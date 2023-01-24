Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Inmate death under investigation
DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - The death of an inmate at the Kemper-Neshoba Regional Jail is under investigation. Kemper County Sheriff James Moore confirmed the death of Austin Parker Jan. 22 at the facility, shortly after the inmate was transferred to Kemper County by the Meridian Police Department. Moore said no...
wcbi.com
Lee County inmate dies in custody, MBI begins investigation
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of an inmate who died while in custody this weekend. 43-year-old Shawn Perrigin was arrested Saturday for making abusive 911 calls and disorderly conduct. After several hours in...
wtva.com
Sheriff: Man barricaded self from deputies in Monroe County
SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man faces a slew of charges after he allegedly barricaded himself from sheriff’s deputies Wednesday in Monroe County. Douglas Boyton, 42, faces charges of violation of protection order, disturbance of the peace, failure to comply and resisting arrest. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s...
wtva.com
Inmate collapsed and later died, Lee County sheriff said
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County sheriff held a news conference on Thursday about the death of an inmate. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson identified the inmate as Shawn Perrigin. Perrigin was booked into the county jail on Saturday, Jan. 21 for disorderly conduct and allegedly making abusive 911...
wcbi.com
Calhoun County jury finds Ricco Simmons guilty of capital murder
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of capital murder. A Calhoun County jury found Ricco Simmons guilty on Wednesday afternoon. He shot and robbed Deundray Garth on Underwood Drive in Derma in 2020. Sheriff...
wcbi.com
Oktibbeha County aggravated assault trial ends in a mistrial
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County assault trial ends with a hung jury resulting in a mistrial. Charron Calvert is accused of stabbing a co-worker in June 2021. The Columbus man was indicted for aggravated assault by an Oktibbeha County Grand Jury. Starkville police said the incident...
wcbi.com
Second Columbus public works employee arrested for gas theft
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A second Columbus public works employee is arrested in a gas theft investigation. 43-year-old Kendrick Walker was charged with embezzlement. His arrest comes after Deountray Roby was also arrested and charged with the same crime. Columbus police officers made the arrest after seeing Roby allegedly...
wcbi.com
Victim identified in fatal Lee County crash Wednesday
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man killed in a Lee County accident was identified. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said 55-year-old Tony Barnett of Guntown died at the scene. The crash happened at about 3:30 Wednesday afternoon on the Natchez Trace Parkway. Barnett’s vehicle left the road and...
wcbi.com
Suspect wanted in Lee County for breaking into vehicle near Verona
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for someone who broke into a vehicle, and if you can help them, it might be worth cash. Last Friday night around 11, someone broke into a vehicle that was left overnight at the Dollar General on Palmetto Road near Verona.
wcbi.com
Woman arrested in Clay County for hitting someone with baseball bat
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It started as an altercation. And ended with one person being hit by a baseball bat. 39-year-old Shamika Williams is charged with domestic violence aggravated assault. It happened in the White Station Community of Clay County. Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said the victim...
kicks96news.com
Malicious Mischief and Drug Possession Arrests in Neshoba
ALLAN LAMBERT, 41, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. WESLEY MILES, 25, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Disturbance of Family, NCSO. Bond $500, $600. ROGER PEARSON, 36, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0. ROVENTAY PEDEN, 39, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $10,000. BRANDON SCOTT...
breezynews.com
Domestic violence, trespassing, and other recent arrests
On 1-25-2023, Johntavis Rimmer, a 20 year old b/m from Salli was arrested for Disturbing the Peace on North Natchez Street by Lt. Casey Pounders. On 1-25-2023, Arictavise Hill, a 23 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Public Drunk and Disobeying a Police Officer on North Natchez Street by Captain James Ward.
wcbi.com
Search continues for Montevious Goss in Louisville
LOUSIVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s been just over two weeks since the disappearance of a teen in Louisville. Montevious Goss has not been seen since January 11, 2023. Law enforcement and the family believe they are making steps in the right direction to get him home. “We don’t...
wtva.com
New officers added to Starkville Police force
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Starkville Police added three new officers to its ranks. Mayor Lynn Spruill conducted the swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday for officers Cole Britt, Oscar Moreno and Tyjour Jones. This comes as thousands of law enforcement agencies work to find new recruits.
wcbi.com
One person injured in house fire on Azalia Drive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – One person was injured after a Columbus house fire. The blaze happened on Azalia Drive late Thursday night. When firefighters arrived, the home was engulfed in flames. Fire Chief Duane Hughes said it appears the fire started in the garage. The exact cause of the...
Man killed in shooting on Highway 12 in Attala County
ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating a homicide that happened in Attala County. MBI officials said 23-year-old Ricky Webster, Jr., was shot and killed on Sunday, January 22. Breezy News reported the shooting was initially reported as a one-vehicle crash on Highway 12 West in Sallis. […]
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi Veteran Waited 18 Months in Jail For Mental Health Evaluation Without Trial
JACKSON, Miss.—Beverly Pool worries about her brother, Marvin Pernell, who was in the Oktibbeha County jail in Starkville, Miss., from July 2021 until January 2023 and is now at the Mississippi State Hospital, a state-funded psychiatric hospital in Whitfield, Miss. Now 48, Pernell is a military veteran who served in the U.S. Marines from 1994 to 1998.
Man arrested for double shooting in Kosciusko
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko Police arrested a man for a shooting that injured two people on Wednesday, January 18. The shooting happened at a home on 2nd Avenue around 11:00 p.m. Breezy News reported officers found two victims with gunshot wounds. One of the victims was transported to a hospital in Jackson by an […]
Commercial Dispatch
CPD officer fired for ‘stealing time’
A Columbus police officer has been terminated for “fudging time,” city officials confirmed. Mayor Keith Gaskin told The Dispatch he broke a 3-3 tie in executive session Jan. 17 to fire the officer. “An officer was dismissed for improperly checking in and out of work,” Gaskin said. “They...
wcbi.com
Macon Police search for shooting suspect wanted for aggravated assault
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Macon police are asking for help finding a shooting suspect. 20-year-old Jermaine McCloud is wanted for aggravated assault. The shooting happened on Jefferson Street. A police report said there was an argument at a gas station and then the victims left. A short time later...
