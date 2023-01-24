Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Utah adds the commitment of Indiana transfer WR Emery Simmons
On Sunday, Kyle Whittingham and his Utah football program picked up another transfer commitment in their 2023 class as former Indiana Hoosiers receiver Emery Simmons announced his commitment to the Utes. A very welcomed addition to the receiver room that will benefit from his combination of ability and experience. Simmons...
New UCLA '24 OL commit Joshua Glanz breaks down his decision
Chula Vista (Calif.) Eastlake junior offensive lineman Joshua Glanz committed to UCLA earlier today. Glanz took an unofficial visit to Westwood on Saturday and wasted little time in jumping on the offer from the Bruins. “I loved the overall fit at UCLA,” Glanz said. ”UCLA has the perfect combination of...
After visiting Oregon a fast-rising athlete out of Texas has high interest in the Ducks
The Oregon Ducks got a chance to host a fast-rising defensive lineman out of the state of Texas for an unofficial visit recently. Oregon made a strong impression on him and is in a good place early on in his recruitment. "What stood out to me most was how genuine...
Nyckoles Harbor recruiting: What they're saying about 2023 five-star's pending decision after Oregon visit
Recruiting is coming to an end for five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor, the highest-rated uncommitted prospect who's expected to announce his college decision later this week. Harbor took an official visit to Oregon over the weekend and met in-home with several coaching staffs (VIP) leading up to the Washington, D.C. native's trip out West, including Michigan, South Carolina and Maryland.
Alabama Second In All-Time Coaches Poll
Among Alabama’s many national championship seasons, 1978 is memorable primarily for a set of defensive plays, the goal line stand against Penn State in the Sugar Bowl. Coach Joe Paterno’s Nittany Lions were undefeated and number one in the nation, Paul Bryant’s Crimson Tide number two. The Sugar Bowl was universally considered a national championship game and Alabama was a 14-7 winner.
BREAKING: Wisconsin DL Jace Gilbert commits to Iowa State
Iowa State landed its first commitment of the class of 2024 Friday night, as defensive lineman Jace Gilbert of Arrowhead (WI) made his commitment to the Cyclones. Gilbert is a three-star on 247 Sports' system, with a grade of 87, and is the seventh-ranked player in Wisconsin in the class of 2024.
College football: Miami, Auburn, Oklahoma, Nebraska poised to make 'big jumps' in 2023, Josh Pate says
With the 2022 college football season in the books, 247Sports’ Josh Pate looked ahead to 2023 on Friday’s episode of Late Kick and labeled Miami, Auburn, Oklahoma and Nebraska as teams that should be significantly improved from a season ago and make big jumps in the fall. Auburn...
Former Alabama walk-on Jake Long rejoining Crimson Tide staff
A former Alabama player is headed back to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to join the coaching staff. Jake Long, a former walk-on defensive lineman for the Crimson Tide, tweeted “#WeBack” on Saturday while changing his profile picture and bio to reflect a return to Alabama. According to Jim Dunaway of The Next Round, Long will be a defensive analyst at his alma mater.
Husker Mash: Phone call leaves impression on Alberts; Tony White on LBs; Chris Collins feels NU hoops' pain
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine daily breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. There was a heartfelt phone call at the end of Trev Alberts' radio show on Tuesday night. It came from Al Hansen. He hasn't been to...
BREAKING: Four-star tight end Grant Stec commits to Wisconsin
Wisconsin has its second commitment in the class of 2024. Following a junior day visit on Saturday, Algonquin (Ill.) Jacobs Top247 tight end Grant Stec announced his commitment to the Badgers. The four-star tight end chose UW over Tennessee, Florida, Penn State, Iowa, Arkansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan State, Iowa State,...
5-star Dakorien Moore lists his interest in Oregon as 'high' after leaving campus
The Oregon Ducks football program had the No. 1 wide receiver prospect in the class of 2025 on campus for an unofficial visit this past weekend. It presented a chance for the.
Nyckoles Harbor, Duce Robinson lead 2023 recruiting cycle's top uncommitted players ahead of Signing Day
With several planned announcements later this week during the traditional National Signing Day, there are still several 2023 top-level recruits set to make their plans official. According to 247Sports' player rankings, Nyckoles Harbor and Duce Robinson are the two uncommitted five-stars who remain along with elite quarterback Jaden Rashada, a four-star ranked as the sixth-best player and top available signal caller.
New Nebraska commit Sua Lefotu breaks down his decision
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco defensive lineman Sua Lefotu just announced he’ll play his college ball at Nebraska. It has been a whirlwind recruitment for Lefotu but the big defensive lineman is headed to the Big Ten to play for the Huskers. “I’m very excited about my decision,” Lefotu...
UCLA Gets a Commitment From Promising Defensive Line Transfer
Oregon defensive line transfer Keanu Williams unofficially visited UCLA Saturday and verbally committed. Williams entered the transfer portal a couple of weeks ago and UCLA was immediately on him aggressively. He reportedly officially visited Ole Miss last weekend, but the feeling from the moment he entered the portal was that the former Clovis (Calif.) prospect wanted to return to California for the rest of his college career, and UCLA specifically.
Rick Barnes reacts to Final Four hype, Rodney Terry's remarks after Tennessee beats Texas basketball 82-71
Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes is grateful for complimentary "Final Four team" remarks from Texas coach and longtime colleague Rodney Terry following the Volunteers' 82-71 win over the Longhorns. The matchup of top-15 teams in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge was perhaps a precursor to what media and fans will see in the NCAA Tournament between two of the nation's most complete teams this season.
Gator Collective announces partnership with freshman LB Shemar James
Florida's primary NIL collective, The Gator Collective, has partnered with 15 UF teams in the nearly 18 months since its creation, in addition to securing highly coveted NIL deals with the UF football program. The Gator Collective has signed deals with an abundance of Gator athletes over the past six months, while boosters have stepped up to facilitate NIL opportunities for individuals and entire teams in Gainesville, with the latest being the Florida women's basketball program, which secured $1,000 deals for each player on the 2022-23 roster.
2025 LB/EDGE Justin Hill likes Michigan staff, development
Cincinnati Winton Woods LB/EDGE Justin Hill has a Michigan offer and had a good experience in Ann Arbor for junior day,
Fresno State lands USC transfer linebacker Tuasivi Nomura
The Fresno State Bulldogs have added a Power-5 transfer to the 2023 roster. Former USC linebacker Tuasivi Nomura has committed to Fresno State and enrolled into school, multiple sources tell BarkBoard.com. - This news was first broken by BarkBoard.com on Friday morning in an exclusive report to VIP subscribers. Join...
Cal RB transfer Damien Moore commits to Fresno State
As Fresno State ends a six-year run with at least one of Jordan Mims and Ronnie Rivers in the backfield, the Bulldogs will welcome a new running back from the Pac-12 to aid in the transition. Former Cal RB Damien Moore announced his commitment as a transfer to the Bulldogs on Saturday.
Oregon gets verbal commitment from edge defender Jaxson Jones days after decommitting from Washington
In five days' time, the Oregon Ducks football program was able to get edge defender Jaxson Jones to decommitment from the Washington Huskies and lock in an unofficial visit to Eugene for this weekend. Now the Ducks can add an even bigger feat to their recruitment of Jones: a verbal commitment.
