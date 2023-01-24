Read full article on original website
Viral Chainsaw Man Cosplay Unlocks Makima's Dark Side
Chainsaw Man season one is over, but thanks to the fans, we can still meet up with our favorite hunters whenever we want. The hit series has millions of fans worldwide, and plenty of them have perfected their cosplays of our heroes. And now, one of the fandom's best cosplayers is going viral thanks to their take on Makima.
Cyberpunk Edgerunners Cosplay Brings Back Anime's Power Couple
Cyberpunk Edgerunners was one of the most beloved new anime adaptations to arrive in 2022, with Netflix joining with Studio TRIGGER and CD Projekt Red to take viewers on a brand new tour of the technologically advanced locale known as Night City. With the series introducing fans to the tragic lovers known as David and Lucy, it should come as no surprise to see that there are plenty of cosplayers that are continuing to further explore the universe first introduced via the video game, Cyberpunk 2077.
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Plays Ball With Vegeta
Dragon Ball Super's anime has been on hiatus after the end of the Tournament of Power Arc, with two movies exploring the lives of the Z-Fighters following Universe Six's victory against the likes of Jiren and the countless other warriors that made up this unique battle. While the television series did stick primarily to its source material from the manga, it also introduced fans to some unique adventures and conflicts that never made their way onto the printed page, including the Saiyan Prince's stint as a baseball pitcher, which one cosplayer has brought to life.
Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay Rules Over With Pharaoh Atem
Yu-Gi-Oh is still one of the most beloved manga, anime and game franchises of all time, and one awesome cosplay is helping to celebrate who kicked everything off by ruling over with Yugi Muto's Pharaoh Atem! Kazuki Takahashi's original manga series has launched a number of differing sequels and spin-offs since it first kicked off all those years ago, but there are many fans who still hold the original run of the franchise in high regard above everything else. It's hard to deny why because the Pharaoh's journey back then was quite the hook early on.
Attack on Titan Creator Opens Up About Eren's "Worst Parts"
Attack on Titan creator Hajime Isayama is opening up and addressing the "worst parts" and inspirations for his controversial main character Eren Yeager. did in an interview with a French outlet, in which he made some pretty direct and candid reveals about who and what Eren represents as a character.
Star Wars: Ewan McGregor Reveals Obi-Wan Kenobi Scene That Made Him "Burst Into Tears"
Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi show includes a moment that brought star Ewan McGregor to tears. McGregor reprises his role from the Star Wars prequel trilogy for the six-episode series. The story united Obi-Wan with young Leia Organa, played by Vivien Lyra Blair, and pits the Jedi Master against his old apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, now Darth Vader, played again by Hayden Christensen. Speaking to Disney Studio Awards, McGregor revealed that he finally sat and watched the show for the first time in its entirety. He admitted that the moment his Obi-Wan tells Blair's Leia, "May the Force be with you," brought tears to his eyes.
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Showrunner Hints Some Next Generation Crew May Not Survive
The Star Trek: The Next Generation cast will reunite for Star Trek: Picard's third and final season, but it's possible that not all of their characters will survive the experience. While the TNG cast has teased on multiple occasions that there may be more Star Trek adventures in their future, showrunner Terry Matalas can't guarantee the safety of the former Enterprise-D senior crew. Matalas confirmed this in a new interview with SFX Magazine, where he discusses the future of the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew post-Star Trek: Picard's finale. In the interview, he does note that should a character fall in the season, Star Trek's sci-fi setting means you never know when they might come back.
Jeannie Mai-Jenkins' Daughter Monaco Looks As Content As Can Be While 'Hanging With Daddy'
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Jeannie Mai-Jenkins just showed how happy, and content, her emotive daughter Monaco looked ahead of her adorable daddy-daughter day. Get ready: because your heart is about to melt! On Jan 25, the Real alum shared an adorable snapshot of Monaco in her playpen surrounded by her plushes, laying on a very comfortable-looking sloth stuffed animal with the caption, “Hanging with Daddy today @monacomaijenkins.” In the photo, we see Monaco looking so content and cute as she lies, drinking from her bottle. Her...
Netflix Renews Fan-Favorite Series for Season 2
Netflix's The Recruit is officially sticking around. On Thursday, the streaming service confirmed that the thriller series will be returning for a second season, just over a month after it first made its debut on December 16th. The series stars Black Adam and To All The Boys I've Loved Before's Noah Centineo, who also executive produces the show. Fans of The Recruit will surely be happy to get this news, especially after Season 1 of the series ended on a cliffhanger ending. Season 1 of the show performed pretty impressively on Netflix, staying within its Top 10 most-watched shows for a good chunk of December.
DC Just Brought Back the Daughter of a Fan-Favorite Villain
The "Dawn of DC" initiative is now underway, crafting a year-long story involving a surprising crop of heroes and villains. In and amongst that has been the conclusion of some existing stories, including the critically-acclaimed miniseries New Champion of Shazam!. The four-issue miniseries has followed the adventures of Mary Marvel operating as the new Shazam! — and as the series' final issue revealed, that has included a fight with a familiar villain. Spoilers for New Champion of Shazam! #4 by Josie Campbell, Doc Shaner, and Becca Carey below! Only look if you want to know!
Peacock TV Series From The Vampire Diaries Creators Scrapped
Just a week after the confirmed cancellation of Vampire Academy, it looks like Peacock is pulling the plug on another Julie Plec show. On Friday, it was revealed that the television adaptation of Dead Day, which hails from Plec and her Vampire Diaries co-creator Kevin Williamson, will not be moving forward at the streamer. The series had previously been given a series order by Peacock in the spring of 2022, and Universal Television reportedly hopes to shop the series elsewhere.
Over 20 New Webcomic K-Dramas Are Coming in 2023
Manga may be dominating book charts across the globe, but don't let the industry fool you! It has some clear competition as manhwa continues to follow in its footsteps. Over the last few years, webcomics from South Korea have become more popular than ever. This is thanks to the fact a number of webcomics have been adapted into dramas, and more than 20 new adaptations will be going live this year.
Is Hunter x Hunter Back on Hiatus?
Hunter x Hunter releasing new chapters of its manga series was one of the biggest news items of 2022, with creator Yoshihiro Togashi returning to the world of Gon and his fellow hunters. Thanks to the series' long-awaited comeback, Togashi himself was able to rise the ranks in terms of his social media presence, becoming the most followed manga artist on Twitter. The creator announced that he would no longer be able to maintain a weekly release schedule, putting the status of the Shonen's future in the air.
TMNT: Four New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Revealed
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles spoilers follow! This week saw IDW publish Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin – Lost Years, the first in a new series that spins out of the events of the hit TMNT comic series. Touted as more details about the years leading up to that storyline, and offering some more history about what the titular Turtles were up to before...well, before everyone died, the series has now been released and revealed itself to be something else too, a sequel. As readers may recall, The Last Ronin's final page concluded with a tease of four brand new turtles, and now we get a chance to see these four turtles a little bit older, now complete with their own names and personalities.
Dr. Who Spin-Offs Are Coming According To Russell T Davies
Doctor Who spin-offs could be coming down the pipe according to showrunner Russell T. Davies. The writer spoke to GQ about the upcoming season and his big return to the franchise. During the interview, Davies explained that introducing one of those spin-off shows like other franchises has been a goal of his for a long time. When you look around the entertainment landscape, there's no shortage of stories that spring from established properties. In particular, the showrunner looks at something like the Star Trek offerings on Paramount+ with extreme envy. Something akin to that would be his vision for Doctor Who. However, until now, there wasn't the budget to pursue it. That all changed with the Disney partnership. Read his full thoughts on the matter down below!
Netflix Cancels Two Completed Movies
Hollywood is in a precarious position where sometimes movies get made at one studio and then they get canceled for tax write-offs or shopped to another studio. It happened last year with Warner Bros. and Batgirl, as well as other studios like AMC, Paramount, and even Disney. Now it's happening with Netflix as the streaming service has decided to cancel two completed films. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has decided to cancel two genre films The Inheritance and House/Wife. The Inheritance was being helmed by Alejandro Brugués and produced by Paul Schiff while House/Wife was directed by Danis Goulet and produced by Tripp Vinson and Daniel Bekerman. Both films are being shopped at other studios and streaming platforms for distribution, but there's no word on if they will ever see the light of day.
Stranger Things 5 Starts Filming Sooner Than You Think
Nefflix released the fourth season of Stranger Things last Summer, and it was some of the best television that the streaming service has ever produced. Matt and Ross Duffer produced multiple movie-length episodes of the series and finally introduced us to the franchise's big bad. During the season we find out that the first kid that was apart of the same experiment that gave Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) her abilities was the person that was responsible for everything that happened in the series all along. Dustin and the gang took to calling the antagonist Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bowers) and after a big battle with Eleven he gets sent to The Upside Down. Stranger Things fifth and final season will see everyone take on Vecna, who has somehow opened a bridge that brings The Upside Down into the real world. The Stranger Things writers room started working on the fifth season during the summer and it seemed as if filming wouldn't happen anytime soon. But, according to one of the stars of the series, filming will commence this spring. Noah Schnapp revealed that Stranger Things 5 will begin filming this May during a recent Instagram live session.
Netflix Dominates 2022 Streaming Charts, Top Shows of 2022 Revealed
The top TV streaming shows of 2022 have been officially revealed, and Netflix dominated the charts. According to Nielsen data, Netflix was king in the categories of both original programming and overall programming; Amazon Prime Video only got two spots in the Top 15 in Streaming Programs (Originals), with The Boys at no. 11 and The Rings of Power at no. 15. Disney+ took three spots in the Top 15 for Streaming Programs (Overall), with Encanto at no. 5, Bluey at no. 8 and The Simpsons at no. 15.
Hogwarts Legacy Game Length Revealed
Hogwarts Legacy's director has revealed just how long it might take to complete the game. Like many other open-world games, Hogwarts Legacy is going to feature a number of different areas to explore and side quests to complete. And while there is a main story path that players will be able to follow, the game's vast scope means that the time it will take to reach the credits will be much different for virtually everyone that experiences it.
Avatar: The Way of Water Passes Avengers: Infinity War at the Box Office
You can bet James Cameron is smiling slyly at all those "Who still cares about Avatar?" types out there, because their months (years?) of taking shots at Cameron's film franchise are certainly looking more misguided by the minute. The Avatar sequel Avatar: The Way of Water will officially pass Avengers: Infinity War at the worldwide box office before the weekend, having earned over $2.046 billion total (and counting) at the time of writing this.
