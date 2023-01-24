Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce could become the first pair of brothers to play each other in the Super BowlJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in DelawareEast Coast TravelerNewark, DE
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
NFL Star Swears He's Not A "Diva"OnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Republicans still want visitor logs for Biden's home in DelawareVictorWilmington, DE
Related
New Shyamalan Horror Flick Filmed in the Pine Barrens
Well, it's not exactly The Sixth Sense, but director M. Night Shyamalan's new horror thriller Knock at the Cabin was filmed mostly in the pinelands and South Jersey's unique and beautiful forests certainly add a special something to Shyamalon's latest movie. From what I have seen in the movie's two...
10 Great Non-Casino Restaurants In The Atlantic City Area
The Atlantic City area is blessed to have so many high quality casino and non-casino restaurants. We want to reacquaint you with 10 of the very best non-casino restaurants in the Atlantic City area. With the help of Peter Caporilli, a talented food and beverage expert, we have compiled our...
Enjoying the Jersey Shore peace during the off-season
Some might say The Jersey Shore is dead in winter, but that couldn't be further from the truth. Not only do many places stay open during the off-season, but some also continue to thrive. Sure, many places are closed for the season, but that doesn't mean one shouldn't visit. In...
Dave Matthews Band coming to NJ for 3 shows in 5 days
The space between Dave Matthews Band's summer shows in New Jersey this year will be pretty tight. The Grammy-winning rock group announced three Garden State dates as part of its upcoming 2023 summer tour — and all will occur over a five-day span in July. DMB on Tuesday announced...
The Most Spectacular Sunset Views Can Be Seen At This New Jersey Restaurant
You can see a fabulous sunset from this New Jersey restaurant better than anywhere else in New Jersey. Hard to believe because of all the beautiful restaurants right here in Ocean County and Monmouth County with some gorgeous sunset views. According to inyourstate.com, this hidden gem of a restaurant is...
Celebration of life for legendary Philly DJ Jerry Blavat to be streamed live
"Jerry wished for a big celebration of life," his family's statement said. "And we have a big one planned."
Actress, Singer, and Yardley Native to Return to Her Home Area for a Major Performance Next Month
The actress and singer is coming back to her home area for a performance. Now a Broadway star, a Bucks County native is returning to her home area for a one-night performance at a well-known theater. Christy Altomare, the star of the Broadway adaption of “Anastasia”, will return to Bucks...
Ocean City, NJ’s Newest Bakery Has Our Tongues Wagging
A new bakery just opened along Asbury Avenue in Ocean City today, and its creations look divine. My goodness is my sweet tooth aching just looking at photos from Lisa's Sweet Treats. I spot cupcakes, tarts, cheesecake, macarons, key lime pie, MINI key lime pies, and so much more. Lisa's...
delawarevalleynews.com
Details On Jerry Blavat’s Celebration of Life Services
Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big...
They Are Serving Up Cabbage For Dessert At This New Jersey Bakery
Most people think of cabbage as a green veggie that compliments a meat dish, like the ever-popular corned beef and cabbage that we all serve up on St. Patty’s Day (even though it is not even an Irish meal) but that is a story for another day. What if I offered you cabbage as a dessert? That's exactly how this bakery is serving it up and it has me curious.
A Can of Philadelphia History: Do You Remember Frank’s Black Cherry Wishniak Soda?
I have no idea what made me think of this the other day -- do you remember Frank’s Black Cherry Wishniak soda?. If you were born and/or raised in and around Philadelphia and South Jersey, you may remember Frank's sodas from back in the day. And if you don't...
Criticism Of Philadelphia Flags At Half Staff For DJ Jerry Blavat
I want to rise in support of the late Philadelphia and New Jersey DJ Jerry Blavat. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney made a decision to order all City of Philadelphia flags to be flown at half staff, through Saturday, January 28, 2023. Social media has been both kind and cruel about...
Travel back to 1960s South Philly
Theater audiences will be able to travel back in time to 1960s South Philly during a comic opera coming to the Helen Corning Warden Theater at 1920 Spruce St. Philadelphia’s prestigious Academy of Vocal Arts will present Gaetano Donizetti’s “opera buffa” Don Pasquale starting Feb. 16. Set in 1960s South Philadelphia, the show will take audiences on a sentimental adventure evoking nostalgia from the golden age of the Italian Market to plastic covers on furniture.
This Jersey Shore Town Just Might Scare the Dickens Out of You
It's true, this very popular Jersey Shore town is hopping in the summertime with families all up and down the east coast and beyond. I had no idea this family-friendly and very popular Jersey Shore spot is incredibly haunted. What?. There are three places that are so haunted in this...
Amish Buggy Shows Off Philadelphia Eagles Pride
Let's hear it for the boys! It seems everyone is getting in on the Philadelphia Eagles playoff excitement, including this the driver of this Amish buggy. Twitter user Heidi Irwin spotted this buggy in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania sporting a giant Eagles banner on its back end. Hmm, wonder if it's...
One of the Most Instagrammable Towns in New Jersey is in Ocean County, NJ
Toms River is number fifth on the list of most Instagrammable tows in New Jersey. What does this mean? Toms River is cool, that's what this means, to me. A recent study from NewJerseyRealestateNetwork.com says,. “The study offers a fascinating glimpse into the experiences that residents and visitors in New...
Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town
Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
Why does this keep happening? Ground shakes, again, in South Jersey
😮 Dozens of reports of ground shaking in South Jersey. 😮 This was the second time in a month residents were jolted. From Atlantic City to Cape May, South Jersey residents again reported hearing a loud boom and feeling the ground move under their feet. This is the...
These Ocean County, NJ Italian Restaurants that are Simply Superb
If there's one thing Ocean County knows, it's Italian food. With all of the Italian heritage in Ocean County, every entree must be excellent every time. We have high standards, and rightfully so. There are the classics like eggplant parm and chicken cacciatore. Seafood served Italian style can't be beaten.
New details emerge in Philly’s ‘Boy in the Box’ mystery
Joseph Augustus Zarelli was one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in the in Philadelphia for 65 years. If you don’t know his name, then maybe you know him as “The Boy in the Box,” because that is how everyone knew him for all those years that he was a great mystery.
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
21K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0