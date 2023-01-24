Medical examiner releases cause of death for toddler killed in Shaler fire

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said Tuesday that a 2-year-old girl killed in a Shaler house fire died of smoke and fume inhalation.

The death of Danika Deramo was ruled an accident.

The fire happened Jan. 13 at 750 Falls Run Road, a wooded side street near the township’s border with O’Hara, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Danika had gotten out of the burning home safely, but ran back inside to try to save the family cat, her grandmother Kathy Palmer told the Tribune-Review. The young girl was taken to UPMC Mercy hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The other members of the family — Courtney Frederick and David Deramo and their 1-month-old daughter Anastasia — were taken to an area hospital and later released. Palmer said they will have no lasting physical effects from the fire.

The family started a GoFundMe page to help offset the cost of Danika’s funeral and memorial services. It had collected nearly $10,000 through more than 180 donations as of Tuesday afternoon.

“We appreciate all of the love and support,” Palmer said. “If people can keep us in their prayers, that would help.”

Four firefighters also were hospitalized for treatment of injuries suffered fighting the fire. Police said their injuries were not life-threatening.

The cause and origin of the fire remain unknown, Allegheny County Police said Tuesday.