionow.com
1-28-23 Flag Sports Saturday Hour 1
9:06 - 9:20 - Welcome.. Top Stories we’re following... Show Preview... Ways to be a part of the show… Saturday Morning Scoreboard. 9:34 - 9:47 – NDSU hires Jason Petrino (previously at Southern Illinois) as new defensive coordinator. 9:50 - 9:58:50 – Hockey Day Minnesota.
wdayradionow.com
Moorhead Area Public Schools humming along into 2023, still dealing with support staff issues
(Moorhead, MN) -- In our latest check-in with area public and private schools, leadership inside Moorhead's public school district says the schools are humming along as we move into 2023. "We're continuing with our school construction, our enrollment is stable, overall in general from what I've heard from staff is...
wdayradionow.com
Lynyrd Skynyrd coming to 2023 Red River Valley Fair
(Fargo, ND) -- Classic Rock fans are rejoicing after the latest concert announcement for July's Red River Valley Fair. The Fair announcing Friday morning that Lynyrd Skynyrd will take the Grandstand stage on Saturday, July 15th. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band joins an already star-studded list of...
wdayradionow.com
Semi hits NDHP vehicle
ARGUSVILLE, ND - A North Dakota State Patrol SUV was heavily damaged after being rear-ended by a semi Thursday night. It happened on I-29 near Argusville at around 7pm while the Trooper was out checking on occupants of four vehicles that had been in an earlier crash. No one was hurt. The semi, which was hauling an empty cattle trailer, jack-knifed into the median after hitting the patrol vehicle. Northbound I-29 was closed between Argusville and Gardner for about 2 1/2 hours while the crashes were investigated and the wreckage was cleared.
wdayradionow.com
Punk Chef Pizza and Bar to close doors, cites issues caused by covid-19
(Moorhead, MN) -- A local pizza place will be closing their doors this weekend. Punk Chef Pizza and Bar announced on their social media pages that they will be officially closing their doors on Saturday, January 28th. The restaurant and bar says they appreciate the community's support. "After having to...
wdayradionow.com
Shanley Boys Basketball Head Coach Craig Irwin Joins To Break Down The Deacons Six Game Winning Streak
Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman had a chance to catch up with Shanley Deacons boys basketball head coach Craig Irwin on Flag Sports Saturday. They discusses the Deacons six game winning streak, how his teams season has turned around, and more!
Comments / 0