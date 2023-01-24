Read full article on original website
US infiltrates big ransomware gang: 'We hacked the hackers'
The FBI and international partners have at least temporarily disrupted the network of a prolific ransomware gang they infiltrated last year, saving victims including hospitals and school districts a potential $130 million in ransom payments, Attorney General Merrick Garland and other U.S. officials announced Thursday. "Simply put, using lawful means...
Artificial intelligence in South Africa comes with special dilemmas—plus the usual risks
When people think about artificial intelligence (AI), they may have visions of the future. But AI is already here. At its base, it is the recreation of aspects of human intelligence in computerized form. Like human intelligence, it has wide application. Voice-operated personal assistants like Siri, self-driving cars, and text...
