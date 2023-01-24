Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fallout from shooting by first-grader includes staff shakeup
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — The fallout from the shooting of a teacher by a 6-year-old student in Virginia has prompted a staff shakeup in the Newport News school district. In addition to the firing of Superintendent Gary Parker this week, the principal and assistant principal of Richneck Elementary School have left their jobs. A longtime principal in the school district has been named to lead the school as it prepares to reopen next week.
Virginia Beach teacher arrested for disturbing the peace
A Virginia Beach Public Schools spokesperson told 10 On Your Side that the teacher is a Technology Education teacher at Corporate Landing Middle School and that he is currently on administrative leave.
Lone NN School Board dissenter explains why he supported superintendent to keep job
Thursday, the lone vote not to terminate the Newport News Public Schools' superintendent, board member Gary Hunter, spoke with 10 On Your Side about why he voted no to the separation agreement and severance for Superintendent Dr. George Parker III.
No school resource officer for Richneck as students set to return
There will be a heavy police presence when students return to class Monday at Richneck Elementary School, but it will continue to not have a school resource officer, according to Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew. That was among a number of things Drew touched on in an interview with 10 On Your Side.
Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out
Child in Richneck Elem. shooting did not have proper services, advocates say
A Central Virginia special education advocate said it would be "highly inappropriate" for a parent to attend school daily with their special needs child.
Parent of Menchville High shooting victim speaks after terse remark by school board member
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The father of the Newport News student shot and killed at Menchville High School in 2021 spoke exclusively with 13News Now for an opportunity to make remarks following an interaction with school board member Gary Hunter at the latest special-called school board meeting. It was...
Virginia School Board Removes Black Superintendent After 6-Year-Old Shoots Teacher
The Newport News School Board in Virginia has dismissed its superintendent following the shooting of a school teacher by a six-year-old student. On Wednesday, a five-to-one vote prompted the decision to remove Black Superintendent Dr. George Parker III from his role, effective February 1, The Hill reported. The move for dismissal was prompted by the community of teachers and parents who called for Parker’s resignation or firing.
Former NNPS superintendent gets $502K severance
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – On Wednesday, the majority of the Newport News School Board voted to fire the district’s superintendent, though several members who voted in favor of terminating Dr. George Parker said they disagreed with his severance pay. Parker is walking away with $502,115.14 – an amount that equals two times his salary […]
Newport News School Board to vote on separation agreement, severance for superintendent
The Newport News School Board could be on the verge of parting with Superintendent Dr. George Parker III.
'Road to recovery will be long' | Lawyer for Abby Zwerner to file lawsuit against Newport News Public Schools
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The attorney representing Abby Zwerner, the Richneck Elementary teacher shot by a 6-year-old student, announced her intent to file a lawsuit against Newport News Public Schools Wednesday morning. Attorney Diane Toscano made the announcement at Newport News Marriott at City Center, less than a week...
'Family Day' held at Richneck Elementary ahead of school's reopening
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — In an emotional return, Richneck Elementary School families told 13News Now that there are a lot of mixed emotions as they set foot on campus for the first time since a student shot and injured a teacher. "Family Day" came nearly two weeks after the...
Virginia men face lengthy prison time in string of 7-Eleven armed robberies
Two Virginia men pleaded guilty this week to their roles in a series of armed robberies of 7-Elevens in Newport News, Norfolk and Virginia Beach in 2019. Deric Breon Simons, 23, of Chesapeake, Ronald Lee Brookins, Jr., 22, of Suffolk, and a third man, Michael Moore, then 18, robbed five 7-Elevens in a five-hour span on July 24 and into the early-morning hours of July 25 in 2019, according to court documents.
Ocean View area shootings raise concerns
Norfolk Police are investigating a pair of shootings in the same block in the Ocean View area of Norfolk, and neighbors in the area are concerned. Norfolk Police are investigating a pair of shootings in the same block in the Ocean View area of Norfolk, and neighbors in the area are concerned.
Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schools
Aggressive behavior in Virginia students has been escalating. The story of the 6 year-old-boy who shot his teacher in a Newport News elementary school is troubling and new details that have come forth shine a light on the increase in violent behavior in Virginia Schools. This young boy was said to have written a note to a different teacher saying he wanted to set her on fire and watch her die and that he threw chairs in the classroom. This behavior is becoming normal in the Commonwealth and educators are being verbally, and physically attacked and do not have much recourse.
Menchville HS parents and staff members concerned after trespassing and assault
Parents and staff members in the Menchville High School community are concerned about school safety and communication after a student was assaulted during the school day by a trespasser.
Facing shortage, Norfolk PD not expecting return to 700-plus sworn officers
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Down to a force of just over 500 sworn officers, the Norfolk Police Department isn’t expecting a return to force levels above 700 for the foreseeable future. It is looking however to bolster the force in other ways to get near previous staffing levels,...
Police investigate report of attempted robbery at Ruffner Middle
Norfolk Police are currently investigating a report of a robbery that took place at Ruffner Middle School Friday afternoon.
Mental health evaluation ordered for accused Hampton Roads ‘serial rapist’
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach judge has ordered a mental health evaluation for an accused “serial rapist.”. It came after William Phelps IV didn’t speak or acknowledge the court and his defense attorney at a hearing on Friday morning. The commonwealth’s attorney says Phelps’ silence shows he’s either having a mental health issue or is choosing not to speak.
