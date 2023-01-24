Read full article on original website
brproud.com
LSU Softball ranked No. 20 in ESPN Preseason Poll
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU will enter the 2023 season ranked No. 20 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Preseason Poll. This marks the 17th consecutive year the Tigers have been ranked in the ESPN.com/USA Softball preseason poll. Including LSU, the SEC has nine teams ranked in the top 25 with...
brproud.com
Video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland bar
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Footage obtained by BRProud shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland the night she was allegedly raped and later found dead on Burbank Drive. According to an affidavit, Brooks, 19, was raped and left to wander a local neighborhood with a blood-alcohol limit of...
brproud.com
‘It was always LSU’: Dylan Crews’ journey to the Boot
BATON ROUGE, La. – Second-year head coach Jay Johnson remembers watching Dylan Crews since the Orlando native was 15 years old. Although Dylan thought about entering the draft as a senior in high school, he knew it was always LSU. “People say that he had a high number. There...
brproud.com
Students say LSU focusing on drinking in death, alleged rape of Madison Brooks is wrong
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The death and alleged rape of LSU student Madison Brooks has many of her classmates frustrated by the university’s focus on underage drinking instead of sexual assault prevention. It has sparked a conversation on campus about consent. Over a week ago, Brooks, 19,...
brproud.com
Crime cameras coming to areas in Baton Rouge where Allie Rice, Devin Page, Jr. died
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Crime cameras will soon be installed in areas where two high-profile deadly shootings happened in 2022. An initiative aiming to deter crime in Baton Rouge by installing cameras called the Page/Rice Camera Initiative was announced in November 2022. The initiative is named after two Baton Rouge shooting victims — Allison “Allie” Rice, 21, and Devin Page, Jr., 3.
brproud.com
BRPD chief asks for prayers prior to release of Tyre Nichols video
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Video of the police stop involving 29-year-old Tyre Nichols will be released by the City of Memphis at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. Tyre Nichols’ family spoke to the media on Friday morning prior to the release of the video. Shelby County...
brproud.com
Livingston Parish councilman announces candidacy for state representative
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Livingston Parish councilman says he’s running for a seat in the Louisiana House of Representatives. Shane Mack, who has served eight years on the parish council, announced he will be running for state representative for District 95. “As a Livingston Parish Councilman...
brproud.com
8 suspects wanted out of Mississippi, arrested in Gonzales
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Eight people accused of crimes out of Mississippi were arrested Thursday night in Gonzales, La. According to Gonzales police, Gulfport Mississippi Police Department contacted Gonzales police about an active manhunt regarding the individuals they recently detained. Two suspects have warrants issued by the Gulfport Police Department and a location for the suspects. Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and Gonzales Police Department officers watched the location on Caroline Street. During the investigation, suspects were seen getting into described vehicles parked at the residence.
brproud.com
Mayor Broome travels to Washington D.C. for partnership with Biden-Harris Administration
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome and other Louisiana leaders traveled to the nation’s capital to continue a growing partnership with the Biden-Harris Administration. On Wednesday, the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and the Office of Public Engagement hosted a group of state and local...
brproud.com
Attorneys representing suspects in Madison Brooks case speak about allegations, media coverage
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The attorneys representing three of the suspects in the Madison Brooks rape case held a press conference at noon Friday. Four suspects in the case were arrested Monday, Jan. 23. They were identified as Casen Carver, 18; Kaivon Washington, 18; Everett Lee, 27; and a 17-year-old unnamed minor. Washington and the 17-year-old were charged with third-degree rape. Carver and Lee were charged with principal to third-degree rape.
brproud.com
Louisiana man accused of raping underage victim
LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – A tip led to the arrest of Welner Sura, 33, of Livingston, in October of 2022. Sura was wanted in connection with an alleged rape of someone under the age of 13. On Tuesday, January 24, a grand jury looked over evidence and decided to...
brproud.com
1 critically injured in North Baton Rouge shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has responded to a scene after a reported shooting in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 26. The sheriff’s office says the shooting involved a vehicle and happened around 5 p.m. near Marionette Drive and Corlett Drive.
brproud.com
Food Truck Round-Up coming to Perkins Rowe Feb. 24
BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/WGMB) — On Friday, Feb. 24, Perkins Rowe’s Food Truck Round-Up returns to the iconic shopping center. The event brings together a curated collection of Southern and international street food trucks to provide guests with an opportunity to enjoy their favorite meals on-site or take home their choice of tasty treats.
brproud.com
Louisiana Art & Science Museum celebrates women with ‘Mighty Voices: Mighty Women of Theatre Baton Rouge’ event
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) –– The Louisiana Art & Science Museum is celebrating women through its “Mighty Voices: Mighty Women of Theatre Baton Rouge” event on Feb. 3. It’s a celebration of the powerhouse women featured in Ashley Longshore’s first museum exhibition, “Diamonds of History: Mighty Women,” including Lizzo, Lady Gaga, Diana Ross and Nina Simone. The event also features local performers Rebecca Smith, Nya Skipper, Chloé Marie and Brandy Johnson from Theatre Baton Rouge, accompanied by local band Alabaster Stag.
brproud.com
Gas station on Bluebonnet Boulevard sells winning lottery ticket worth $100K
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A winning Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 was sold at a Baton Rouge Circle K. The ticket was sold at a gas station located at 5550 Bluebonnet Boulevard. The winning ticket was drawn on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Someone matched four of the...
brproud.com
Pointe Coupee Fire Chief’s two-year-old son severely burned
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Pointe Coupee’s Fire Chief’s two-year-old son named AJ was traumatized after receiving 2nd and 3rd-degree burns on Sunday, Jan. 22. Pointe Coupee Fire Chief, Aaron Edwards, is also a full-time employee of the Baton Rouge Fire Department. Edwards’s two-year-old son, AJ, was involved in a burn accident while visiting family in St. Charles. The accident resulted in significant burns to his neck and upper body.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police identify victim in deadly shooting on Mission Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police say a 21-year-old was killed in a Thursday evening shooting in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge police identified the victim as Rajanee Williams, 21. An 18-year-old was also found behind a home in the 3300 block of Mission Drive, according to BRPD. Investigators said the shooting happened at 7 p.m. Williams died at the scene and the 18-year-old was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
brproud.com
Jane Fonda to speak at YWCA Greater Baton Rouge event in March
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Hollywood icon Jane Fonda is slated to deliver a speech at a March event hosted by the YWCA Greater Baton Rouge. The organization says the 85-year-old star of “80 for Brady” will be the featured guest speaker during the “Empowering the W” Brunch at the LSU Stadium Club.
brproud.com
Off-duty deputy rescues car crash victim found drowning
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the weekend, an off-duty deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office went above and beyond to rescue a man from a life-threatening situation. According to EBRSO’s Facebook page, it was the evening of Sunday, Jan. 22 when Detective William Bankston and...
brproud.com
Mission Drive shooting leaves one person dead, second in critical condition
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Thursday night shooting on Mission Drive resulted in one person’s death and left a second person injured, officials say. Authorities say it was shortly before 7:30 p.m. when they were called to the 3300 block of Mission Drive, just off Winbourne Avenue.
