Alabama State

BREAKING: Utah adds the commitment of Indiana transfer WR Emery Simmons

On Sunday, Kyle Whittingham and his Utah football program picked up another transfer commitment in their 2023 class as former Indiana Hoosiers receiver Emery Simmons announced his commitment to the Utes. A very welcomed addition to the receiver room that will benefit from his combination of ability and experience. Simmons...
LOGAN, UT
New UCLA '24 OL commit Joshua Glanz breaks down his decision

Chula Vista (Calif.) Eastlake junior offensive lineman Joshua Glanz committed to UCLA earlier today. Glanz took an unofficial visit to Westwood on Saturday and wasted little time in jumping on the offer from the Bruins. “I loved the overall fit at UCLA,” Glanz said. ”UCLA has the perfect combination of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nyckoles Harbor recruiting: What they're saying about 2023 five-star's pending decision after Oregon visit

Recruiting is coming to an end for five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor, the highest-rated uncommitted prospect who's expected to announce his college decision later this week. Harbor took an official visit to Oregon over the weekend and met in-home with several coaching staffs (VIP) leading up to the Washington, D.C. native's trip out West, including Michigan, South Carolina and Maryland.
EUGENE, OR
Alabama Second In All-Time Coaches Poll

Among Alabama’s many national championship seasons, 1978 is memorable primarily for a set of defensive plays, the goal line stand against Penn State in the Sugar Bowl. Coach Joe Paterno’s Nittany Lions were undefeated and number one in the nation, Paul Bryant’s Crimson Tide number two. The Sugar Bowl was universally considered a national championship game and Alabama was a 14-7 winner.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BREAKING: Wisconsin DL Jace Gilbert commits to Iowa State

Iowa State landed its first commitment of the class of 2024 Friday night, as defensive lineman Jace Gilbert of Arrowhead (WI) made his commitment to the Cyclones. Gilbert is a three-star on 247 Sports' system, with a grade of 87, and is the seventh-ranked player in Wisconsin in the class of 2024.
AMES, IA
Former Alabama walk-on Jake Long rejoining Crimson Tide staff

A former Alabama player is headed back to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to join the coaching staff. Jake Long, a former walk-on defensive lineman for the Crimson Tide, tweeted “#WeBack” on Saturday while changing his profile picture and bio to reflect a return to Alabama. According to Jim Dunaway of The Next Round, Long will be a defensive analyst at his alma mater.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BREAKING: Four-star tight end Grant Stec commits to Wisconsin

Wisconsin has its second commitment in the class of 2024. Following a junior day visit on Saturday, Algonquin (Ill.) Jacobs Top247 tight end Grant Stec announced his commitment to the Badgers. The four-star tight end chose UW over Tennessee, Florida, Penn State, Iowa, Arkansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan State, Iowa State,...
MADISON, WI
Nyckoles Harbor, Duce Robinson lead 2023 recruiting cycle's top uncommitted players ahead of Signing Day

With several planned announcements later this week during the traditional National Signing Day, there are still several 2023 top-level recruits set to make their plans official. According to 247Sports' player rankings, Nyckoles Harbor and Duce Robinson are the two uncommitted five-stars who remain along with elite quarterback Jaden Rashada, a four-star ranked as the sixth-best player and top available signal caller.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
New Nebraska commit Sua Lefotu breaks down his decision

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco defensive lineman Sua Lefotu just announced he’ll play his college ball at Nebraska. It has been a whirlwind recruitment for Lefotu but the big defensive lineman is headed to the Big Ten to play for the Huskers. “I’m very excited about my decision,” Lefotu...
LINCOLN, NE
UCLA Gets a Commitment From Promising Defensive Line Transfer

Oregon defensive line transfer Keanu Williams unofficially visited UCLA Saturday and verbally committed. Williams entered the transfer portal a couple of weeks ago and UCLA was immediately on him aggressively. He reportedly officially visited Ole Miss last weekend, but the feeling from the moment he entered the portal was that the former Clovis (Calif.) prospect wanted to return to California for the rest of his college career, and UCLA specifically.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rick Barnes reacts to Final Four hype, Rodney Terry's remarks after Tennessee beats Texas basketball 82-71

Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes is grateful for complimentary "Final Four team" remarks from Texas coach and longtime colleague Rodney Terry following the Volunteers' 82-71 win over the Longhorns. The matchup of top-15 teams in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge was perhaps a precursor to what media and fans will see in the NCAA Tournament between two of the nation's most complete teams this season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Gator Collective announces partnership with freshman LB Shemar James

Florida's primary NIL collective, The Gator Collective, has partnered with 15 UF teams in the nearly 18 months since its creation, in addition to securing highly coveted NIL deals with the UF football program. The Gator Collective has signed deals with an abundance of Gator athletes over the past six months, while boosters have stepped up to facilitate NIL opportunities for individuals and entire teams in Gainesville, with the latest being the Florida women's basketball program, which secured $1,000 deals for each player on the 2022-23 roster.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Fresno State lands USC transfer linebacker Tuasivi Nomura

The Fresno State Bulldogs have added a Power-5 transfer to the 2023 roster. Former USC linebacker Tuasivi Nomura has committed to Fresno State and enrolled into school, multiple sources tell BarkBoard.com. - This news was first broken by BarkBoard.com on Friday morning in an exclusive report to VIP subscribers. Join...
FRESNO, CA
Cal RB transfer Damien Moore commits to Fresno State

As Fresno State ends a six-year run with at least one of Jordan Mims and Ronnie Rivers in the backfield, the Bulldogs will welcome a new running back from the Pac-12 to aid in the transition. Former Cal RB Damien Moore announced his commitment as a transfer to the Bulldogs on Saturday.
FRESNO, CA

