ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Lawyer for Newport News teacher shot by 6-year-old to issue statement

By Julia Varnier
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Augusta Free Press

Virginia men face lengthy prison time in string of 7-Eleven armed robberies

Two Virginia men pleaded guilty this week to their roles in a series of armed robberies of 7-Elevens in Newport News, Norfolk and Virginia Beach in 2019. Deric Breon Simons, 23, of Chesapeake, Ronald Lee Brookins, Jr., 22, of Suffolk, and a third man, Michael Moore, then 18, robbed five 7-Elevens in a five-hour span on July 24 and into the early-morning hours of July 25 in 2019, according to court documents.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
New York Post

Abigail Zwerner texted family about armed student before getting shot by 6-year-old

The Virginia teacher who was shot by her 6-year-old student texted a loved one before the incident expressing frustration with administrators — who had apparently been warned three times that the young boy had a gun. Citing a source close to the situation, NBC News reported that Newport News first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner sent the text an hour before she was shot on Jan. 6, saying the child had a gun in his backpack. “She was frustrated because she was trying to get help with this child, for this child, and then when she needed help, no one was coming,” the source...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Ocean View area shootings raise concerns

Norfolk Police are investigating a pair of shootings in the same block in the Ocean View area of Norfolk, and neighbors in the area are concerned. Norfolk Police are investigating a pair of shootings in the same block in the Ocean View area of Norfolk, and neighbors in the area are concerned.
NORFOLK, VA
WSOC Charlotte

Virginia teacher shot by student to sue school district

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — (AP) — A Virginia teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student during class will sue the school district, the teacher’s attorney announced Wednesday. Diane Toscano, a lawyer for Abigail Zwerner, said Wednesday that on the day of the shooting, concerned teachers and employees warned administrators three times that the boy had a gun on him and was threatening other students, “but the administration could not be bothered.”
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

60K+
Followers
16K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy