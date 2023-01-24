Blackhawk’s Sefton signs with Grace College
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blackhawk Christian High School basketball standout Gage Sefton made his college choice official on Tuesday afternoon as the senior signed to play at Grace College.
Blackhawk entered Tuesday with a 15-1 record and the no. 2 ranking in the 2A state poll.
A six-foot-four guard, Sefton is averaging 16. 5 points and 6.4 assists a game this season.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.
Comments / 0