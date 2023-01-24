Read full article on original website
Some critically acclaimed films by and about Black people don’t make the Oscars list in a major letdown
While the Golden Globes brought several notable nominations and wins for Black performers in television and film, this year’s Oscar nominations look very different. The few movies by and about Black people that may have been considered Oscar bait this awards season — including a film about the aftermath of Emmett Till’s lynching in 1955, and “The Woman King” — did not make it to the list of nominations announced Tuesday.
2023 Oscar nomination predictions: Who will take the top spots?
Nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be unveiled Tuesday, beginning the countdown to Hollywood's most talked-about night of the year. The anticipated list of nominees will come on the heels of two high-profile award shows, the Golden Globe Awards and the Critics Choice Awards, and closely follow a spectrum of nominations recently announced by the Screen Actors Guild, Producers Guild, Directors Guild and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts — all of which, with particular attention to the artist guilds, are known to provide reasonable hints about the subsequent Oscar nods.With a number of films and performers...
Jennifer Connelly Declares ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Star Tom Cruise ‘Absolutely Deserves’ an Oscar Nomination
With award season in full swing, Jennifer Connelly stated that her Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise has what it takes to receive an Oscar nomination for his performance in the film. While speaking to Variety at the Sundance Film Festival, Jennifer Connelly had nothing but praise for her Top...
Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz
Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
Colin Farrell ‘beyond honoured’ to receive first best actor Oscar nomination
Colin Farrell says he is “beyond honoured” after scooping his first Oscar nomination for best actor, and sent his “heartfelt congratulations to the lads”.The Irish actor received the coveted nod alongside veteran English star Bill Nighy and Normal People’s Paul Mescal – who both also claimed their first.Irish talent led the way at the 95th Oscar nominations on Tuesday, with recognition in major categories including best picture, best actor and best supporting actor and actress.Martin McDonagh’s dark Irish comedy The Banshees Of Inisherin was one of the top films to be recognised, with nine nominations, beaten only by Everything Everywhere...
Oscar nominations: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ leads 2023 nominees
NEW YORK (AP) — The multiverse-skipping sci-fi indie hit “Everything Everywhere All at Once” led nominations to the 95th Academy Awards as Hollywood heaped honors on big-screen spectacles like Syracuse native Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Avatar: The Way of Water” a year after a streaming service won best picture for the first time.
Famed Actress and Model Dies
Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
Collider
Baz Luhrmann’s 'Elvis' Returns to Theaters for Special Limited Engagement
As a testament to the immense work put into Baz Luhrmann’s creative and production skills for the making of the Elvis Presley biopic astutely titled Elvis, the film has today garnered eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor in a Leading Role for Austin Butler. For fans of the musical icon and those who loved the biopic, this will come across as good news. However, there is, even more, to get excited about.
Oscar Nominations: The Complete List Of Nominees
When Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams dropped the nominations for the 95th Oscars on Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had for the first time in awhile the most wide open and competitive race in years. There is something for everyone here. There are two billion-dollar-grossing films in the Best Picture mix in Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water. Both are sequels. This might well help the Oscarcast that have been in steady decline over the past pandemic-plagued years. Also helping is the chance to see Rihanna and Lady Gaga perform their nominated tunes for Wakanda...
People rally behind a 12-year-old actress who was 'humiliated' with a 'Razzie' nomination
Since the early 80s, the Golden Raspberry Awards, aka the "Razzies," has offered a lighthearted alternative to the Oscars, which, though prestigious, can sometimes dip into the pretentious. During the parody ceremony, trophies are awarded to the year’s worst films and performances as a way to "own your bad," so the motto goes. However, this year people found the Razzies a little more than harmless fun when 12-year-old actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong was nominated for "Worst Actress" for her performance in the 2022 film "Firestarter." She was 11 when the movie was filmed.Sadly, this is not the first time a child has received a Razzie nom. Armstrong joins the ranks of Jake Lloyd, who played young Anakin Skywalker in "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace," as well as Macaulay Culkin, who was nominated three times.Armstrong's nomination resulted in a flood of comments from both industry professionals and fans who felt the action was cruel and wanted to show their support for the young actress.
Collider
Clint Eastwood's Best Directed Movies to Watch
Few players in Hollywood history have amassed a legacy and body of work comparable to Clint Eastwood's. First achieving success on the small screen in the television's Rawhide, he quickly transitioned to the silver screen and became a household name with his work in Sergio Leone's "Dollars Trilogy." After spending years on many productions, observing and learning from a number of respected filmmakers, it would only be a matter of time before Eastwood tried his own hand at directing. He made his debut behind the camera in 1971 and, as of half a century later, the iconic actor-turned-filmmaker has directed more than 40 films. Two of his efforts would go on to win the Academy Award for Best Picture, and Eastwood himself has twice taken home Oscar gold for his direction.
Paul Mescal Is the Biggest Oscars Surprise as He Snags a Best Actor Nom For "Aftersun"
The 2023 Oscar nominations included a pretty major surprise: Paul Mescal is a best actor nominee! The Irish actor got the nod for his incredible work in "Aftersun," released by A24 in 2022. He's the only nomination for the film, in which Mescal stars as a former teen dad who's struggling to connect with his preteen daughter and himself, told through the eyes of that daughter (played by Frankie Corio as a child and Celia Rowlson-Hall). It's based on the experiences of the film's writer and director Charlotte Wells, who made her directorial debut with the film.
‘Till’ director Chinonye Chukwu calls out racism after Oscars 2023 snub
There are always a few big surprises and heartbreaks come the morning of Oscar nominations, as much as awards strategists try to mitigate those. But the batch of nominees for the 95th Academy Awards seemed to have more than its fair share of shockers, good and bad. “Till” director Chinonye Chukwu claimed that Hollywood has a history of “unabashed misogyny towards black women” after being snubbed. “We live in a world and work in industries that are so aggressively committed to upholding whiteness and perpetuating an unabashed misogyny towards black women,” she wrote on Instagram. “And yet. I am forever in gratitude for the greatest lesson of my life...
2023 Oscars Predictions: Surprise Nominations That Could Actually Happen
By now, on the eve of Oscars nominations, there are many prospective nominees that read as sure bets. For example, given all the recognition they have received from awards bodies that include Academy voters, it would truly be a shock not to see “TÁR” star Cate Blanchett or “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star Michelle Yeoh nominated for Best Actress. Prognosticators may not be able to predict what the second half of the Best Picture nominees will be, but all feel comfortable saying “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “The Fabelmans” will get in there. To get a better gauge on what will...
Steven Spielberg Still Insists That The Dark Knight Should Have Received A Best Picture Oscar Nomination
Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg is once again on top of the movie world, with his new film "The Fabelmans" raking in seven nominations for the 95th Academy Awards including best director and best picture. The film, which stars Gabriel LaBelle, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, and Michelle Williams (who also received a best actress nod for her role), is a quasi-fictional story inspired by the "Jaws" director's early life.
Academy 'Conducting A Review' After Best Actress Nominee Andrea Riseborough's Oscar Campaign Sparks Scrutiny
The Academy announced they are officially "conducting a review" after questions were raised about Andrea Riseborough's nomination for Best Lead Actress and whether or not the team behind the movie violated the rules with their grassroots lobbying.RadarOnline.com has learned about the controversy stemming from the shock nod for her performance in To Leslie, a movie about hardship and redemption inspired by true events.Some people were taken aback as the nomination for Riseborough "seemingly pushed out Viola Davis and Danielle Deadwyler, two actresses of color that were backed by well-funded campaigns by Sony and MGM/Amazon," according to Puck.RadarOnline.com can report that...
People Are Sharing The Biggest Oscar Snubs Of All Time, And Yes, Some Of Them Will Make You Irrationally Angry
"If people thought it was odd how long it took Leonardo DiCaprio to win an Oscar, it was nothing compared to them."
A24 Nabbing Sundance Horror Movie ‘Talk to Me’
The Australian horror feature Talk to Me is headed to A24 after premiering at Sundance during the Midnight Selections lineup Jan. 21, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The deal is valued in the high seven figures, according to sources. The gory film stars Sophia Wilde as teenager Mia, who, on the anniversary of her mother’s death, gathers for a seance with her friends. Things take a dark turn as the boundaries between worlds collapses, and Mia is haunted by supernatural visions. Miranda Otto, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Otis Dhanji and Zoe Terakes also star in Talk to Me.More from The Hollywood...
Banshees star Barry Keoghan: from foster homes to breakout Oscar contender
The young Irish actor overcame a tragic childhood to earn an Academy Award nomination for The Banshees of Inisherin
