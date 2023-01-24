The Los Angeles Lakers got back in the win column with a 113-104 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, led by the return of Anthony Davis and debut of Rui Hachimura. Hachimura came off the bench and scored his first points from the free-throw line before settling in and displaying his all-around skills on the court. He scored on the fastbreak, knocked down a pair of midrange jumpers and even hit a 3.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO