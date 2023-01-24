Lawyer for Newport News teacher shot by 6-year-old to issue statement

The Virginia teacher who was shot by her 6-year-old student texted a loved one before the incident expressing frustration with administrators — who had apparently been warned three times that the young boy had a gun. Citing a source close to the situation, NBC News reported that Newport News first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner sent the text an hour before she was shot on Jan. 6, saying the child had a gun in his backpack. “She was frustrated because she was trying to get help with this child, for this child, and then when she needed help, no one was coming,” the source...

