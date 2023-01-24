Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.Sherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
The Oldest House In CaliforniaTonicmudLos Angeles, CA
Indiscriminate shooting in California. Three killed in firingSikaraLos Angeles, CA
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in CaliforniaEast Coast TravelerLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Make A Roster Move On Thursday
The 2022-23 NBA season has not been kind to the Los Angeles Lakers. They currently find themselves 23-26 on the season and while they did recently pick up a victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, the Lakers still have a lot of work to do if they are to make the playoffs this season.
Yardbarker
Jayson Tatum sparks controversy with T-shirt choice ahead of Lakers game
If Jayson Tatum wanted to get people talking before Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, he certainly succeeded. The Boston Celtics star Tatum arrived to the game wearing a controversial outfit. He showed up in a T-shirt of the late Kobe Bryant … wearing Celtics gear. The image depicted on the shirt was a real one from when Bryant worked out for the Celtics before he was drafted in 1996.
Stephen Jackson doesn't believe LeBron James is a top-five player in the NBA
Former NBA veteran Stephen Jackson has some interesting opinions on who is and isn't worthy of being called one of the top players in today's game. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete " podcast this week, Jackson put together his list of the current top five players in the league. Jackson's top five consisted of, in order, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Joel Embiid. While Jackson's list includes five of the best in the NBA, it has one glaring omission in the great LeBron James.
LeBron James astonished over missed foul call in Lakers' loss: 'I don't understand what we're doing'
LeBron James and Anthon Davis spoke out about the no-call late in the Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday night.
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Destroys Kevin Durant For Saying He Doesn't Know Basketball: "I Know How To Brush My Hair..."
Kevin Durant is a player that is often spotted on social media, commenting on happenings around the NBA world. We often see him opine on Twitter on basketball topics. Recently, we saw Kevin Durant call out Shaquille O'Neal on Twitter for not knowing who Lakers forward Rui Hachimura was. Durant clearly was in a joking mood, and hilariously claimed that O'Neal "doesn't know ball".
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Yardbarker
Report: Bucks offer for Knicks’ Cam Reddish doesn’t include Grayson Allen
One of the offers the New York Knicks have on their table for Cam Reddish is from the Milwaukee Bucks. But it doesn’t include two-way wing Grayson Allen. According to HoopsHype’s Mike Scotto, the Bucks have so far resisted including Allen in the Reddish trade talks. “Instead, the...
Yardbarker
Report: Knicks have standing offers for Cam Reddish
It’s a foregone conclusion that Cam Reddish has played his last game as a member of the New York Knicks. It’s just a matter of when and not if the former lottery pick will be traded. The latest intel from Ian Begley of SNY has the Knicks receiving...
Yardbarker
Astros Star Wins Athlete of the Year Award
The Houston Astros are no strangers to awards. On Friday evening, the team and players were bestowed more honors after bringing the City of Houston another World Series. It was a fun night at the Houston Sports Awards hosted at the Wortham Theater. Owner Jim Crane won the Executive of the Year award, Jose Altuve won the Sportsmanship award and manager Dusty Baker won the Coach of the Year award.
Yardbarker
NFL conference championships reportedly could become Sunday, Monday games
Rumors about the NFL making drastic changes to future AFC and NFC Championship Games aren't quieting down ahead of this year's contests. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reports that one "idea that definitely has some traction among the NFL’s power brokers" is to spread the pair of conference championship games between Sunday and Monday.
Yardbarker
Troubled former first-round pick attempting NFL comeback
A former NFL defender is stretching out his calves once again. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Friday that ex-San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster is attempting to return to the NFL field. He will be signing with the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL in an effort to show NFL teams that he is ready to play, Rapoport adds.
Yardbarker
LeBron James' Tweet Is Going Viral After Lakers Loss To Celtics
On Saturday night, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were in Massachusetts facing off with the Boston Celtics. The game was an absolute thriller, and went into overtime (the Celtics won 125-121). James was brilliant, putting up 41 points, nine rebounds and eight assists (on 15/30 shooting from the...
Yardbarker
This proposed Jets-Saints trade sends Zach Wilson to New Orleans
With the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the New York Jets selected BYU quarterback Zach Wilson. The team was hopeful that he would be their long-term answer at a position that has been a sore spot for the franchise for years. New York had struck out in...
Yardbarker
Report reveals why Texans were unsure DeMeco Ryans would want HC job
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has been strongly linked to the Houston Texans head coaching job, but the organization started the process unsure if he would even be interested in the position. In 2016, Ryans sued the Texans, the NFL, and local authorities for $10M, claiming that the...
Yardbarker
Unexpected HC candidates emerge in Denver after Sean Payton interest evaporates
The Broncos' interest in former Saints HC Sean Payton might evaporate. They're shifting their focus toward 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and former Stanford head coach David Shaw, per NBC Sports' Mike Florio. "As of right now, it does not seem like there is a place for Payton," NFL Network's...
Yardbarker
Bears Rumored to Dump Justin Fields to Select Bryce Young #1 Overall
On Friday, former Buccaneers DT Warren Sapp stated that he has heard rumors out of Chicago that the Bears are looking to trade away Justin Fields and take Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the number one overall pick. This comes as a shock considering how well Fields played for the Bears this season. It’s all just rumors at this point, and quite honestly, I’m a little skeptical about it. However, it is definitely something to watch out for, as this could be a massive addition for whoever trades for Fields.
Yardbarker
Cubs Lineup Spurned in Latest Rankings
The Chicago Cubs are headed to Spring Training with a new and improved lineup and one goal on their mind: to contend. The 2023 MLB season is going to be a wild ride for the Cubs and if everything breaks right for them they could push for the National League Central title. At the very least, their eyes are on one of the Wild Card spots.
Yardbarker
Bulls reportedly willing to take calls on these three players before NBA trade deadline
The Chicago Bulls could be active before this year’s NBA trade deadline, however, the players they move may not be the names you expect. The Bulls have been one of the biggest disappointments so far in the 2022-2023 NBA season. Despite having two All-Stars on the roster and a solid core around them, the team owns a 22-26 record a couple of weeks before the Feb. 9 trade deadline.
For 'Sunday NFL Countdown,' camaraderie, host Samantha Ponder steer show to best viewership in years
ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown" crew of Samantha Ponder, Randy Moss, Matt Hasselbeck, Tedy Bruschi and Rex Ryan are wrapping their 4th season together.
