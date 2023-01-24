Read full article on original website
Related
Tobey Maguire Said ‘Finally!’ When Asked to Reprise Spider-Man and Wants to Do a Fifth Movie: ‘Why Wouldn’t I?’
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” brought Tobey Maguire back to the web-slinging role for the first time in 15 years. Maguire always intended to return for a fourth Spider-Man movie after 2007’s divisive “Spider-Man 3,” but creative differences between director Sam Raimi and Sony Pictures prevented him from doing so. “No Way Home” finally gave Maguire his fourth “Spider-Man” movie, and he says in the upcoming new book, “Spider-Man No Way Home: The Official Movie Special,” that he’s more than eager to return for a fifth time. “When they called initially, I was like finally!” Maguire said of his return (via Marvel)....
Digital Trends
5 upcoming horror movies you have to see in 2023
There’s no doubt that 2022 was a great year for horror films, with Scream, Barbarian, Smile, and Speak No Evil scoring not only with audiences, but critics as well. Even B movies like Orphan: First Kill and Terrifier 2 were better than they had any right to be, providing the slasher genre with a deep bench of highbrow and lowbrow hits for fans to choose from.
ComicBook
Netflix Renews Fan-Favorite Series for Season 2
Netflix's The Recruit is officially sticking around. On Thursday, the streaming service confirmed that the thriller series will be returning for a second season, just over a month after it first made its debut on December 16th. The series stars Black Adam and To All The Boys I've Loved Before's Noah Centineo, who also executive produces the show. Fans of The Recruit will surely be happy to get this news, especially after Season 1 of the series ended on a cliffhanger ending. Season 1 of the show performed pretty impressively on Netflix, staying within its Top 10 most-watched shows for a good chunk of December.
ComicBook
Netflix Dominates 2022 Streaming Charts, Top Shows of 2022 Revealed
The top TV streaming shows of 2022 have been officially revealed, and Netflix dominated the charts. According to Nielsen data, Netflix was king in the categories of both original programming and overall programming; Amazon Prime Video only got two spots in the Top 15 in Streaming Programs (Originals), with The Boys at no. 11 and The Rings of Power at no. 15. Disney+ took three spots in the Top 15 for Streaming Programs (Overall), with Encanto at no. 5, Bluey at no. 8 and The Simpsons at no. 15.
ComicBook
Peacock TV Series From The Vampire Diaries Creators Scrapped
Just a week after the confirmed cancellation of Vampire Academy, it looks like Peacock is pulling the plug on another Julie Plec show. On Friday, it was revealed that the television adaptation of Dead Day, which hails from Plec and her Vampire Diaries co-creator Kevin Williamson, will not be moving forward at the streamer. The series had previously been given a series order by Peacock in the spring of 2022, and Universal Television reportedly hopes to shop the series elsewhere.
NME
Elon Musk says fired ‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator Justin Roiland is “the heart of the show”
Elon Musk has said Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland is the “heart of the show”, after he was fired from the Adult Swim production. The network “ended its association” with Roiland on Tuesday (January 24) following reports that he had been charged over an alleged incident of domestic violence from 2020. Roiland has denied the charges.
ComicBook
Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Gets Transformed Into Lobo After DCU Rumors
Jason Momoa has been hinting a big news for the DC Universe for the past few months, and he recently teased something pretty major. There are rumors that Momoa could leave his Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom role behind and play a new character in James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios slate, but the actor has denied that pretty heavily. Gunn and Safran will unveil their new DC Studios slate later this month, and no one except the higher ups at Warner Bros. Discovery seems to know exactly what will happen. Momoa is rumored to be cast as Loboin the new DC Universe and one artist has created a cool new design that shows how he could look as the character.
ComicBook
Viral Chainsaw Man Cosplay Unlocks Makima's Dark Side
Chainsaw Man season one is over, but thanks to the fans, we can still meet up with our favorite hunters whenever we want. The hit series has millions of fans worldwide, and plenty of them have perfected their cosplays of our heroes. And now, one of the fandom's best cosplayers is going viral thanks to their take on Makima.
wegotthiscovered.com
Vin Diesel marks 10 years of teasing the same non-existent sequel by offering another vague update
This year marks 10 years since the release of Riddick, which brought the cult classic sci-fi franchise back from the brink following its disastrous initial sequel that tried and failed to reinvent the property as a sweeping space opera – but Vin Diesel is still telling us that the fourth installment is on the way without having anything to show for it.
Are Pauly D and Nikki Hall Still Together? Here's What to Know
It’s been a long road for Nikki Hall and Pauly D. The pair, who first met on MTV’s Double Shot at Love, were fan-favorites from the beginning. Viewers loved the chemistry the Jamaican beauty and the Jersey Shore OG had on camera, which led folks to root for their success.
ComicBook
Cyberpunk Edgerunners Cosplay Brings Back Anime's Power Couple
Cyberpunk Edgerunners was one of the most beloved new anime adaptations to arrive in 2022, with Netflix joining with Studio TRIGGER and CD Projekt Red to take viewers on a brand new tour of the technologically advanced locale known as Night City. With the series introducing fans to the tragic lovers known as David and Lucy, it should come as no surprise to see that there are plenty of cosplayers that are continuing to further explore the universe first introduced via the video game, Cyberpunk 2077.
Why, after 17 operations, the girl abandoned the idea of reincarnating as Ariel
what people are not capable of in an effort to be like their idols. We wrote about a man who dreams of becoming Britney Spears' doppelgänger. He has already spent $120,000 on this. But it looks like the Swedish Pixie Fox outdid the Britney fan. This girl got 17 plastic surgeries to transform herself into a cartoon character! True, it almost ended in failure for Pixie. Now the girl is slowly moving away from the image of the cartoon. Whether she succeeds, you must judge for yourself.
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Twins with Body Double, Who Sports Matching Baby Bump: 'We Have Truly Done It All'
Kaley Cuoco announced in October that she and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first baby together Fans of Kaley Cuoco are seeing double! The pregnant Meet Cute star, 37, shared a snap of her twinning with body double Monette Moio. In the photo, Cuoco's real-life baby bump is on full display and touching Moio's fictional pregnant belly as the two wear matching yellow Hatchgal dresses and white sneakers. Cuoco poked fun at Moio's costume, writing over the photo, "Now I'm making her play pregnant lol," adding:...
Jeannie Mai-Jenkins' Daughter Monaco Looks As Content As Can Be While 'Hanging With Daddy'
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Jeannie Mai-Jenkins just showed how happy, and content, her emotive daughter Monaco looked ahead of her adorable daddy-daughter day. Get ready: because your heart is about to melt! On Jan 25, the Real alum shared an adorable snapshot of Monaco in her playpen surrounded by her plushes, laying on a very comfortable-looking sloth stuffed animal with the caption, “Hanging with Daddy today @monacomaijenkins.” In the photo, we see Monaco looking so content and cute as she lies, drinking from her bottle. Her...
ComicBook
Brett Goldstein Says Marvel Put a Chip in His Head After Getting Cast as Hercules
Marvel Studios just finished up their Phase 4 slate of projects with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and they're looking to start 2023 off with a bang. But, before they do that, we can't help but note the great films they released last year like Wakanda Forever, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and even Thor: Love and Thunder. Thor: Love and Thunder was a first for Marvel and a first for superhero movies as it marked the first time a comic book character had gotten four movies. The film does a lot of interesting things with the God of Thunder, but the most interesting thing was bringing Omnipotence City to life as well as all of the Gods. In the film, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) goes to Omnipotence City to ask his fellow Gods for help, but they end up laughing him off and he ends up killing Zeus (Russell Crowe). Love and Thunder's post-credits tag features Zeus dying and his son Hercules (Brett Goldstein) promising to find and kill Thor. Goldstein has been pretty quiet about his brief appearance and has followed all of the studio's strict guidelines, and now he's revealing what happened during his first day on set. While appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Goldstein jokingly says that Marvel security microchipped him and threatened him not to say anything.
ComicBook
Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay Rules Over With Pharaoh Atem
Yu-Gi-Oh is still one of the most beloved manga, anime and game franchises of all time, and one awesome cosplay is helping to celebrate who kicked everything off by ruling over with Yugi Muto's Pharaoh Atem! Kazuki Takahashi's original manga series has launched a number of differing sequels and spin-offs since it first kicked off all those years ago, but there are many fans who still hold the original run of the franchise in high regard above everything else. It's hard to deny why because the Pharaoh's journey back then was quite the hook early on.
ComicBook
DC Just Brought Back the Daughter of a Fan-Favorite Villain
The "Dawn of DC" initiative is now underway, crafting a year-long story involving a surprising crop of heroes and villains. In and amongst that has been the conclusion of some existing stories, including the critically-acclaimed miniseries New Champion of Shazam!. The four-issue miniseries has followed the adventures of Mary Marvel operating as the new Shazam! — and as the series' final issue revealed, that has included a fight with a familiar villain. Spoilers for New Champion of Shazam! #4 by Josie Campbell, Doc Shaner, and Becca Carey below! Only look if you want to know!
ComicBook
Dr. Who Spin-Offs Are Coming According To Russell T Davies
Doctor Who spin-offs could be coming down the pipe according to showrunner Russell T. Davies. The writer spoke to GQ about the upcoming season and his big return to the franchise. During the interview, Davies explained that introducing one of those spin-off shows like other franchises has been a goal of his for a long time. When you look around the entertainment landscape, there's no shortage of stories that spring from established properties. In particular, the showrunner looks at something like the Star Trek offerings on Paramount+ with extreme envy. Something akin to that would be his vision for Doctor Who. However, until now, there wasn't the budget to pursue it. That all changed with the Disney partnership. Read his full thoughts on the matter down below!
ComicBook
Dead Space Developer Warns YouTubers Covering the Game
The developer of the Dead Space remake is warning YouTubers who are planning to upload content for the game. Dead Space is one of the best survival horror games ever made and was yet another pivotal moment for sci-fi horror. While movies like Alien helped create true terror in space in cinema, Dead Space helped create that same feeling in a playable medium. It was a huge success because of how effective it was. It was graphic, intense, and incredibly suspenseful, all of which allowed it to spawn sequels which sustained a lot of those important elements. Now, over a decade after the original game's release, EA has released a remake that further modernizes the gameplay, adds new content such a secret ending, and much more.
Polygon
M3GAN, Netflix’s You People, and every other movie you can stream from home this weekend
M3GAN fans (“M3FANs”), rejoice: The supreme queen bee of sentient doll-based brutality finally arrives on VOD this weekend. If watching a creepy plasticine child perform infectious dance moves before proceeding to butcher a man with a makeshift machete doesn’t quite sound like your kind of vibe, not to worry; there’s a ton of new releases available to choose from on streaming and VOD.
Comments / 0