In 2018, the Buffalo Bills traded up to draft LB Tremaine Edmunds with the 16th pick, drafting him and Josh Allen in that first round. Since then, he’s had some up and down seasons, making some Bills fans wonder if he’s really the guy to man the defense. This season was Edmunds’ best season of his career so far, totaling 102 tackles, one sack, and one INT. Additionally, we’ve seen an uptick in his coverage skills. He has pretty much locking up the middle of the field. So that begs the question… Should the Bills re-sign Tremaine Edmunds?

