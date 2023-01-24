ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre named to PFWA all-rookie team

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Houston Texans can hang their hat on getting at least one 2022 draft pick right.

The Pro Football Writers of America announced their annual all-rookie team, and the Texans’ Jalen Pitre qualified as one of the two safeties. The other safety was the Baltimore Ravens’ Kyle Hamilton, who was equally coveted in the draft process.

Pitre, the No. 37 overall pick in Round 2 from Baylor, generated 147 combined tackles, 99 of them solo, five tackles for loss, a quarterback hit, 1.0 sack, five interceptions, eight pass breakups, and a forced fumble through 17 starts.

New York Jets cornerback Ahmad Gardner and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen were the rookie corners on the team.

The Atlanta Falcons’ Tyler Allgeier and the Seattle Seahawks’ Kenneth Walker were the two rookie running backs on the team.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

