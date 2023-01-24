ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

LSU Softball ranked No. 20 in ESPN Preseason Poll

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU will enter the 2023 season ranked No. 20 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Preseason Poll. This marks the 17th consecutive year the Tigers have been ranked in the ESPN.com/USA Softball preseason poll. Including LSU, the SEC has nine teams ranked in the top 25 with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland bar

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Footage obtained by BRProud shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland the night she was allegedly raped and later found dead on Burbank Drive. According to an affidavit, Brooks, 19, was raped and left to wander a local neighborhood with a blood-alcohol limit of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

‘It was always LSU’: Dylan Crews’ journey to the Boot

BATON ROUGE, La. – Second-year head coach Jay Johnson remembers watching Dylan Crews since the Orlando native was 15 years old. Although Dylan thought about entering the draft as a senior in high school, he knew it was always LSU. “People say that he had a high number. There...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Crime cameras coming to areas in Baton Rouge where Allie Rice, Devin Page, Jr. died

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Crime cameras will soon be installed in areas where two high-profile deadly shootings happened in 2022. An initiative aiming to deter crime in Baton Rouge by installing cameras called the Page/Rice Camera Initiative was announced in November 2022. The initiative is named after two Baton Rouge shooting victims — Allison “Allie” Rice, 21, and Devin Page, Jr., 3.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

8 suspects wanted out of Mississippi, arrested in Gonzales

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Eight people accused of crimes out of Mississippi were arrested Thursday night in Gonzales, La. According to Gonzales police, Gulfport Mississippi Police Department contacted Gonzales police about an active manhunt regarding the individuals they recently detained. Two suspects have warrants issued by the Gulfport Police Department and a location for the suspects. Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and Gonzales Police Department officers watched the location on Caroline Street. During the investigation, suspects were seen getting into described vehicles parked at the residence.
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Attorneys representing suspects in Madison Brooks case speak about allegations, media coverage

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The attorneys representing three of the suspects in the Madison Brooks rape case held a press conference at noon Friday. Four suspects in the case were arrested Monday, Jan. 23. They were identified as Casen Carver, 18; Kaivon Washington, 18; Everett Lee, 27; and a 17-year-old unnamed minor. Washington and the 17-year-old were charged with third-degree rape. Carver and Lee were charged with principal to third-degree rape.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana man accused of raping underage victim

LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – A tip led to the arrest of Welner Sura, 33, of Livingston, in October of 2022. Sura was wanted in connection with an alleged rape of someone under the age of 13. On Tuesday, January 24, a grand jury looked over evidence and decided to...
LIVINGSTON, LA
brproud.com

1 critically injured in North Baton Rouge shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has responded to a scene after a reported shooting in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 26. The sheriff’s office says the shooting involved a vehicle and happened around 5 p.m. near Marionette Drive and Corlett Drive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Food Truck Round-Up coming to Perkins Rowe Feb. 24

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/WGMB) — On Friday, Feb. 24, Perkins Rowe’s Food Truck Round-Up returns to the iconic shopping center. The event brings together a curated collection of Southern and international street food trucks to provide guests with an opportunity to enjoy their favorite meals on-site or take home their choice of tasty treats.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana Art & Science Museum celebrates women with ‘Mighty Voices: Mighty Women of Theatre Baton Rouge’ event

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) –– The Louisiana Art & Science Museum is celebrating women through its “Mighty Voices: Mighty Women of Theatre Baton Rouge” event on Feb. 3. It’s a celebration of the powerhouse women featured in Ashley Longshore’s first museum exhibition, “Diamonds of History: Mighty Women,” including Lizzo, Lady Gaga, Diana Ross and Nina Simone. The event also features local performers Rebecca Smith, Nya Skipper, Chloé Marie and Brandy Johnson from Theatre Baton Rouge, accompanied by local band Alabaster Stag.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Pointe Coupee Fire Chief’s two-year-old son severely burned

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Pointe Coupee’s Fire Chief’s two-year-old son named AJ was traumatized after receiving 2nd and 3rd-degree burns on Sunday, Jan. 22. Pointe Coupee Fire Chief, Aaron Edwards, is also a full-time employee of the Baton Rouge Fire Department. Edwards’s two-year-old son, AJ, was involved in a burn accident while visiting family in St. Charles. The accident resulted in significant burns to his neck and upper body.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge police identify victim in deadly shooting on Mission Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police say a 21-year-old was killed in a Thursday evening shooting in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge police identified the victim as Rajanee Williams, 21. An 18-year-old was also found behind a home in the 3300 block of Mission Drive, according to BRPD. Investigators said the shooting happened at 7 p.m. Williams died at the scene and the 18-year-old was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Jane Fonda to speak at YWCA Greater Baton Rouge event in March

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Hollywood icon Jane Fonda is slated to deliver a speech at a March event hosted by the YWCA Greater Baton Rouge. The organization says the 85-year-old star of “80 for Brady” will be the featured guest speaker during the “Empowering the W” Brunch at the LSU Stadium Club.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Off-duty deputy rescues car crash victim found drowning

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the weekend, an off-duty deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office went above and beyond to rescue a man from a life-threatening situation. According to EBRSO’s Facebook page, it was the evening of Sunday, Jan. 22 when Detective William Bankston and...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy