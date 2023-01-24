Read full article on original website
Related
Photo of Putin in High-Heel Shoes Sparks Wild Conspiracy Theory
Vladimir Putin, who is believed to be about 5 feet 7 inches, was photographed with students of Lomonosov Moscow State University on Students' Day on Wednesday.
Trump suggests providing tanks to Ukraine will lead to 'nukes' and says ending the war with Russia would be 'easy'
Trump, who referred to Putin as a "genius" the week Russia invaded Ukraine, was once impeached over his dealings with Kyiv.
Vladimir Putin's Navy Frigate 'Sailed Towards The US In Show Of Strength' Before Simulating 'Hypersonic Missile Launch' In Atlantic Ocean
Vladimir Putin’s newly launched navy frigate was spotted sailing towards the United States in an alleged “show of strength” this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The warship, named the Admiral Gorshkov, was launched into the White Sea earlier this month and was initially scheduled to sail through the Atlantic and Indian Oceans before traveling through the Mediterranean Sea to the Black Sea.But according to Daily Mail, Putin’s Admiral Gorshkov was captured on radar on Tuesday making an unexpected diversion west towards the United States before moving south towards Bermuda.Also concerning are the reports indicating the Russian warship executed a “hypersonic missile launch”...
Russian Paramilitary Firm Wagner Group Sanctioned by U.S. for Alleged Ongoing Criminal Activity
The Biden administration issued a slew of fresh sanctions and additional measures targeting Russia's private military firm, the Wagner Group, as well as individuals in Putin's orbit. The Treasury Department identified the Wagner Group, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, as a "significant transnational criminal organization. WASHINGTON – The Biden administration on...
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Ukraine's battlefield success surprised Russia, but US troops who trained Ukrainians saw it coming, National Guard chief says
Many expected a Russian victory over Ukraine in "a matter of days or weeks," but not US National Guardsmen, Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson said this week.
Prosecutor appointed by Trump Justice Department used claims from Russian intelligence to obtain emails from a George Soros aide: NYT
John Durham, appointed by Bill Barr, relied on claims from Russian intelligence analysts to obtain a US citizen's emails, The New York Times reported.
Ukraine War Live Updates: Zelenskyy Demands More Sanctions as Ukraine Reels From Russian Bombardment; Explosions Heard Near Nuclear Power Plant
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukraine is reeling from the most recent wave of Russian drone and missile strikes Thursday that killed at least 11 people and triggered emergency power outages in 10 regions of the country.
Palestinians Say Israeli Troops Kill 10 in West Bank
Israeli forces on Thursday killed nine Palestinians — including at least seven militants and a 61-year-old woman — in the deadliest single incident in the occupied West Bank in two decades, Palestinian officials said. The raid prompted Palestinian leaders to cut security ties with Israel, a move that could lead to more violence.
Ukraine: ‘Fast-track’ talks underway for missiles, planes
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine and its Western allies are engaged in “fast-track” talks on the possibility of equipping the invaded country with long-range missiles and military aircraft, a top Ukrainian presidential aide said Saturday. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said Ukraine’s supporters...
Ukraine War Live Updates: Russia Launches ‘Massive' Strikes on Ukraine After Western Allies Agree to Send Tanks
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Russia launched what the head of Ukraine's armed forces called a "massive" set of missile strikes Thursday, with 55 air and sea-based missiles launched at various targets, including the capital Kyiv. The...
Elaine Chao, Trump-era transportation secretary and Mitch McConnell's wife, hits back at Trump for giving her the racist nickname 'Coco Chow'
In a statement to Politico on Wednesday, Chao — who served four years in Trump's cabinet — made her displeasure with Trump clear.
U.S. Government Should Pay $14 Trillion in Reparations to Black Americans, Say Authors William Darity and Kirsten Mullen
To help close the racial wealth gap, the U.S. government should pay $14 trillion in reparations to Black Americans, according to William A. Darity and A. Kirsten Mullen, authors of "From Here to Equality: Reparations for Black Americans in the Twenty-First Century." In an interview with CNBC, Darity, a Duke...
House Republicans Pass Bill to Limit Drawdowns on Strategic Petroleum Reserve
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill Friday aimed at limiting the president's ability to draw down the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve for any reason other than a "severe energy supply disruption." The law is meant to prevent a repeat of President Joe Biden's numerous withdrawals...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
88K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0