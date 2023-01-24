Lawyer for Newport News teacher shot by 6-year-old to issue statement

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in VirginiaEast Coast TravelerVirginia Beach, VA
Enhance school security: How metal detectors, CCTV cameras, and staff training can help keep students and faculty safeEdy ZooNewport News, VA
Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schoolsCheryl E PrestonNewport News, VA
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her dieMargaret MinnicksNewport News, VA
Related
Virginia Beach teacher arrested for disturbing the peace
A Virginia Beach Public Schools spokesperson told 10 On Your Side that the teacher is a Technology Education teacher at Corporate Landing Middle School and that he is currently on administrative leave.
Second mental examination ordered in trial of Hampton father of missing child
As we approach the one-year anniversary of 4-year-old Codi Bigsby's disappearance, his father, Cory Bigsby, appeared in court Friday.
Police investigate report of attempted robbery at Ruffner Middle
Norfolk Police are currently investigating a report of a robbery that took place at Ruffner Middle School Friday afternoon.
Child in Richneck Elem. shooting did not have proper services, advocates say
A Central Virginia special education advocate said it would be "highly inappropriate" for a parent to attend school daily with their special needs child.
VB teacher arrested for allegedly making threats against middle school
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A middle school teacher is behind bars for allegedly making threats against the school. Virginia Beach police arrested 61-year-old John Dupont Thursday night, and a judge arraigned him in court Friday afternoon. He's charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. A spokesperson for Virginia Beach City Public...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia men face lengthy prison time in string of 7-Eleven armed robberies
Two Virginia men pleaded guilty this week to their roles in a series of armed robberies of 7-Elevens in Newport News, Norfolk and Virginia Beach in 2019. Deric Breon Simons, 23, of Chesapeake, Ronald Lee Brookins, Jr., 22, of Suffolk, and a third man, Michael Moore, then 18, robbed five 7-Elevens in a five-hour span on July 24 and into the early-morning hours of July 25 in 2019, according to court documents.
Parent of Menchville High shooting victim speaks after terse remark by school board member
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The father of the Newport News student shot and killed at Menchville High School in 2021 spoke exclusively with 13News Now for an opportunity to make remarks following an interaction with school board member Gary Hunter at the latest special-called school board meeting. It was...
Man killed in shooting on Riverlands Drive in Newport News
Police in Newport News are investigating after a man died following a shooting Thursday evening. In a press release, police said it happened just before 5:40 p.m. on Riverlands Drive.
Former Norfolk PD chief: Officers in Tyre Nichols video 'highly unprofessional'
Leaders of law enforcement agencies across the country are reacting to the body cam video showing five Memphis Police officers brutally beating Tyre Nichols following a traffic stop.
WAVY News 10
New details in shooting involving off-duty James City County Police officers
New details have emerged in the shooting involving two off-duty James City County Police officers. New details in shooting involving off-duty James …. New details have emerged in the shooting involving two off-duty James City County Police officers. Judge orders second competency exam for Cory Bigsby. A judge has ordered...
No reopening date for Chesapeake Walmart following deadly mass shooting, spokesperson says
There is no reopening date set for the Walmart location on Sam's Circle in Chesapeake following November's deadly mass shooting.
Portsmouth police: Missing 19-year-old woman is pregnant, considered 'high risk'
Portsmouth police are looking for a missing 19-year-old woman who is pregnant and "considered to be at high risk."
Abigail Zwerner texted family about armed student before getting shot by 6-year-old
The Virginia teacher who was shot by her 6-year-old student texted a loved one before the incident expressing frustration with administrators — who had apparently been warned three times that the young boy had a gun. Citing a source close to the situation, NBC News reported that Newport News first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner sent the text an hour before she was shot on Jan. 6, saying the child had a gun in his backpack. “She was frustrated because she was trying to get help with this child, for this child, and then when she needed help, no one was coming,” the source...
Va. parents 'demand more' safety after 100+ guns seized from students since 2021
Arielle Choudry moved to Henrico County specifically so her children could attend Henrico Schools. But with recent events involving weapons and threats, she said she's beginning to feel uneasy.
WAVY News 10
Ocean View area shootings raise concerns
Norfolk Police are investigating a pair of shootings in the same block in the Ocean View area of Norfolk, and neighbors in the area are concerned. Norfolk Police are investigating a pair of shootings in the same block in the Ocean View area of Norfolk, and neighbors in the area are concerned.
Foundation created after Uvalde shooting partners with Newport News schools
Uvalde Foundation For Kids said it is working with Newport News school staff and parents as Richneck Elementary prepares to open its doors.
Newport News parents weigh in on what they want in next superintendent
Parents are weighing in on what they want to see in the next superintendent for Newport News Public Schools. It comes after the school board voted to fire Dr. George Parker III.
Bullet, stab protective vest donated to Virginia sheriff's office K-9
A K-9 at a Virginia sheriff's office will be getting some new body armor thanks to a big donation. Branko will be getting a bullet and stab protective vest.
Superintendent, Assistant Principal Depart After Student Shoots Teacher In VA: Reports
Some school officials in Virginia are reportedly leaving their posts in the wake of an elementary school student shooting his teacher in front of classmates in Newport News earlier this month.Newport News Schools Superintendent George Parker III is reportedly out effective as of Feb. 1, according t…
Virginia teacher shot by student to sue school district
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — (AP) — A Virginia teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student during class will sue the school district, the teacher’s attorney announced Wednesday. Diane Toscano, a lawyer for Abigail Zwerner, said Wednesday that on the day of the shooting, concerned teachers and employees warned administrators three times that the boy had a gun on him and was threatening other students, “but the administration could not be bothered.”
WTKR News 3
60K+
Followers
16K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.https://www.wtkr.com/
Comments / 2