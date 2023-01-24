Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail store closing another location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' Opioid Epidemic: A Devastating Crisis that Requires a Collective Effort to Address"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' World of Winter Draws Record Crowds, Praised for Diverse Range of Activities and Attractions"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Embrace the Adventure: A Love-Hate Relationship with Michigan Weather, and How Grand Rapids Residents Thrive"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Nothing Bundt Cakes expands to Grandville, holds fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Michigan amid historic wish year
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A popular bakery chain known for their Bundt cakes is getting its second location in Kent County, and using their grand opening to help raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Michigan. On Saturday, Nothing Bundt Cakes will hold a grand opening in Grandville at 6060...
Chef celebrates anniversary by feeding school
A Grand Rapids-based chef is celebrating the anniversary of his business on Friday and brought his food truck to an elementary deliver lunch
Mother and Baby program celebrating 10 years at Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's estimated that one in seven women can develop postpartum depression. A one-of-its-kind in Michigan has helped more than a thousand mothers struggling with their mental health. "We're celebrating 10 years," Dr. Andrea McFerren, a psychiatrist with Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services, says. It's...
'They looked ecstatic!' | Kent County church group surprises teachers with gift
BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Teaching children is an important and increasingly difficult job. According to the 2022 Merrimack College Teacher survey, teachers are feeling under-appreciated. A whopping 44% of teachers say they're very/fairly likely to leave the profession in the next two years. But a church group in southern...
Missing countertops attract attention of police, Target 8
On a cool December morning, two Kentwood police officers and an Ionia County couple trooped into a granite warehouse off Broadmoor Avenue on an unusual mission.
Grand Rapids man shows support for America one step at a time
Zach Baker said his tradition of running with the American flag every morning started "from the heart."
There’s Only One Wahlburgers Left in Michigan and It’s in Grand Rapids
Michigan's last remaining Walhburgers restaurant is in Grand Rapids. I remember being so pumped to learn that downtown GR would be getting its own burger joint started by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg!. That said, I still have not seen one Wahlberg on the...
muskegonchannel.com
Muskegon Tonight Live Jan 2023
Learn about the upcoming events and the people behind Snowfest and SnowMuchFun, and surprise appaprence from Kaja Thornton-Hunter. Join Andy O' and Jeremy DeWitt in the January 23 edition of our monthly talk show Muskegon Tonight Live from Burl and Spring Downtown Muskegon. You will hear from Sarah Sherwood and Aubrey Glick about Snowfest in Downtown Muskegon with JCI! "Snowmuchfun" with Andi Switzer, Jill Montgomery and Tom Lindrup. Last but not least, Kaja Thronton-Hunter from the US Cafe and Burl and Sprig.
Bloodsuckers ATTACK at Muskegon museum!
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Have you ever wondered what purpose mosquitos, leaches, and other biting insects and animals serve in the natural world?. That question and more can be answered at the Muskegon Museum of History and Science, where the Attack of the Bloodsuckers has just landed! From vampire bats, to ticks, and other parasites, this exhibit deals with the science of what wants to turn you into a human snack.
Blizzard of 1978 vs. Blizzard of 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 45th anniversary of the Blizzard of 1978 spurred me to look into how that particular snowstorm compared to the most-recent blizzard in the days before Christmas 2022. Why does the Blizzard of 1978 remain the worst in the last 100 years?. Blizzard of 1978.
'I am addicted to the venison' | Kalamazoo man facing multiple hunting violations
KALAMAZOO, Mich — A Kalamazoo man admitted to Michigan conservation officers he wasn't the most ethical hunter and now he's facing a slew of hunting violations. Scott Kevin Meisterheim, 55, was arraigned in court earlier this month on 10 charges:. Taking white-tailed deer outside of lawful hunting hours (one...
Sledding in class? Race gives Grand Haven students a chance to hone STEM skills
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — On a Friday night, the gym at White Pines Middle School is packed with kids, their parents, and cardboard. Lots and lots of cardboard. The middle school hosted a cardboard sled build ahead of Grand Haven's cardboard sled race on Saturday morning. The race is one of the most highly-anticipated events of the city's Winterfest.
Man who drove into Lake Macatawa remembered as family man, sports fan
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – The family of Jon Paul Dowler, who died Sunday, Jan. 22, after driving into Lake Macatawa, remembered him as a loving family man who liked music and sports, especially football. Dowler, 52, of Otsego, drove into the lake off Jenison Avenue near Lakeway Drive in...
Lansing community remembers slain music producer
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – People’s Kitchen in Lansing opened its doors Tuesday for people who knew 40-year-old music producer Curshawn Terrell. Terrell was shot on New Year’s Eve in a recording studio in the same building as the People’s Kitchen. Terrell was better known around Lansing as “Kaz”. The fundraiser was not only for his […]
‘Bring back the civility’ says Bob Scolnik after 30 years in city, Muskegon County government
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – When Bob Scolnik decided 20 years ago to run for the Muskegon County Board of Commissioners, he wanted to be a “thorn in the side” of the Democratic chair who Scolnik felt had slighted him. He ended up being friends with Ken Hulka,...
Fox17
16-year-old victim found in East Grand Rapids remembered as 'a kid full of laughs'
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The individual who was found dead in East Grand Rapids early Wednesday morning has been identified by police as 16-year-old Cahari Maurice Walton. "A kid full of laughs, would smile. He was always helping, always energetic," said Jawaun Kenny, Walton's former football coach. “Just always the helpful kid."
WOOD
Authorities address 16-year-old found dead in East Grand Rapids
Authorities have identified the teen found fatally shot in an East Grand Rapids street Wednesday as 16-year-old Cahari Maurice Walton. (Jan. 26, 2023) Authorities address 16-year-old found dead in East …. Authorities have identified the teen found fatally shot in an East Grand Rapids street Wednesday as 16-year-old Cahari Maurice...
Signs of human trafficking to watch for
January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month.
SPOTTED: Yeti In Grand Rapids’ East Paris Nature Park
A Yeti is loose in Grand Rapids. Everybody scream!. No...not the weird bottle. "The term Yeti comes from the Nepali dictionary and means 'abominable snowman'. It is also called Meh-Teh in Tibetan folklore. According to urban legends, Yeti is a two-legged white, shaggy ape-like animal and is described to be 10-20 feet tall. The footsteps found by the Army had measured 32x15 inches, clearly suggesting that they did not belong to a human."
Wipe Those Tears! Grand Rapids’ Daddy Pete’s BBQ Is Back!
Let me start off by saying, I am so excited (yet confused..). When you think of barbeque in Grand Rapids, what places do you immediately think of?. If you did not immediately think of Daddy Pete's BBQ, I may have to question where you are eating. On January 12th, Daddy...
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 2