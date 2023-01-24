ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough, NC

WRAL

Man dies in hit-and-run crash in Cary, police searching for driver

CARY, N.C. — Cary police said a pedestrian died Thursday night in a hit-and-run crash and officers are searching for the driver. The crash happened at about 8:45 p.m. Thursday at Kildaire Farm Road and Advent Court near the Crescent Commons Shopping Center, police said. Cary police said the...
CARY, NC
WRAL

NC State police say student was raped on campus

The North Carolina State University Police Department said the reported rape happened Tuesday at Bragaw Hall.
WRAL

Woman dies after overnight shooting at Duke Park

DURHAM, N.C. — A woman shot at Duke Park early Friday morning died at the hospital. On Friday around 2 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the park in the 100 block of West Knox Street, where they found a woman who had been shot. The...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

TSA: Man passed through RDU security with a gun, boarded plane

Gun owner Cliff Waddell wants to know why his .38-caliber revolver made it through a TSA checkpoint on Wednesday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Sheriff: Fatal collision reported in Granville County

A person has died after a head-on collision in Granville County Wednesday, according to the Granville County Sheriffs Office. Deputies with Granville County, along with the Butner Police Department North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a crash at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday on West Lyon Station Road. One fatality was reported....
GRANVILLE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Massive fire breaks out at Spray Cotton Mill in NC

EDEN, N.C. — Firefighters are working to determine the cause of a fire at the former Spray Cotton Mill building in Eden. The fire started Wednesday around 10:45 p.m. The building is located on the 400 block of Church Street. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found the lower...
EDEN, NC
WRAL

Henderson church gives backpacks to Carver Elementary

HENDERSON, N.C. — A Henderson church gave out backpacks this week to every student at a rural elementary school. Pastor John Miles is the leader of Risen Faith Outreach Ministry, which sponsored four families at Carver Elementary School for the holidays in 2022. This month, Miles wanted to do...
HENDERSON, NC
WRAL

Zebulon man going out on the airwaves...

ZEBULON, N.C. — A Wake County man will make his radio debut this weekend on SiriusXM satellite radio from his home studio in Zebulon. Dean Baldwin is a passionate music fan and enjoys styles ranging from classical to classic rock. He and his wife, Marie, devoted time to playing in a cover band in the Triangle area after moving here in 1999.
ZEBULON, NC
WRAL

NC high school football state records: Most state championships

Below is information about the team record for most total state championships in N.C. High School Athletic Association state history. 1. Reidsville - 18 championships (1930-present) Tabbed as the football capitol of North Carolina, Reidsville High School holds the state record for most total football state championships with 18. Reidsville...
REIDSVILLE, NC

