Baltimore, MD

OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
NBC Sports

Bruce Arians “extremely unhappy” with Buccaneers firings

Last April, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians handed the baton to Todd Bowles, with the goal of helping avoid staff turmoil. Turmoil nevertheless came, with nine staff members gone from a staff that was supposed to provide consistency and continuity. “I control the narrative right now,” Arians explained to Peter King...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Why Gronk believes Patriots will improve 'tremendously' under O'Brien

Bill O'Brien is the new offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots, and morale is high. O'Brien seemed like the logical choice to run the Patriots' offense based on his familiarity with the team and with quarterback Mac Jones. Now that O'Brien is officially in the fold, he's getting some strong endorsements -- including one from his former tight end.
ALABAMA STATE
Detroit Sports Nation

Former Detroit Lions OC Anthony Lynn draws interest from Commanders

When Dan Campbell was hired in 2021 to be the Detroit Lions head coach, he immediately began building his coaching staff. When it came to hiring an offensive coordinator, Campbell made the decision to hire Anthony Lynn. Unfortunately, Lynn was not able to get the job done, and Campbell made the decision that it was time to take over as the team's play caller. Now, according to reports, Lynn has drawn interest from the Washington Commanders.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown not on Eagles’ practice report

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and receiver A.J. Brown both said Wednesday they were good to go for this week. The team’s practice report confirmed that. Neither player is on the practice report. Hurts missed two games after injuring his right shoulder in Week 15. He returned in Week 18...
DALLAS, PA
Pro Football Rumors

Commanders, Ravens interested in Eric Bieniemy for OC

A key talking point each January, Eric Bieniemy‘s head coaching candidacy has tapered off in recent years. Despite Matt Nagy and Doug Pederson landing HC jobs from Andy Reid‘s Chiefs staff, Bieniemy has been stuck at the coordinator level. Only one team — the Colts — has interviewed him for its HC post this year.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Bill Belichick issues brief statement addressing Bill O'Brien's hire

The New England Patriots have hired Bill O'Brien as their offensive coordinator. This isn't breaking news, obviously. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported (and our Phil Perry confirmed) Tuesday morning that O'Brien was joining the Patriots' staff. On Wednesday, the Shrine Bowl's social media account announced that O'Brien will represent the Patriots at the annual college football showcase.
ALABAMA STATE
NBC Sports

Edelman reveals his Chiefs-Bengals AFC Championship Game prediction

The AFC Championship Game is a repeat of last season's matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Even though the Chiefs are 1.5-point betting favorites, a lot of experts and fans are picking the Bengals to repeat as AFC champs and advance to the Super Bowl for the second consecutive season.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens have high expectations for OLB David Ojabo moving forward

In his statements to the media at the his end-of-season press conference last week, Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta made it clear that expectations for next season are particularly high for one player on the team’s defense in 2022 second-round pick David Ojabo. The rookie didn’t play much during his first year due to recovering from a torn achilles, but showed key flashes.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS LA

McVay, Rams hiring former Jets OC Mike LaFleur

The Los Angeles Rams hired former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur on Friday to join Sean McVay's quest to fix one of the least productive offenses in the league.LaFleur spent the past two years with the Jets in his first stint as an NFL offensive coordinator, but New York struggled statistically in both years while missing the playoffs twice. He parted ways with the Jets (7-10) three days after the regular season ended.LaFleur will follow in the footsteps of his older brother, Matt, by becoming Los Angeles' offensive coordinator under coach Sean McVay, who has called the Rams'...
KENTUCKY STATE
NBC Sports

Our Eagles vs. 49ers predictions for NFC Championship Game

Reuben Frank (14-4) No blowout this week. No 28-point halftime lead. No rushing for 268 yards. This is an intriguing NFC Championship Game between two teams that have elite defenses, young quarterbacks, top-5 offenses and legit Coach of the Year types running the show. This one is going to come down to a play here, a play there. Who commits one less turnover. Who makes one more big play. Who has one less missed tackle. Who commits one fewer turnover. Who converts one more 3rd-and-long. The 49ers haven’t lost since October and are 7-0 under rookie Brock Purdy. The Eagles are 15-1 under Jalen Hurts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Shanahan's anecdote on Purdy sums up 49ers' rookie philosophy

Coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers don't waste any time with young players on the roster, no matter if they are starting as a first-round pick or, say, the No. 262 overall and final pick of the draft. Every rookie on the roster needs to be ready to contribute at...
Yardbarker

Ravens' free-agent targets include former Steeler

Free agency begins March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. The Ravens' absolute top priority is locking up QB Lamar Jackson. If Baltimore does, it must make splash moves to give Jackson weapons in the passing game, which ranked 27th in 2022, ahead of only the Panthers, Titans, Falcons and Bears.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Kyler Murray posts photo of his reconstructed knee

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray underwent surgery Jan. 3 to repair the torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. Almost a month into his rehab, Murray posted a photo on his Instagram feed. Murray is rehabbing away from the team facility, the team website confirms from the photo. In the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

Purdy's ex-ISU teammate expects same poised QB vs. Eagles

Brock Purdy’s right arm helped make former Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar a 2022 fourth-round draft pick of the Baltimore Ravens. And Kolar is already seeing the kind of chemistry he had with his college quarterback being developed with 49ers tight end George Kittle. “Obviously, I don’t have...
AMES, IA

