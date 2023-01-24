Read full article on original website
Related
610KONA
$3 Million Bail For Badger Mountain Rd Murder Suspect
Update: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:22 p.m. Douglas County Superior Court officially charged Dalton Scott Potter with first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery, theft of a firearm, and malicious mischief. A no-contact order was issued to Potter, prohibiting contact between him and the witness party. Potter...
ifiberone.com
Bail set at $3 million for roadway murder suspect who allegedly shot at witnesses near Waterville
WENATCHEE - iFIBER ONE News partner, News Radio 560 KPQ reports that bail for Dalton Scott Potter of Wenatchee has been set at $3 million. Dalton faces charges of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder. Dalton is accused of killing 37-year-old Alyssa Longwell of Kennewick while the...
Chronicle
Man Accused of 'Executing' Eastern Washington Woman on Snowy Rural Road
A Kennewick woman didn't tell her family members about any plans to leave the area on Saturday. But later that day, Alyssa A. Longwell would be beaten and forced out of her Kia Soul onto the snowy pavement of a two-lane road, nearly 130 miles from home. Investigators say the...
610KONA
First Degree Assault Charge Against Suspected Highway Shooter And Arsonist
A Soap Lake man is charged with first degree assault in connection with a shooting Monday between Ephrata and Soap Lake. Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff's Office says the suspect, driving a Volkswagen Beetle on Highway 28, pulled up alongside another vehicle. "After the Volkswagen went past the...
610KONA
Random Drive By Shooter Arrested Near Ephrata
Grant County Deputies continue to investigate why a 30-year-old man randomly fired at another vehicle on Monday. The GCSO reports Monday afternoon near Soap Lake a motorist was driving west on State Route 28, and was in the left lane, preparing to turn across traffic into a business. The victim...
ifiberone.com
Ephrata father's 7-year-old son mauled to death by dogs in Idaho
FORT HALL, Idaho - An Ephrata family is in mourning after losing their son to a dog mauling last Saturday in Fort Hall, Idaho. Jesse Boner of Ephrata is the father of Kellan, the 7-year-old who lost his life in the weekend tragedy. Boner and his wife Ciara have four...
610KONA
Converter Theft Suspect Skips Eye Guard, but Has COVID Mask
Moses Lake Police and Grant County law enforcement have been battling what they call an epidemic of catalytic converter theft over the last few months. It's been rapidly increasing. But it didn't stop them from having a little wry fun at the expense of a suspect. The man was not...
kpq.com
5 Horses Found Dead in Okanogan County
Five horses were found dead in northern Okanogan County Sunday. On Jan. 20, Okanogan County deputies responded to a complaint of animal abuse where they later discovered three dead horses. Deputies were initially in contact with the owner, Jennyfer Taylor, but she stopped responding shortly afterwards. Fish and Wildlife Officers...
Man accused of ‘executing’ Kennewick woman on snowy rural road near E. Wenatchee
A father and his 15-year-old daughter were out for a driving lesson when they saw the brutal attack.
nbcrightnow.com
Morning News and Weather Update January 23: Deadly crash near Wapato, woman falls from car and is shot in Wenatchee and partly sunny skies and temps in the upper 30's today
A driver is dead after being ejected from their car in a crash near Wapato. Police are investigating after a woman fell out of a car and was then shot in Wenatchee and temperatures should be in the upper 30's to low 40's with partly sunny skies today.
610KONA
Chelan Co. Conducting Annual Homeless Point in Time Count Thursday
Chelan County's annual point in time homeless count is happening this Thursday (January 26). The event is part of a national effort to determine the number of homeless people within communities of all sizes throughout the country and provide them with much-needed support and services. Chelan County Commissioner Shon Smith...
610KONA
One Gorgeous Must-Visit Oregon Lake Ranks #1 Deepest In the Nation
Lake Chelan In Washington State Ranks In The Top 15 Deepest Lakes In Washington. There's a list of the 15 deepest lakes in the nation posted and three of those lakes are a quick road trip from the Tri-Cities. If you are looking to get out of town on a...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Valley Chamber Opposes Gov. Inslee’s Transportation Plan
The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce is coming out against the Governor Jay Inslee's transportation budget for the next two years. Inslee's plan proposes to delay several major highway projects across the state, including improvements in the North Wenatchee Area to SR 28 and SR 285. Rosa Pulido with the...
Comments / 0