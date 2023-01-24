Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Old Charleston, West Virginia Sears building finally being demolished
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The old Sears building at Charleston Town Center Mall is finally coming down. Equipment has been parked right outside the building for several days. Demolition started on the building’s interior in August of 2022 and was completely gutted. The Sears location has been closed since 2017, and the owner is said to have […]
WOWK
Experts say, these are the dirtiest spots in your home
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Germs can hide in the some of the most unexpected places, and according to a new study, the spots in your kitchen you’d never think to clean, are likely covered in icky bacteria. We spoke with the Executive Director of the Global Biorisk Advisory...
wchstv.com
Two Charleston chefs named semifinalists in prestigious food industry awards
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two Charleston chefs were among the nominees in a list of highly-coveted food industry awards announced this week. Chefs Paul Smith, of 1010 Bridge, and Ramin Mirzakhani, of Laury’s Restaurant, were nominated for James Beard Award for Best Chef in the Southeast, according to a news release from the James Beard Foundation.
WOWK
Healthy food options in the New Year
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Many folks aim to eat healthier in the New Year but choosing the right food, without sacrificing flavor, can be tricky. We spoke with Stefani Sassos, Deputy Director of Nutrition for the Good Housekeeping Institute, who teamed up with Aldi to share some tasty recipes. Click HERE for more!
WOWK
WOWK TV children’s programming January 28/29
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)— Here’s the lineup for children’s programming for this weekend (Jan. 28/29):. Ocean Mysteries – 6:00 a.m. Hope in the Wild – 10:30 a.m. Lucky Dog 2 – 11:00 a.m. Did I Mention Invention? – 11:30 a.m. SUNDAY, Jan. 29:. Mission...
wchstv.com
Road Trippin'...Soho's @ Charleston, WV's Capitol Market
Soho’s began in 2002 and still continues many of the same traditions and favorite dishes that so many have enjoyed since then. Our menu includes gourmet entrées like fresh seafood selections, steaks and pasta. We also offer eclectic options like pizza, sandwiches and salads. Patrons look forward to daily chef specials and feature lunch and dinner menus.
lootpress.com
Winter Blues Farmers Market Returns February 25
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Winter Blues is back! The indoor farmers market makes its return on Saturday, February 25. More than 60 vendors from across West Virginia will be on hand to sell products grown and sourced right here in the Mountain State. The event takes place at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center from 1-5 p.m. It is free for the public to attend.
Fully-involved residential fire reported in Winfield, West Virginia
WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) — A residential fire in the 4000 block of Rocky Step Road in Winfield is fully involved. Putnam County dispatchers say the call came in around 4 p.m. They say no one was believed to be in the building at the time of the fire. Winfield, Eleanor and Teays Valley Fire Departments […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Several indicted during recent session of the Gallia Co. grand jury
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced today that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in January 2023 and returned indictments for several individuals, who now face a range of felony charges. Jason D. Carey, age 45, of Bidwell, Ohio, was indicted on one count of...
Beckley needs new houses, city treasurer says
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Slow growth in the construction of new homes is slowing the development of the city of Beckley, Beckley city treasurer Billie Trump said on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Trump said renovation construction rose by nearly $10 million from 2021 to 2022, but new home construction is lagging. He said professionals who […]
How to help the Regal Apartments fire victims in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Wednesday, the residents of the Regal Apartment building in downtown Charleston lost their home in a devastating fire. While officials said all of the nearly 100 residents were safely accounted for, they lost all of their belongings, and are now picking up the pieces to start over. The Red Cross […]
‘You can feel the difference in Southern WV’ – Congresswoman Carol Miller talks growth, small business, healthcare, during Raleigh County visit
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) made several stops during her time in Raleigh County Wednesday, including visits to both the Beckley VA Medical Center and Raleigh General Hospital. Taking time out of her schedule to speak with Beckley residents and explore various facets of Raleigh County...
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha school officials, police urge parents to practice safe gun storage
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Security officials at Kanawha County Schools are teaming up with local enforcement in an effort to urge parents to keep guns away from their children. Keith Vititoe, safety and security director at KCS, held a press conference Friday morning with Kanawha County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Joe Crawford, Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt and other officers to discuss the importance of safe gun storage at home.
Farm and Dairy
ONLINE 45 +/- acre farm with two homes, and misc.
Directions: I-77 Kenna Exit 124, Follow Kentuck Road to immediate LEFT onto Stone Lick Road. Continue on Stone Lick for approximately 8.3 miles to property on RIGHT. . 45 +/- Acres Farm with TWO HOMES! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Doublewide and 3-4 Bedroom, 1 Bath Farmhouse with TWO Walk In Barns, 3 Outbuildings, and Above Ground Pool to be auctioned ONLINE with Cooper’s Auction Service on Thursday, February 9, 2023 @ 7 p.m.
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down part of Greenbrier Street in Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE (7:37 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023): Two lanes of Greenbrier Street are now back open. Crews on the scene say one person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County dispatchers say a portion of Greenbrier Street in Charleston is […]
Several emergency units respond to Raleigh County structure fire
JONBEN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Multiple emergency units throughout the Raleigh County area responded to a late-night structure fire on Wednesday. The Coal City Volunteer Fire Department reports that on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at around 10:40pm, units were dispatched in response to an active structure fire at the 200 Block of Tolly Drive in the Jonben area of Raleigh County.
WSAZ
How to donate to victims of the Regal Apartments fire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nearly three dozen people were displaced following a massive fire Wednesday at an apartment building in Charleston along Kanawha Boulevard. As crews demolish the four-story apartment building, donations are pouring in for the victims that lost everything as flames ripped through the building. If you want...
Metro News
State Police raid Logan coffee shop
LOGAN, W.Va. — Crime scene investigators from the West Virginia State Police are executing a search warrant inside the Hot Cup coffee shop in Logan this afternoon. Authorities have not indicated what they are looking for inside the business, other than to say it is a crime scene. An...
Latest updates on Charleston apartment fire
UPDATE (1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26): On Wednesday, the residents of the Regal Apartment building in downtown Charleston lost their home in a devastating fire. While officials said all of the nearly 100 residents were safely accounted for, they lost all of their belongings, and are now picking up the pieces to start over. […]
Former Kanawha County, West Virginia, Board of Education member dies
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Priscilla Haden, a former member of the Kanawha County Board of Education and the West Virginia Regional Airport Authority, has died. According to Kanawha County officials, Haden is a former educator who served on the Board of Education in Kanawha County. She was a member and the President for several […]
