Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Decoding the Current State of Cary's Housing Market: Insights from Real-World ExamplesJames TulianoCary, NC
The No. 2 recruit from the Bronx in the 2024 class, Ian Jackson, chooses UNCAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITChapel Hill, NC
North Carolina Teen Body-Slammed By Cop Gets $100,000 In Excessive Force Settlement. What Was That About?Chibuzo NwachukuDurham, NC
Triangle leaders leverage ADUs for affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Cary to Host First Public Meeting on Proposed Indoor Sports Complex: Here's What to KnowJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
WRAL
Durham police investigating deadly shooting in Duke Park
A woman shot early Friday morning at Duke Park died at the hospital. A woman shot early Friday morning at Duke Park died at the hospital.
WRAL
Man dies in hit-and-run crash in Cary, police searching for driver
CARY, N.C. — Cary police said a pedestrian died Thursday night in a hit-and-run crash and officers are searching for the driver. The crash happened at about 8:45 p.m. Thursday at Kildaire Farm Road and Advent Court near the Crescent Commons Shopping Center, police said. Cary police said the...
WRAL
18-year-old dies in I-440 crash, driver faces misdemeanor death by vehicle and speeding charge
RALEIGH, N.C. — A fatal crash on Thursday afternoon closed all but one lane of Interstate 440 East near North Hills. The crash occurred around noon close to Exit 7 for Glenwood Avenue in the stretch of I-440 between North Hills and Crabtree Valley Mall. Raleigh police confirmed that...
WRAL
NC State police say student was raped on campus
The North Carolina State University Police Department said the reported rape happened Tuesday at Bragaw Hall. The North Carolina State University Police Department said the reported rape happened Tuesday at Bragaw Hall.
WRAL
Harnett County authorities searching for man who shot brother early Tuesday
LILLINGTON, N.C. — The Harnett County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who shot his brother in Lillington Tuesday. According to deputies, Jeremiah Lamon Jackson, 22, shot his brother Xaiver Jackson, 30, in the abdomen at 12:25 a.m. Tuesday at their family home on Old Hundred Loop. One...
WRAL
Woman dies after overnight shooting at Duke Park
DURHAM, N.C. — A woman shot at Duke Park early Friday morning died at the hospital. On Friday around 2 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the park in the 100 block of West Knox Street, where they found a woman who had been shot. The...
WRAL
Driver of pickup truck in deadly Christmas Parade crash appears before judge
The driver who was behind the wheel of a pickup truck that hit and killed 11-year-old Hailey Brooks at the Raleigh Christmas Parade in November made his first court appearance on Thursday. The driver who was behind the wheel of a pickup truck that hit and killed 11-year-old Hailey Brooks...
WRAL News
Warren County bus driver can pay off house after winning $150,000 in lottery
WARREN COUNTY, N.C. — A Warrenton woman is looking forward to paying off her mortgage after winning $150,000 in the North Carolina Education Lottery. For Paula Harris, a $5 scratch-off became a $150,000 surprise. “I was so excited,” Harris said. “Now I can pay off my house.”
WRAL
TSA: Man passed through RDU security with a gun, boarded plane
Gun owner Cliff Waddell wants to know why his .38-caliber revolver made it through a TSA checkpoint on Wednesday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Gun owner Cliff Waddell wants to know why his .38-caliber revolver made it through a TSA checkpoint on Wednesday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
WRAL
Sheriff: Fatal collision reported in Granville County
A person has died after a head-on collision in Granville County Wednesday, according to the Granville County Sheriffs Office. Deputies with Granville County, along with the Butner Police Department North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a crash at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday on West Lyon Station Road. One fatality was reported....
WRAL
Massive fire breaks out at Spray Cotton Mill in NC
EDEN, N.C. — Firefighters are working to determine the cause of a fire at the former Spray Cotton Mill building in Eden. The fire started Wednesday around 10:45 p.m. The building is located on the 400 block of Church Street. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found the lower...
WRAL
Wake Co. with 20 homeless encampments as shelters remain full
Unhoused people are living on the streets, in cars and in hotels with shelters reporting 4-6 week waitlists. Unhoused people are living on the streets, in cars and in hotels with shelters reporting 4-6 week waitlists.
WRAL
'That can't be my bag': Man passed through RDU with gun in his backpack, TSA says
TSA officers missed a gun on Wednesday at a Raleigh-Durham International Airport security checkpoint and the weapon made it onto a flight inside a carry-on bag Wednesday, the agency said. Gun owner Cliff Waddell wants to know why his .38-caliber revolver made it through security. On Thursday, agents at Nashville...
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: Hayti Collective Kitchen and Cocktails, China Wok and La Rancherita
Hayti Collective Kitchen and Cocktails in Durham, China Wok in Fayetteville and La Rancherita in Apex get their grades. Hayti Collective Kitchen and Cocktails in Durham, China Wok in Fayetteville and La Rancherita in Apex get their grades.
WRAL
Henderson church gives backpacks to Carver Elementary
HENDERSON, N.C. — A Henderson church gave out backpacks this week to every student at a rural elementary school. Pastor John Miles is the leader of Risen Faith Outreach Ministry, which sponsored four families at Carver Elementary School for the holidays in 2022. This month, Miles wanted to do...
WRAL
Zebulon man going out on the airwaves...
ZEBULON, N.C. — A Wake County man will make his radio debut this weekend on SiriusXM satellite radio from his home studio in Zebulon. Dean Baldwin is a passionate music fan and enjoys styles ranging from classical to classic rock. He and his wife, Marie, devoted time to playing in a cover band in the Triangle area after moving here in 1999.
WRAL
NC high school football state records: Most state championships
Below is information about the team record for most total state championships in N.C. High School Athletic Association state history. 1. Reidsville - 18 championships (1930-present) Tabbed as the football capitol of North Carolina, Reidsville High School holds the state record for most total football state championships with 18. Reidsville...
Comments / 0