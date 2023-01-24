ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

muskegonchannel.com

Muskegon Tonight Live Jan 2023

Learn about the upcoming events and the people behind Snowfest and SnowMuchFun, and surprise appaprence from Kaja Thornton-Hunter. Join Andy O' and Jeremy DeWitt in the January 23 edition of our monthly talk show Muskegon Tonight Live from Burl and Spring Downtown Muskegon. You will hear from Sarah Sherwood and Aubrey Glick about Snowfest in Downtown Muskegon with JCI! "Snowmuchfun" with Andi Switzer, Jill Montgomery and Tom Lindrup. Last but not least, Kaja Thronton-Hunter from the US Cafe and Burl and Sprig.
MUSKEGON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Bloodsuckers ATTACK at Muskegon museum!

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Have you ever wondered what purpose mosquitos, leaches, and other biting insects and animals serve in the natural world?. That question and more can be answered at the Muskegon Museum of History and Science, where the Attack of the Bloodsuckers has just landed! From vampire bats, to ticks, and other parasites, this exhibit deals with the science of what wants to turn you into a human snack.
MUSKEGON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Blizzard of 1978 vs. Blizzard of 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 45th anniversary of the Blizzard of 1978 spurred me to look into how that particular snowstorm compared to the most-recent blizzard in the days before Christmas 2022. Why does the Blizzard of 1978 remain the worst in the last 100 years?. Blizzard of 1978.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

Lansing community remembers slain music producer

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – People’s Kitchen in Lansing opened its doors Tuesday for people who knew 40-year-old music producer Curshawn Terrell. Terrell was shot on New Year’s Eve in a recording studio in the same building as the People’s Kitchen. Terrell was better known around Lansing as “Kaz”. The fundraiser was not only for his […]
LANSING, MI
WOOD

Authorities address 16-year-old found dead in East Grand Rapids

Authorities have identified the teen found fatally shot in an East Grand Rapids street Wednesday as 16-year-old Cahari Maurice Walton. (Jan. 26, 2023) Authorities address 16-year-old found dead in East …. Authorities have identified the teen found fatally shot in an East Grand Rapids street Wednesday as 16-year-old Cahari Maurice...
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

SPOTTED: Yeti In Grand Rapids’ East Paris Nature Park

A Yeti is loose in Grand Rapids. Everybody scream!. No...not the weird bottle. "The term Yeti comes from the Nepali dictionary and means 'abominable snowman'. It is also called Meh-Teh in Tibetan folklore. According to urban legends, Yeti is a two-legged white, shaggy ape-like animal and is described to be 10-20 feet tall. The footsteps found by the Army had measured 32x15 inches, clearly suggesting that they did not belong to a human."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
