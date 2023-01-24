LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Within the first two weeks of 2023, La Crosse County has seen five potential drug overdose deaths. “The reason we call them potential is because we have to have an autopsy and toxicology performed,” La Crosse County Corner Beth Lubinski said. “That takes several months to get confirmation, but what we’re seeing is drug paraphernalia on scene and we believe that there’s more than likely fentanyl in that in those substances.”

LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO