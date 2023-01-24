A Deputy with the White County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Carmi man in the early hours of Thursday morning. At around 1 a.m. Deputy Matt Wicker was dispatched to County Road 1275 E in Concord in reference to a Domestic Dispute. Wicker received assistance from an officer with the Carmi Police Department. As the Officers were approaching the residence they observed a female running eastbound whom they recognized to be 32 year old Amy Ward of Carmi. The Officers stopped and began talking with Ward who said she was on her way to Concord to stay with a friend. When asked why she was going there Ward replied “I can’t do this anymore.” Ward told the Officers that Mike Wyant 29 of Carmi had picked her up and thrown her down on the floor several times throughout the evening. She also stated that he had picked her up by the throat and choked her. Ward told the Officers that her head was hurting and she was feeling dizzy and lightheaded. She was asked if she needed medical assistance but she refused. The Assisting Officer saw visible marks on both sides of Wards neck and under her chin.

WHITE COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO