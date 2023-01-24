ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

WNYT

Fort Edward considers dissolving police department

The future of the Village of Fort Edward police department is up in the air. A public hearing will be held in two weeks by village board members to discuss dissolving the department. We told you back in September, this was a topic of discussion. One of the driving forces...
FORT EDWARD, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Road closure in Amsterdam

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, State Highway 67 between Widow Susan Road and Truax Road is closed to repair a wire issue. Crews from National Grid are currently on hand.
AMSTERDAM, NY
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Plows Spark Residential Frustration

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Department of Public Works has been under fire the last few weeks by residents on social media expressing their frustrations on recent snowplowing efforts including property damage and a snowplow accident. Following the snowstorm on Monday, iconic pizza place East Side Cafe at 378 Newell...
PITTSFIELD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Hartford down two employees over 3.5-year wage dispute

Last week, the town of Hartford declared a state of emergency, as Thursday night snowfall butted up against a problem. The small Washington County town usually employs four people in its highway department, who keep roads plowed and safe when the snow comes. This winter, the town is down to two - and faces a problem far bigger than a single snowstorm.
HARTFORD, NY
WNYT

Fulton County man killed in snowmobile accident on lake

One man is dead after a snowmobile accident on Peck Lake in Fulton County. The victim is identified by the sheriff as Todd Wheaton, 42. He was a father. This all started around 8:50 Thursday evening, when three friends were snowmobiling on the lake, said the sheriff. The friends came...
FULTON COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Police Say Man Busted With Crack in His Pants in Greene County

Did you read this headline and could somehow hear Beavis and Butthead chortling and laughing somewhere? Well now. Officials say that a New York state man, who was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over, was caught with a large amount of illegal drugs. Police say the bust happened in Greene County Sunday, as the driver who was only carrying a learner's permit was stopped by law enforcement.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Troy police led on chase after stopping vehicle

Troy police say officers stopped a vehicle in the area of 7th and Middleburgh Street this evening. We’re told officers were interviewing the driver when he then took off in the vehicle. Troy police say they began to pursue the vehicle but then ended the pursuit due to speed...
TROY, NY

