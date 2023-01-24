Read full article on original website
Code blue called through Wednesday in Albany
A cold front moving into the Capital Region has prompted the Homeless and Travelers Aid Society to call a Code Blue Alert in Albany, from now until Wednesday, February 1.
Area drivers charged after notable DWI arrests
A handful of allegedly drunk drivers in the Capital Region have stood out over the past week.
WNYT
Fort Edward considers dissolving police department
The future of the Village of Fort Edward police department is up in the air. A public hearing will be held in two weeks by village board members to discuss dissolving the department. We told you back in September, this was a topic of discussion. One of the driving forces...
Road closure in Amsterdam
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, State Highway 67 between Widow Susan Road and Truax Road is closed to repair a wire issue. Crews from National Grid are currently on hand.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Plows Spark Residential Frustration
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Department of Public Works has been under fire the last few weeks by residents on social media expressing their frustrations on recent snowplowing efforts including property damage and a snowplow accident. Following the snowstorm on Monday, iconic pizza place East Side Cafe at 378 Newell...
Glens Falls traffic light has temporarily changed
The City of Glens Falls put out an update on downtown traffic, following Wednesday night's winter weather conditions. In an update that the city says does not seem directly tied to the weather, drivers should expect a traffic light change along Ridge Street.
Snowmobiler survives scary crash in town of Berne
A 25-year-old man is lucky to be alive after he crashed his snowmobile near Cole Hill Road in Berne, early Wednesday morning.
1 dead after snowmobile crash on Peck Lake
One person is dead after a snowmobile crash on Peck's Lake Thursday night.
Police arrest woman following a narcotics investigation
Police discovered a number of narcotics and arrested the sole occupant of the residence.
Bombers Burrito Bar in Schenectady to close
Bombers Burrito Bar on 447 State Street in Schenectady is closing. According to an employee at that location, the restaurant's last day is Sunday.
Hartford down two employees over 3.5-year wage dispute
Last week, the town of Hartford declared a state of emergency, as Thursday night snowfall butted up against a problem. The small Washington County town usually employs four people in its highway department, who keep roads plowed and safe when the snow comes. This winter, the town is down to two - and faces a problem far bigger than a single snowstorm.
WNYT
Washington County family says intersection near high school is dangerous
CAMBRIDGE – If you’re driving sober and alert, there’s no reason why you should get into any trouble on Gilbert Street in Cambridge. So then why are so many drivers getting into trouble there?. Some of the crashes at Gilbert (State Route 313) and South Park Street...
WNYT
Man charged with shoplifting $1,600 in goods at Granville Price Chopper
A Washington County man is accused of shoplifting more than $1,600 worth of items from the Price Chopper in Granville, last month. David Bratianu Jr. surrendered on Tuesday, state police told NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Post-Star.
ACSO: 13 grams of MDMA found during traffic stop
When deputies from the Albany County Sheriff's Office stopped a car near the intersection of Central Avenue and Quail Street on Thursday, they were surprised to find 13 grams of MDMA inside, according to a press release.
WNYT
Fulton County man killed in snowmobile accident on lake
One man is dead after a snowmobile accident on Peck Lake in Fulton County. The victim is identified by the sheriff as Todd Wheaton, 42. He was a father. This all started around 8:50 Thursday evening, when three friends were snowmobiling on the lake, said the sheriff. The friends came...
Police Say Man Busted With Crack in His Pants in Greene County
Did you read this headline and could somehow hear Beavis and Butthead chortling and laughing somewhere? Well now. Officials say that a New York state man, who was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over, was caught with a large amount of illegal drugs. Police say the bust happened in Greene County Sunday, as the driver who was only carrying a learner's permit was stopped by law enforcement.
mynbc5.com
Underage teens arrested after allegedly stealing truck in Franklin County, NY
FORT COVINGTON, N.Y. — Two underage teens from Wynantskill were arrested on Thursday after police said they stole a truck and led officers on a pursuit in Fort Covington. New York State Police were informed that the teens, who were not named because of their age, had stolen a Ford F-250.
Capital Region Restaurant Rundown: January 23-27
The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, January 23 through 27.
Police Send Warning After Girl was Allegedly Abducted in Rensselaer County
Police in Rensselaer County posted a message on their Facebook page to warn residents about an abduction that allegedly took place in the parking lot of a Home Depot on Wednesday. The North Greenbush Police edited out the name of the person who posted it, but their allegations were terrifying...
WNYT
Troy police led on chase after stopping vehicle
Troy police say officers stopped a vehicle in the area of 7th and Middleburgh Street this evening. We’re told officers were interviewing the driver when he then took off in the vehicle. Troy police say they began to pursue the vehicle but then ended the pursuit due to speed...
