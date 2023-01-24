Lisa Marie Presley was famous from the moment she was born.The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley lived her life in the spotlight, and her dramatic highs and tragic lows were well documented in the press.Despite the pressures of being the only child of one of the most celebrated and beloved musicians of all time, she managed to forge a successful career as a singer-songwriter.But her life was not an easy one and she suffered addiction and divorce.Presley was born on February 1, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee – nine months after her parents’ wedding.When they divorced six years later she...

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO