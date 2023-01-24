Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Bills Fans Are Upset at These Brandon Beane Comments
The Buffalo Bills coaching and scouting staff are now in evaluation mode. They will evaluate the roster, including the coaching staff as they head into the off-season. The next event for the Bills staff will be the Senior Bowl, which will be next weekend in Mobile, Alabama. After that, the NFL Scouting Combine at the end of February and beginning of March.
What’s wrong with the Buffalo Bills? HOF HC Bill Parcells on what team must do this offseason
The Buffalo Bills weren’t good enough to win it all this season, but they weren’t as bad as their lopsided defeat in the divisional round either. Going forward, Buffalo’s roster still has plenty of talent. The team has a franchise quarterback in Josh Allen, a No. 1 wide receiver in Stefon Diggs, a first ballot Hall of Fame pass-rusher in Von Miller and a few other cornerstone pieces on the roster.
Report: Buffalo Sabres Make a Trade Call Regarding Star Forward
The Buffalo Sabres have not been challenging for a playoff spot in late January in a few years. The team has real optimism about the present and future since 2011, which is the last time the team made the playoffs. The Sabres are three points out of a playoff spot....
Cincinnati mayor honors medical staff for taking care of Bills' Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI — The mayor of Cincinnati presented the key to the city Thursday to the medical team at UC Health. The medical staff there provided care for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Bengals January 2.
Julian Edelman ‘pumped’ by Patriots’ hiring of Bill O’Brien, but closes the door on potential NFL return
"I think it's a great move for the Patriots because he understands the standard." The Patriots’ decision to rehire Bill O’Brien to be their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach has been praised by many, and you can count on at least one franchise icon that’s also a fan of the move.
NFTA K-9's looking forward to second Super Bowl assignment in three years
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills may be out of the playoffs, but the countdown is on for a couple of NFTA K-9s and their handlers to head to Arizona to work security at the Super Bowl. "We're super honored to be able to go," Officer Dina Bigham, who will...
NFTA K-9s will be working at Super Bowl LVII
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo will be represented at State Farm Stadium this Super Bowl as the NFTA K-9 police unit has been chosen to work the event. The two K-9 unit dogs Liza and Echi will be in attendance with their handlers Officer Luke Whelan, and Officer Dina Bigham working event security.
Bills GM Beane: 'The bar is so high for Josh'
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — After a tough ending to the Bills season, there has been a lot of online conversation and criticism about quarterback Josh Allen and his performance this season. On Wednesday, Josh Allen was named a finalist for the Associated Press' 2022 NFL most valuable player award...
NHL announces schedule updates to 3 upcoming Sabres games
The NHL announced several changes to the regular-season schedule on Wednesday that includes updates to three upcoming Buffalo Sabres games. Buffalo's game against the Boston Bruins on March 2 at TD Garden will now start at 7 p.m. on MSG. The pregame show on MSG will begin at 6:30. The...
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
Dec 17, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) after the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Should The Bills Re-Sign Tremaine Edmunds?
In 2018, the Buffalo Bills traded up to draft LB Tremaine Edmunds with the 16th pick, drafting him and Josh Allen in that first round. Since then, he’s had some up and down seasons, making some Bills fans wonder if he’s really the guy to man the defense. This season was Edmunds’ best season of his career so far, totaling 102 tackles, one sack, and one INT. Additionally, we’ve seen an uptick in his coverage skills. He has pretty much locking up the middle of the field. So that begs the question… Should the Bills re-sign Tremaine Edmunds?
