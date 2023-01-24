Nefflix released the fourth season of Stranger Things last Summer, and it was some of the best television that the streaming service has ever produced. Matt and Ross Duffer produced multiple movie-length episodes of the series and finally introduced us to the franchise's big bad. During the season we find out that the first kid that was apart of the same experiment that gave Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) her abilities was the person that was responsible for everything that happened in the series all along. Dustin and the gang took to calling the antagonist Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bowers) and after a big battle with Eleven he gets sent to The Upside Down. Stranger Things fifth and final season will see everyone take on Vecna, who has somehow opened a bridge that brings The Upside Down into the real world. The Stranger Things writers room started working on the fifth season during the summer and it seemed as if filming wouldn't happen anytime soon. But, according to one of the stars of the series, filming will commence this spring. Noah Schnapp revealed that Stranger Things 5 will begin filming this May during a recent Instagram live session.

