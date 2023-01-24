Read full article on original website
Utah leaders take urgent action to save the declining Great Salt LakeEdy ZooUtah State
J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Swan Lake Ballet Will Be Presented in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Asian Americans Gathered At The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
pistolsfiringblog.com
Oklahoma State Offers 2023 Three-star Running Back Sesi Vailahi from Utah
With National Signing Day coming up Wednesday, the Cowboys coaching staff is looking to put a few finishing touches on its 2023 class. After offering Broken Arrow offensive lineman Jamison Mejia on Monday, the Cowboys sent an offer to running back Sesi Vailahi out of Salt Lake City, Utah on Tuesday.
REPORT: Micah Bernard will exit transfer portal, rejoin Utah Utes
According to sources, Micah Bernard will rejoin Utah for the 2023 season.
kslsports.com
Utah Women’s Basketball Pull Through Bogged Down Game Against USC Trojans
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball pulled through with a win after a bogged down fourth quarter hosting USC at the Huntsman Center Friday night. It took the Utes very little time to let the Trojans know who was running the show, gaining their first lead of the night at the 7:33 mark in the first quarter, but a string of fouls in fourth quarter slowed the game down to a snail’s pace. The Utah women ultimately went on to win the game 83 – 73.
One Play Alone Should Have Been Enough for Utah Recruit to Earn UW Offer
Devoux Ma'a Tuataga put all of his size and athleticism on display in a single snap.
BYU Football Broadcaster Riley Nelson Steps Down
The former BYU quarterback spent four years in the booth with Greg Wrubell
kslsports.com
Unrivaled: What Are The Odds… New BYU QB Kedon Slovis Passes For More Than 3,000 Yards
SALT LAKE CITY – Spend your lunch day and have some fun with Unrivaled’s daily game of “What are the Odds?” This game takes place at 3:50 p.m. (LISTEN LIVE). Today’s question is What are the odds that new BYU QB Kedon Slovis will throw for more than 3,000 yards in 2023?
kslsports.com
Runnin’ Utes Stifle The Oregon State Beavers With Defense On The Road
CORVALLIS, OR – The Runnin’ Utes hit the road to take on Oregon State after a dominant performance last weekend against the Washington schools with the hopes of keeping the momentum up. Utah basketball already faced and handled the Beavers at the Huntsman Center earlier in the season....
kslsports.com
This Day In Utah Sports History: Jimmer Drops 43
PROVO, Utah – On this day 12 years ago, Jimmer Fredette dropped 43 points in the Marriott Center to give Kawhi Leonard and the San Diego State Aztecs their first loss of the season. Jimmer Fredette was on a tear in his senior season as a Cougar. His performance...
kslsports.com
Lynne Roberts, Utes Finding Joy In Helping Others
SALT LAKE CITY – It’s not enough for Utah women’s basketball to be good on the court, they are now looking to be good in the community too by helping others. Recently, head coach Lynne Roberts and the Utes have started a community initiative “Beyond the Paint” in an effort to shine light on areas of need in the Salt Lake community.
kslsports.com
Utah Tech Comeback Falls Short, Loses To Tarleton On Road
STEPHENVILLE, Texas – The Utah Tech Trailblazers travelled to the Wisdom Gymnasium to take on the Tarleton State Texans on Thursday. The Trailblazers are coming off of a much needed home win against the New Mexico State Aggies, 89-76. The Texans last game was a blowout loss to the California Baptist Lancers, 77-48.
kslsports.com
Weber State Survives Idaho Comeback, Wins On Road
MOSCOW, Idaho – The Weber State Wildcats travelled to the ICCU Arena to take on the Idaho Vandals on Thursday. The Wildcats are coming off of a gritty two-point victory over the Sacramento State Hornets, 50-48. The Vandals last game was a 6-point road loss to the Northern Colorado Bears, 73-67.
890kdxu.com
UNBELIEVABLE: Utah Tech changing name to BYU-Dixie!
Utah Tech University, formerly Dixie State University, and Dixie College made a major announcement today: The University will be changing their name to Brigham Young University - Dixie Campus. This comes 9 months after major backlash from the community following the name change from "Dixie" to "Utah Tech." The change...
kslsports.com
Utah High School Competitive Cheerleading Championships: 1A-4A Show
OREM, Utah – The 1A-4A Show session of the 2023 Utah High School Competitive Cheerleading Championships is in the books. If you missed any of the action, we have you covered. Below, you will find a schedule of the schools that performed during that session. Also included is the time stamp for the video at the top of this story. The order below is based on the first team to perform in that session to the last one.
kslsports.com
Nostalgia Floods Utah Sports World With Bees Move, Delta Center Return
SALT LAKE CITY – Our minds hang on to the most obscure moments. Seemingly inconsequential memories of the people and things most important to us. Why?. The big moments like birthdays, marriages & holidays with family are easy to remember. For sports lovers, the memorable events are the games...
ksl.com
Here are the inaugural winners from the first sanctioned competitive cheer championships
OREM — The first cheer championships sanctioned by the Utah High School Activities Association in state history are headed south. Crimson Cliffs clinched the 4A, 5A coed division competitive cheer title, and St. George-area rival Snow Canyon won the 3A, 4A all-girls division championship at the inaugural competitive cheer championships in UHSAA history Wednesday at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University.
Another United States Golf Association national championship is coming to Utah — in 2034
A second United States Golf Association championship event is coming to Utah — the U.S. Women’s Amateur in 2034
utahnow.online
James Beard Foundation Names 11 Utah Restaurants & Chefs Semifinalists for Annual Awards
The Utah Office of Tourism is celebrating the 11 Utah establishments and chefs recognized as semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. The James Beard Foundation, a nonprofit organization that celebrates and supports America’s food culture and is one of the preeminent advocates for high standards in dining, announced the semifinalists for its annual restaurant and chef awards. The full list of semifinalist restaurants and chefs can be found here.
kjzz.com
WATCH: Family of mountain lions roams through Sandy backyard
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Video captured what appeared to be four mountain lions traveling through a backyard in Salt Lake County. The mountain lions were spotted on different Ring Doorbell cameras during the night this week, which is the only time that residents reported seeing the animals. Neighbors in...
J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular Food
J. Dawgs sells hot dogs. There aren't a lot of restaurants which specialize in only hot dogs, but some do very well in catering to people who enjoy a good hot dog. A hot dog (Dawg as used in J. Dawgs) can be called a frankfurter or wiener. It is usually grilled or steamed and served in a bun with some mustard, pickles, or relish. Some people put ketchup on hot dogs as well as onions and other condiments such as peppers and cheese.
ABC 4
Utah police officials sound off on Tyre Nichols death, video of fatal arrest
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — As the public begins to see and process the fatal arrest video of Memphis, Tenn., resident Tyre Nichols, 29, local Utah police departments are also condemning the actions of Memphis Police. The statements being released are included in their entirety below. Salt Lake City.
