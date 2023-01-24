Blackhawk’s Sefton signs with Grace College

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blackhawk Christian High School basketball standout Gage Sefton made his college choice official on Tuesday afternoon as the senior signed to play at Grace College.

Blackhawk entered Tuesday with a 15-1 record and the no. 2 ranking in the 2A state poll.

A six-foot-four guard, Sefton is averaging 16. 5 points and 6.4 assists a game this season.

