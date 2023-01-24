Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, January 28th, 2023
Four people were taken to the Marion County Jail on Friday on outstanding warrants. 32-year-old Dustin Marshall of Melrose Drive in Centralia was arrested for a drug court violation in a possession of methamphetamine case. The bond on the warrant is set at $100,000. Salem Police arrested 63-year-old Ray Adams...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Police arrest Kinmundy woman for motor vehicle burglary and theft
A 21-year-old Kinmundy woman has been arrested by Salem Police for motor vehicle burglary, theft, and criminal trespass. Katilyn Hollinshead of East 5th was taken into custody at her mother’s home in Kinmundy where the stolen vehicle was also recovered. Police report Hollinshead had allegedly first entered a car...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man charged with unlawful restraint in Marion County Court
A 37-year-old Centralia man has been formally charged with unlawful restraint and misdemeanor domestic battery in Marion County Court on Friday. Blake Bender of Hester Street had the public defender appointed and bond set at $50,000. If released on bond, he was ordered to have no contact with the victim, her residence, or placement of employment. Bender is also prohibited from owning or possessing any type of firearm or weapon.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/31 – James Grimes
James Grimes, age 73 of Centralia, passed away at Helia Healthcare of Salem on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Funeral arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home in Salem.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, January 25th, 2023
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 32-year-old Iuka man for drug and other offenses following a traffic stop Tuesday night at Jefferson and Boone in Salem. Timothy Pomeroy of South Main Street was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, operating an uninsured vehicle, and having an expired registration.
East Alton Police help solve violent nationwide crime spree
A suspect’s cell phone and gun contained clues that would not just help them solve a violent crime in East Alton but also two other violent crimes, thousands of miles away.
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Court news: Iuka man charged with meth possession
A 32-year-old Iuka man has been charged in Marion County Court with possession of methamphetamine under five grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a suspended license. Timothy Pomeroy of South Main was released on $5,000 recognizance bond after his first appearance in court on Thursday. The public defender was appointed to represent him.
wrul.com
Carmi Police Department Arrests Carmi Man On White County Warrant
A Carmi man bonded out of the White County Jail after he was taken into custody on Thursday evening on a White County warrant. Officers with the Carmi Police Department went to The Carmi Motel and arrested 44 year old Jeremy Allen Scott on the warrant. Allen was wanted for Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle, Resisting and Disorderly Conduct. Bond on the Warrant was $250.
wrul.com
Wyant Held In White County Jail For Domestic Battery
A Deputy with the White County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Carmi man in the early hours of Thursday morning. At around 1 a.m. Deputy Matt Wicker was dispatched to County Road 1275 E in Concord in reference to a Domestic Dispute. Wicker received assistance from an officer with the Carmi Police Department. As the Officers were approaching the residence they observed a female running eastbound whom they recognized to be 32 year old Amy Ward of Carmi. The Officers stopped and began talking with Ward who said she was on her way to Concord to stay with a friend. When asked why she was going there Ward replied “I can’t do this anymore.” Ward told the Officers that Mike Wyant 29 of Carmi had picked her up and thrown her down on the floor several times throughout the evening. She also stated that he had picked her up by the throat and choked her. Ward told the Officers that her head was hurting and she was feeling dizzy and lightheaded. She was asked if she needed medical assistance but she refused. The Assisting Officer saw visible marks on both sides of Wards neck and under her chin.
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Illinois State Police arrested 20 year old Erin T. Hannigan of St. Elmo for an Effingham County FTA warrant for retail theft/disposing of merchandise <$300, driving while license suspended, and speeding. Erin posted bond and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41 year old Nathan L. Willis of Brownstown...
southernillinoisnow.com
01/31 – Linda K. Johnson
Linda K. Johnson, 79, of Salem, Illinois passed away on January 29, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. Arrangements will be announced later by the Sutherland – Rankin Funeral Home, 310 N. Broadway, P.O. Box 97, Salem, IL 62881 (618) 548-1234, entrusted with the family’s care.
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 53 year old Wang H. Ying of Los Angeles, CA for a US federal warrant for possession of multiple unauthorized counterfeit access devices. Wand was released to federal custody. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 39 year old Guang Wei Gao of Monte, CA for...
southernillinoisnow.com
All of South Central Illinois now in low category for COVID-19 transmission
The weekly CDC tracker puts all South Central Illinois counties in the low transmission level for COVID-19 with a significant drop in new cases. Marion County saw a 32-percent drop in COVID-19 cases to 28 new cases for the week ending Thursday. There were two new hospitalizations. Clinton County saw...
KFVS12
Indiana man sentenced to 50 years in Wayne County, Ill. murder case
WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Attorney General, Kwame Raoul, announced that a man from Evansville, Ind. was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder of a teenager from Fairfield, Ill. 27-year-old Brody Murbarger was prosecuted for the murder of 15-year-old Megan Nichols that took place in 2014....
KFVS12
2 arrested in connection with report of shots fired at Marion, Ill. hotel
Student accused of making threat against New Madrid High School staff arrested. New Madrid County R-1 School District announced a student was taken into custody Wednesday morning, January 25. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 1/26. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 1/26. Carbondale man accused of...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Department says they are not calling people offering to take care of warrants
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department number and an officer’s name is being used in a scam. The sheriff’s department reports their phone number shows up on the phone ID and the name of an actual officer is being used to tell the person called they have an outstanding federal warrant. The person called is then asked to buy gift cards to avoid being arrested on the warrant.
St. Louisians react to Tyre Nichols videos released by Memphis police
ST. LOUIS — On a chilly Friday night, several dozen people gathered outside St. Louis police headquarters to remember Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old man who was beaten by five Memphis police officers earlier this month. "Say his name! Tyre Nichols! Tyre Nichols!” demonstrators shouted. Members from the community...
southernillinoisnow.com
Fire destroys half of large pole barn on southwest side of Wamac
Fire destroyed about half of a 60 by 100-foot pole barn in the southwest corner of Wamac Thursday night. Centralia Fire Protection District Chief Ross Boshera says flames were already coming through the roof of the building upon their arrival at 29,396 Kretzer Lane. He reports they were able to save about half the structure owned by Kenny Finke. In addition to the building, a motorcycle, zero turn mower, and a number of tools were also lost.
advantagenews.com
East Alton shooter facing new charges
An Alton man sentenced this week in an East Alton attempted murder case is facing similar charges out of California and Nevada. 31-year-old Berton Newton is charged in connection with shooting incidents in Las Vegas in mid-December 2021 and in Fresno in January 2022. He remains held in the Madison County Jail awaiting transfer to an Illinois prison.
southernillinoisnow.com
Boil order issued for part of North Broadway in Central City
Due to a water main break, the City of Centralia has issued a boil order for the 100, 200, and 300 Blocks of North Broadway in Central City. Please contact the Centralia Public Works Department with any questions or concerns.
Comments / 0