Dave Matthews Band coming to NJ for 3 shows in 5 days

The space between Dave Matthews Band's summer shows in New Jersey this year will be pretty tight. The Grammy-winning rock group announced three Garden State dates as part of its upcoming 2023 summer tour — and all will occur over a five-day span in July. DMB on Tuesday announced...
delawarevalleynews.com

Details On Jerry Blavat’s Celebration of Life Services

Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big...
They Are Serving Up Cabbage For Dessert At This New Jersey Bakery

Most people think of cabbage as a green veggie that compliments a meat dish, like the ever-popular corned beef and cabbage that we all serve up on St. Patty’s Day (even though it is not even an Irish meal) but that is a story for another day. What if I offered you cabbage as a dessert? That's exactly how this bakery is serving it up and it has me curious.
South Philly Review

Travel back to 1960s South Philly

Theater audiences will be able to travel back in time to 1960s South Philly during a comic opera coming to the Helen Corning Warden Theater at 1920 Spruce St. Philadelphia’s prestigious Academy of Vocal Arts will present Gaetano Donizetti’s “opera buffa” Don Pasquale starting Feb. 16. Set in 1960s South Philadelphia, the show will take audiences on a sentimental adventure evoking nostalgia from the golden age of the Italian Market to plastic covers on furniture.
Amish Buggy Shows Off Philadelphia Eagles Pride

Let's hear it for the boys! It seems everyone is getting in on the Philadelphia Eagles playoff excitement, including this the driver of this Amish buggy. Twitter user Heidi Irwin spotted this buggy in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania sporting a giant Eagles banner on its back end. Hmm, wonder if it's...
Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town

Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

