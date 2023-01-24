Read full article on original website
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
CNET
Social Security 2023: Here's When You Can Expect Your February Check to Arrive
The first round of Social Security checks for the month arrives on Friday. Remember: Like the January Social Security checks, the February checks also include the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. This year's increase boosts your benefit amount by 8.7%. The Social Security Administration disburses its checks in rounds throughout...
NASDAQ
Is Full Retirement Age Changing in 2023?
The last time the Social Security Administration made changes to the retirement age was nearly 40 years ago, and those rules still apply today. Although some lawmakers have proposed changing retirement age thresholds to help stabilize Social Security’s finances, that hasn’t happened yet. There have been no recent changes to the retirement age and there will be none later in 2023, either.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is Ridiculed After Her Proposed Amendment Loses by 418 Votes to 14 in Bipartisan Defeat
On January 26, the House of Representatives voted on an amendment proposed by Georgia's most controversial and divisive Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene. The proposal was intended to prevent the Biden Administration from selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
NASDAQ
Mackenzie Financial Cuts Stake in CommVault Systems (CVLT)
Fintel reports that Mackenzie Financial Corp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.27MM shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT). This represents 5.11% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.47MM shares and 5.43% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
You've probably noticed how volatile the technology sector is right now, and it could be a little while longer before things stabilize. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is down 20% over the past 12 months, and that means there are great, beaten-down tech stocks out there that have the potential to bring investors significant gains in the coming years.
NASDAQ
Why Curaleaf Stock Sparked Investors' Portfolios on Friday
It's always exciting for a company's shareholders when a new market opens, even if that market isn't all that big. This was the case on Friday for marijuana company Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF), whose stock was up by nearly 4% late in the trading session. That was well outpacing the less than 0.7% gain of the S&P 500 index.
NASDAQ
4 ETFs to Tap on Solid Q4 GDP Numbers
The American economy expanded faster than expected in the fourth quarter, with GDP rising 2.9% annually versus 2.6% expectation. Though the economy has been resilient, the pace of momentum has slowed in recent months due to stubborn inflation, rising interest rates, and battered financial markets. The GDP growth marks a slowdown from the 3.2% advancement in the third quarter.
NASDAQ
How Gen Z Should Prepare Their Finances for 2023 and Beyond
Gen Z may find it difficult to think about retirement planning, saving, and investing. Stock markets, especially the S&P 500, have been in turmoil as young workers begin their careers. A recession is also on the horizon. It has also been difficult for wages to keep up with inflation. What’s...
NASDAQ
Why Shares of Savara Soared This Week
Shares of Savara (NASDAQ: SVRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that specializes in rare respiratory diseases, were up 31.6% for the week as of Friday afternoon, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock closed last week at $2.09, then hit a 52-week high on Thursday at $2.82, and reached that point again on Friday. The stock is up more than 141% over the last year and has a 52-week low of $1.02.
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields up after inflation data as investors await Fed meeting
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Friday after inflation data in Japan surprised on the upside and following the release of the Federal Reserve's favored inflation measure, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, which was in line with expectations. Government bond yields - which...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 27, 2023
U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday in a choppy trading session that saw investors weigh in an onslaught of economic data, as the fourth-quarter gross domestic product came in higher than expectations, and digested mixed corporate earnings. All three major indexes ended in positive territory. How Did The Benchmarks Perform?
NASDAQ
ANALYSIS-Why Biden pushes an assault weapons ban despite the political odds
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Flags are lowered, sorrowful statements are issued, pleas to lawmakers are made, again. In the wake of two mass shootings in California this week, President Joe Biden has followed a heartfelt and familiar script of outrage and grief over gun violence in America, coupled with a renewed call for Congress to pass legislation banning assault-style weapons.
NASDAQ
Another Weekend Crypto Surge Takes Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana Higher
The crypto rally we've seen to start 2023 appears to have significant momentum. As it happens, weekend rallies have propelled much of the move in top cryptocurrencies to start the year, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) seeing 2021-esque moves to start the year. As of 4 p.m. ET, these three top tokens have surged 3.2%, 4.5%, and 9.3%, respectively, in 24 hours.
