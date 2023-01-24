Read full article on original website
Iowa's own Mercedes Northup brings pig to 'The Bachelor' season premiere
DES MOINES, Iowa — Thirty women tried to make an impression on Zach Shallcross during Monday night's Season 27 premiere of "The Bachelor". Only one brought a farm animal to the mansion's doorstep. Iowa native Mercedes Northup brought along a pig, Henry, to meet her potential fiancé in a...
Iowa Musician To Make National TV Debut
One of Iowa's favorite musicians is making her debut tv performance on Wednesday, January 25th. After being honored as having the best country music album, in 2022, by Taste of Country Music, the wave of time in the national spotlight keeps on trucking for this Shueyville native. In 2022, she...
Yes… Snow Fleas Are Real And In Iowa
Hopefully, this story doesn't make you feel too itchy, but I learned something new, and I don't want to be the only one who suffers from this knowledge. Fun Fact: Snow fleas are a thing, and if it snows where you live, there is a chance you just might run into them. Good news though... they aren't nearly as bad as real fleas.
Minnesotans are Some of the Fastest Talkers in the Country
At my high school we had a mini TV station where we did a newscast that broadcasted to the high school TVs once per week. Jobs always rotated and when I was assigned co-anchor I remember, during our practice run, my teacher told me I was talking way too fast. I hadn't even noticed! And according to this recent study, it totally makes sense that I wouldn't notice because we Minnesotans are fast talkers.
Country Star Shares Special Moment At Sold Out Iowa Show
At a recent country concert in Northern Iowa fans and performer shared a very special moment. Country star Chris Janson is back on the road again and it seems like he's trying to help fans make some amazing memories. The 'Buy Me A Boat' singer will be continuing his nationwide tour from now up until the summer.
Retiring KCCI anchor turned struggles with depression into advocacy
When KCCI news anchor Steve Karlin posted to Facebook about his struggles with depression, he said he felt like he needed to "publicly shame" himself. Being a cheery on-air presence, he felt he needed to show people his authentic self and warn them not to wait like he did to get treatment. It turned out to be the best thing he ever did, Karlin said, and led to him becoming an advocate for mental health awareness. Karlin joined River to River host Ben Kieffer to talk about his upcoming retirement from KCCI after more than three decades working for the central Iowa TV station.
Is Illinois Really Home to the Most Dangerous Ghost Town in US?
I found a claim that I think is worth debating. Is Illinois really home to the most dangerous ghost town in America? Some statistics say yes, but let's dig deeper to see if it's really true. Travel with a Wiseguy is a fun YouTube channel that does exactly what you'd...
This Iowa Restaurant Is One of the Top Places to Eat in America
It may not look like much from the outside, but inside this rather ordinary-looking building in Iowa is one of the best eating experiences in America. Yelp is out with their Top 100 US Restaurants for 2023 and the 36th highest-rated establishment in the nation is housed in a Davenport structure that dates back to 1865.
Minnesota’s Most Famous And Wonderful Winter Festival Starts Today
Today marks the first day of the 2023 Saint Paul Winter Carnival. For the 137th time, the 10-day event will push through single digits and sub-zero temperatures most of the way. While I was born and raised in Minnesota, I did not know how big of a deal this was!...
A Classic Iowa Town Is The Frontrunner For A National Award
A famous small town in Iowa is in the spotlight for national recognition. USA Today has a poll going where you can vote for the Best Midwestern Small Town for 2023. We all love the charm and friendly faces that come along with being from or in a small town. You can't go anywhere without seeing someone you know. The towns look like a Hallmark movie around the holidays. Cute and classic and a reason to love the Midwest.
Really? – Iowa’s Best Taco Comes from a Burger Joint?
There's a curious claim from the vast farmlands of Iowa. A new ranking says the best taco in the state comes from a burger joint. Really?. Disclaimer: I don't doubt that Only In Your State knows what it's talking about. They are one of the national authorities on what places in states are good at. It's just hard to swallow (food pun intended) that the best taco anywhere in the state of Iowa originates from a place known for burgers. That's what they're saying about Wood Iron Grille in Oskaloosa.
Thousands of Iowa bicycle lovers to gather at this weekend’s expo
DES MOINES — It may be the dead of winter, but Iowans are looking ahead to spring when they can do some pedal-powered two wheeling. This weekend is the Iowa Bike Expo where all things cycling will be on display and for sale through dozens of exhibitors at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines.
Love Winter? You Can Now Take a Yoga Class in the Snow in Minnesota
People in the midwest are so funny. We have a pile, and I mean MULTIPLE INCHES of snow on the ground right now and a group in Minnesota is throwing down their yoga mats and sporting a downward dog. Yes, outside...in the snow. If you missed out on this winter experience, don't worry, you've got another shot on Saturday.
Why We Passed School Choice
Parental choice in education and improving public schools are the top priorities for Republicans in the 2023 Legislative session. The Governor campaigned on school choice all over the state. Republicans running for the House and Senate campaigned all over the state on school choice and improving public schools. I spoke about it often. On election night, the Governor won an historic victory, with a margin of nearly 20 points, Republicans in the Senate gained enough seats for a super-majority, and in the House, we gained seats to the historic level of 64. Now, we will keep our promises.
7 Romantic Hotels in Minnesota to Take Your Valentine to This Year
Looking for a romantic getaway this Valentine's Day? Now is the time to be booking the trip for your sweetheart. Here are some of the best romantic hotels in Minnesota according to Expedia.com:. Superior Shores - Two Harbors, MN. Superior Shores Hotel is in a great location next to a...
Eastern Iowa expected to get the brunt of today’s snow
After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
Iowa beef company secures $150M investment for packing facility
After the Expanding Meat Processing Act of 2022 bill was introduced, announcements of local and regional packers began popping up. Now, an Iowa beef processor, Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef Company, has announced that Karis Capital of Naples, Florida, an equity real estate company, is investing $150 million in the packer’s planned facility in Mills County. The investment will allow Cattlemen’s Heritage to advance with the groundbreaking for the plant later this year.
The Best Historic Hotels in Iowa
Through all of our travels around the Midwest, we have fall in love with staying at historic hotels. There are lots of great spots around the country, but you’ll find the best Historic Hotels in Iowa. While we are still working our way around the Midwest checking out all the great stays, we feel like we’ve found quite a few that meet our standards for historic.
Kansas suing maker of ‘Fireball’ for misleading branding
TOPEKA (KSNT)- A class action lawsuit against the maker of the popular Fireball Cinnamon Whisky filed in January 2023 alleges the brand mislead consumers with one of its bottles. Sazerac Company Inc., the maker of Fireball, is being sued by an Illinois citizen who claims the company sold smaller bottles of Fireball at gas stations […]
The One Thing A Minnesota Plow Driver Sees That Completely Scares Them
If you are like me you spent a portion of your weekend/evening chiseling down the snowdrifts at the end of your driveway. In some communities, a snowplow will drive around and drop its 'wing' and knock down the tall drifts. But all plow drivers will tell you there is one thing that when they see it, scares them completely. A 'cave' cut into the snow with toys sitting inside. Instant chills as the driver will suddenly wonder where is the child who left their toys here?
