Salt Lake City, UT

pistolsfiringblog.com

Oklahoma State Offers 2023 Three-star Running Back Sesi Vailahi from Utah

With National Signing Day coming up Wednesday, the Cowboys coaching staff is looking to put a few finishing touches on its 2023 class. After offering Broken Arrow offensive lineman Jamison Mejia on Monday, the Cowboys sent an offer to running back Sesi Vailahi out of Salt Lake City, Utah on Tuesday.
STILLWATER, OK
kslsports.com

Utah Women’s Basketball Pull Through Bogged Down Game Against USC Trojans

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball pulled through with a win after a bogged down fourth quarter hosting USC at the Huntsman Center Friday night. It took the Utes very little time to let the Trojans know who was running the show, gaining their first lead of the night at the 7:33 mark in the first quarter, but a string of fouls in fourth quarter slowed the game down to a snail’s pace. The Utah women ultimately went on to win the game 83 – 73.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

This Day In Utah Sports History: Jimmer Drops 43

PROVO, Utah – On this day 12 years ago, Jimmer Fredette dropped 43 points in the Marriott Center to give Kawhi Leonard and the San Diego State Aztecs their first loss of the season. Jimmer Fredette was on a tear in his senior season as a Cougar. His performance...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kslsports.com

Lynne Roberts, Utes Finding Joy In Helping Others

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s not enough for Utah women’s basketball to be good on the court, they are now looking to be good in the community too by helping others. Recently, head coach Lynne Roberts and the Utes have started a community initiative “Beyond the Paint” in an effort to shine light on areas of need in the Salt Lake community.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Tech Comeback Falls Short, Loses To Tarleton On Road

STEPHENVILLE, Texas – The Utah Tech Trailblazers travelled to the Wisdom Gymnasium to take on the Tarleton State Texans on Thursday. The Trailblazers are coming off of a much needed home win against the New Mexico State Aggies, 89-76. The Texans last game was a blowout loss to the California Baptist Lancers, 77-48.
STEPHENVILLE, TX
kslsports.com

Weber State Survives Idaho Comeback, Wins On Road

MOSCOW, Idaho – The Weber State Wildcats travelled to the ICCU Arena to take on the Idaho Vandals on Thursday. The Wildcats are coming off of a gritty two-point victory over the Sacramento State Hornets, 50-48. The Vandals last game was a 6-point road loss to the Northern Colorado Bears, 73-67.
OGDEN, UT
890kdxu.com

UNBELIEVABLE: Utah Tech changing name to BYU-Dixie!

Utah Tech University, formerly Dixie State University, and Dixie College made a major announcement today: The University will be changing their name to Brigham Young University - Dixie Campus. This comes 9 months after major backlash from the community following the name change from "Dixie" to "Utah Tech." The change...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Utah High School Competitive Cheerleading Championships: 1A-4A Show

OREM, Utah – The 1A-4A Show session of the 2023 Utah High School Competitive Cheerleading Championships is in the books. If you missed any of the action, we have you covered. Below, you will find a schedule of the schools that performed during that session. Also included is the time stamp for the video at the top of this story. The order below is based on the first team to perform in that session to the last one.
OREM, UT
ksl.com

Here are the inaugural winners from the first sanctioned competitive cheer championships

OREM — The first cheer championships sanctioned by the Utah High School Activities Association in state history are headed south. Crimson Cliffs clinched the 4A, 5A coed division competitive cheer title, and St. George-area rival Snow Canyon won the 3A, 4A all-girls division championship at the inaugural competitive cheer championships in UHSAA history Wednesday at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University.
OREM, UT
utahnow.online

James Beard Foundation Names 11 Utah Restaurants & Chefs Semifinalists for Annual Awards

The Utah Office of Tourism is celebrating the 11 Utah establishments and chefs recognized as semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. The James Beard Foundation, a nonprofit organization that celebrates and supports America’s food culture and is one of the preeminent advocates for high standards in dining, announced the semifinalists for its annual restaurant and chef awards. The full list of semifinalist restaurants and chefs can be found here.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

WATCH: Family of mountain lions roams through Sandy backyard

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Video captured what appeared to be four mountain lions traveling through a backyard in Salt Lake County. The mountain lions were spotted on different Ring Doorbell cameras during the night this week, which is the only time that residents reported seeing the animals. Neighbors in...
SANDY, UT
S. F. Mori

J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular Food

J. Dawgs sells hot dogs. There aren't a lot of restaurants which specialize in only hot dogs, but some do very well in catering to people who enjoy a good hot dog. A hot dog (Dawg as used in J. Dawgs) can be called a frankfurter or wiener. It is usually grilled or steamed and served in a bun with some mustard, pickles, or relish. Some people put ketchup on hot dogs as well as onions and other condiments such as peppers and cheese.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

