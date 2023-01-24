Read full article on original website
Related
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Virtual School enrollment open through Feb. 3
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Students across Wis. can apply for the second semester at Eau Claire Virtual School through Feb. 3, according to the Eau Claire Area School District. The Eau Claire Virtual School website states, “Eau Claire Virtual School (ECVS) is an educational path for learners in Kindergarten through 12th grade. We offer high-quality learning experiences through live lessons and independent assignments. Students stay engaged with peers in classroom learning settings as well as through community based events. ECVS allows families a unique partnership into your child’s education.”
WEAU-TV 13
UW-Eau Claire students create digital exhibit on Hormel Girls
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A group of students at UW-Eau Claire created the digital exhibit, “Marching Beyond the Kitchen: Spam and the Women Behind the Can,” which tells the story of the Hormel girls, including Chippewa Valley native, Eleanor Jones. “Eleanor’s story is absolutely amazing. She was...
WSAW
City of Marshfield preparing for inaugural ‘Snow Fest’
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - From coffee to DJs, and even a snow sculpting contest, the City of Marshfield is looking to make the most of their first annual ‘Snow Fest’ this Saturday for all to enjoy. “I’ve been thinking of doing something like this for a couple of...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire clinic offers MRI and infusion therapy
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new clinic in Eau Claire is offering MRI and infusion therapy at lower costs for patients. Smart Scan Medical Imaging has opened its doors for business and is the first clinic of it’s kind to join the healthcare community in Eau Claire. Director of Operations and Business Development, Jane Sanford, said the clinic offers quality healthcare to everyone at an affordable price.
WEAU-TV 13
Teenager charged with vandalizing Black River Falls elementary school
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A 17-year-old boy has been charged with vandalizing an elementary school in Jackson County last summer. 17-year-old Bruce Redbird of Black River Falls was charged with burglary and criminal damage to property, both felonies, in Jackson County Circuit Court on Friday. Redbird is accused...
WEAU-TV 13
The Eau Claire County Humane Association expresses concern over intake of animal surrenders and strays
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Giving a pet as a gift may seem like a good idea until the responsibility kicks in, then some owners are faced with the decision of either keeping it or surrendering it. Addie Erdmann with the Eau Claire Humane Association said the shelter has seen...
news8000.com
Charges filed against Black River Falls 17-year-old accused of Forrest Street Elementary vandalism
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) -- The Jackson County DA filed charges Friday against a 17-year-old accused of vandalizing Forrest Street Elementary in August. The DA says Bruce Redbird has been charged with burglary and felony criminal damage to property in an incident that resulted in the displacement of students and staff at the beginning of the school year as the damage was repaired. The vandalism caused more than $1 million in damage to the new school.
WSAW
Vacant buildings in Stevens Point being redeveloped into new businesses
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - While business may be booming in Stevens Point, an even larger business boom is in the making. Multiple businesses will be turning unused, vacant buildings into new stores for shoppers. The businesses are part of a redevelopment project by developers hoping to bring in new...
onfocus.news
Area Wrestlers Ranked in Top 10: Wisconsin Grappler Rankings January 25
Wisconsin Individual Wrestling Rankings, from WisconsinGrappler.com. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:
WEAU-TV 13
City of La Crosse to open warming shelter due to expected cold weather
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - With severe cold weather in the forecast, the City of La Crosse is opening up a daytime warming shelter. The South Side Neighborhood Center will be open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. from Sunday, Jan. 29 to Thursday, Feb. 2. The dates are subject to change depending on the weather.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin speeder cited for going 100+mph with multiple children in vehicle
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver in central Wisconsin was reportedly cited for going over 100 mph in Marathon County with two children in the vehicle. In a Facebook post from Wisconsin State Patrol, it states that the incident happened last week during wet, slippery conditions on I-39.
Wausau area births, Jan. 24
Donald and Stephanie Meisenhelder announce the birth of their daughter Raelyn Izzie, born at 1:46 a.m. Jan. 15, 2023. Raelyn weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Justin Baker and Cassidy Smith announce the birth of their daughter Emmalee Joann, born at 12:30 a.m. Jan. 15, 2023. Emmalee weighed 2 pounds, 5 ounces.
WEAU-TV 13
108th Annual Eau What a Night to be held at the Pablo Center Wednesday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 108th Annual Eau What a Night hosted by the Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce is set to take place on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Pablo Center. The event is scheduled to be held from 4:30 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. with a cocktail hour, entertainment, awards, and an after-party.
WEAU-TV 13
A Mondovi horse ranch offers non traditional therapy sessions
MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - The Heart of a Horse, a therapy ranch just south of Eau Claire, was started by Robert Goodland after he realized the significant impact his animals had on his journey to healing. Goodland said using horses to work through his own trauma is what inspired him...
wwisradio.com
Volunteers Count Eau Claire’s Homeless
(Eau Claire, WI) — Volunteers spent their night counting Eau Claire’s homeless last night. Teams from the Western Dairyland Economic Opportunities Council went out to see how many people are living on the streets in Eau Claire, and what kind of help they may need. This is the first homeless count in Eau Claire this year, the next will come in July.
washingtoncounty.news
Rogers family donates land to Town of Wausau
The family of D.A. ‘Buster’ and Mollie Rogers donated the land and building where the family’s original homestead once stood to the Town of Wausau for use as a community activities venue. Buster and Mollie Rogers lived their entire lives in Washington County and were married in...
WEAU-TV 13
La Crosse County sees an uptick in overdose deaths
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Within the first two weeks of 2023, La Crosse County has seen five potential drug overdose deaths. “The reason we call them potential is because we have to have an autopsy and toxicology performed,” La Crosse County Corner Beth Lubinski said. “That takes several months to get confirmation, but what we’re seeing is drug paraphernalia on scene and we believe that there’s more than likely fentanyl in that in those substances.”
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Friday, January 27th (Part 2)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Memorial’s Parker Etzel announced that he will play college golf at South Dakota. Also, in WIAC hockey action UW-Eau Claire defeated Northland in overtime while UW-Stout fell to UW-Stevens Point 4-1. The Blugold women win 4-1.
wiproud.com
Wisconsin man arrested for tax fraud faces potential 18-year sentence
MONROE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A 55-year-old man in Monroe County is being accused of filing false tax returns for three years. According to the criminal complaint, Keith Burch is charged with filing false state tax returns from 2016 through 2018 by not reporting money he made from his private investigations business.
WEAU-TV 13
Opioid overdoses on the rise in Eau Claire County
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Health experts said the opioid epidemic continues and overdoses are on the rise throughout the state. Public Health Specialist, Sarah Dillivan-Pospisil, said that in Eau Claire County opioid misuse is growing and fentanyl may be at the heart of the problem. “We’ve heard an increase...
Comments / 0