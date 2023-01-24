ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
610KONA

$3 Million Bail For Badger Mountain Rd Murder Suspect

Update: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:22 p.m. Douglas County Superior Court officially charged Dalton Scott Potter with first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery, theft of a firearm, and malicious mischief. A no-contact order was issued to Potter, prohibiting contact between him and the witness party. Potter...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
610KONA

Random Drive By Shooter Arrested Near Ephrata

Grant County Deputies continue to investigate why a 30-year-old man randomly fired at another vehicle on Monday. The GCSO reports Monday afternoon near Soap Lake a motorist was driving west on State Route 28, and was in the left lane, preparing to turn across traffic into a business. The victim...
EPHRATA, WA
610KONA

Converter Theft Suspect Skips Eye Guard, but Has COVID Mask

Moses Lake Police and Grant County law enforcement have been battling what they call an epidemic of catalytic converter theft over the last few months. It's been rapidly increasing. But it didn't stop them from having a little wry fun at the expense of a suspect. The man was not...
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

5 Horses Found Dead in Okanogan County

Five horses were found dead in northern Okanogan County Sunday. On Jan. 20, Okanogan County deputies responded to a complaint of animal abuse where they later discovered three dead horses. Deputies were initially in contact with the owner, Jennyfer Taylor, but she stopped responding shortly afterwards. Fish and Wildlife Officers...
610KONA

Chelan Co. Conducting Annual Homeless Point in Time Count Thursday

Chelan County's annual point in time homeless count is happening this Thursday (January 26). The event is part of a national effort to determine the number of homeless people within communities of all sizes throughout the country and provide them with much-needed support and services. Chelan County Commissioner Shon Smith...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Valley Chamber Opposes Gov. Inslee’s Transportation Plan

The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce is coming out against the Governor Jay Inslee's transportation budget for the next two years. Inslee's plan proposes to delay several major highway projects across the state, including improvements in the North Wenatchee Area to SR 28 and SR 285. Rosa Pulido with the...
WENATCHEE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy