ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Bills Fans Are Upset at These Brandon Beane Comments

The Buffalo Bills coaching and scouting staff are now in evaluation mode. They will evaluate the roster, including the coaching staff as they head into the off-season. The next event for the Bills staff will be the Senior Bowl, which will be next weekend in Mobile, Alabama. After that, the NFL Scouting Combine at the end of February and beginning of March.
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

What’s wrong with the Buffalo Bills? HOF HC Bill Parcells on what team must do this offseason

The Buffalo Bills weren’t good enough to win it all this season, but they weren’t as bad as their lopsided defeat in the divisional round either. Going forward, Buffalo’s roster still has plenty of talent. The team has a franchise quarterback in Josh Allen, a No. 1 wide receiver in Stefon Diggs, a first ballot Hall of Fame pass-rusher in Von Miller and a few other cornerstone pieces on the roster.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

NFTA K-9s will be working at Super Bowl LVII

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo will be represented at State Farm Stadium this Super Bowl as the NFTA K-9 police unit has been chosen to work the event. The two K-9 unit dogs Liza and Echi will be in attendance with their handlers Officer Luke Whelan, and Officer Dina Bigham working event security.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Bills GM Beane: 'The bar is so high for Josh'

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — After a tough ending to the Bills season, there has been a lot of online conversation and criticism about quarterback Josh Allen and his performance this season. On Wednesday, Josh Allen was named a finalist for the Associated Press' 2022 NFL most valuable player award...
ORCHARD PARK, NY
NHL

NHL announces schedule updates to 3 upcoming Sabres games

The NHL announced several changes to the regular-season schedule on Wednesday that includes updates to three upcoming Buffalo Sabres games. Buffalo's game against the Boston Bruins on March 2 at TD Garden will now start at 7 p.m. on MSG. The pregame show on MSG will begin at 6:30. The...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Should The Bills Re-Sign Tremaine Edmunds?

In 2018, the Buffalo Bills traded up to draft LB Tremaine Edmunds with the 16th pick, drafting him and Josh Allen in that first round. Since then, he’s had some up and down seasons, making some Bills fans wonder if he’s really the guy to man the defense. This season was Edmunds’ best season of his career so far, totaling 102 tackles, one sack, and one INT. Additionally, we’ve seen an uptick in his coverage skills. He has pretty much locking up the middle of the field. So that begs the question… Should the Bills re-sign Tremaine Edmunds?
MINNESOTA STATE
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy