Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 of Our Favorite Restaurant in Pigeon Forge TNEast Coast TravelerPigeon Forge, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKnoxville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Baseball Freshman Outfielder Taking Semester Off
Tennessee Baseball freshman outfielder Alex Stanwich will be taking a semester off for personal reasons this Spring, Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello announced Friday. Vitello said the team expects Stanwich back in the fold this fall. Stanwich is a Lincoln-Way East High School product out of Frankfort, Illinois, and was...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball Looking for Top-10 Win Against Texas
Tennessee Basketball is looking for their second Top-10 win of the season when tenth-ranked Texas comes to Knoxville on Saturday for a battle of the UTs. We take a look at the Vols’ upcoming matchup against Texas in the latest edition of the “High & Tight.”. Texas enters...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Starting 5: Tennessee’s historic defense, Alabama’s narrow win, UConn’s collapse
Welcome back to the Starting 5! The Starting 5 is written multiple times per week by Adam Spencer to keep you up-to-date on all the news and events in the world of college hoops. You can follow Adam on Twitter at @AdamSpencer4 and @BlueChipGrit. 1. Opening tipoff. The Tennessee Volunteers...
rockytopinsider.com
Former Tennessee Target Walter Nolen Teases Transfer Portal Interest
Former Tennessee target Walter Nolen, the No. 2 recruit from the class of 2022, signed with Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M back in December 2021. With Nolen being an attendee of Powell High School in Knoxville during his recruitment, Tennessee was certainly a big player in that process. Nolen has previously pointed to great relationships on the coaching staff, specifically DL coach Rodney Garner, as enticing aspects of the Tennessee program.
Geno Auriemma, legendary women’s college basketball coach, rips officiating against Tennessee
UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma ripped the officiating in the first half in Thursday's game against Tennessee. The Huskies defeated the Vols, 84-67.
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: College GameDay Hosts Preview Tennessee-Texas in Knoxville
ESPN’s College GameDay is in Knoxville this week for a major Top 10 matchup between No. 4 Tennessee and No. 10 Texas. On Friday afternoon, GameDay’s three hosts – Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg, and LaPhonso Ellis – all met with the local media to discuss their thoughts on Rick Barnes, Tennessee as a whole, what they have seen from Texas, and much more.
rockytopinsider.com
LOOK: Vols Release New ‘Tennessee Classic’ Basketball Uniforms
Tennessee basketball announced new alternate uniforms Thursday afternoon. The “Tennessee Classic” uniforms have ties all the way back to the 1936 Vols’ basketball uniforms and draws inspiration from many directions. “Drawing inspiration from all corners of Volunteer lore, the Tennessee Classic uniform line celebrates the unique tradition...
rockytopinsider.com
IMG Academy Standout Visiting Tennessee This Weekend
Class of 2024 defensive lineman Jayden Jackson is visiting Tennessee this weekend for the Vols’ second January Junior Day. Jackson is a fast rising prospect in the 2024 recruiting class after posting a strong junior prep season at IMG Academy in Florida. Jackson is unranked according to the 247sports composite and other recruiting rankings.
Jay Bilas: No obvious impediment to Tennessee winning National Championship
Rick Barnes and the NCAA Tournament has always been a divisive conversation. That discussion has firmly set in at Tennessee. The Barnes-led Vols have had a tremendous amount of success and while there may be more context to his results in the Big Dance than some may want to admit, fans want more in March.
rockytopinsider.com
Everything Rick Barnes Said Ahead Of Tennessee’s Top 10 Tilt With Texas
Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes and the Vols are preparing for their second matchup against Texas in as many years after Barnes spent 17 seasons in Austin before coming to Knoxville. College Gameday is in to for the top 10 tilt as No. 4 Tennessee (17-3, 7-1 SEC) and No....
rockytopinsider.com
Three Quick Takeaways: Lady Vols Suffer Seventh Loss of Season to Rival UConn in Knoxville
The Tennessee Lady Vols fell short of a double-digit comeback bid against old rival No. 5 UConn Thursday night in Knoxville, losing 84-67 to the Huskies in Thompson-Boling Arena. After falling behind 16 at the end of the first quarter, Tennessee battled back to cut the Huskies’ lead to four...
Rucker: Tennessee's defense becoming cheat code
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe took the ball nearly 80 feet from the bucket, put it on the deck and made a determined end-to-end drive, knifing in for a layup that just beat the buzzer. It was a nice play. And … it helped Georgia crack the 40-point barrier. Such was the...
UConn puts an end to Lady Vols 9-game winning streak in latest chapter of one of the best rivalries in women’s basketball
KNOXVILLE — Lou Lopez Senechal scored 26 points and Aaliyah Edwards added 25 to lead No. 5 Connecticut to a 84-67 victory over Tennessee in a matchup of iconic women’s basketball programs on Thursday night. Aubrey Griffen and Dorka Juhasz, each scored 13 points for the Huskies (19-2), who led by as many as 16 […]
WATE
Post game presser after Lady Vols fall to UConn
UConn scored the first bucket 23 seconds into the game and never looked back winning 84-67. UConn scored the first bucket 23 seconds into the game and never looked back winning 84-67. News at Midday. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning...
rockytopinsider.com
Everything Rick Barnes Said After Tennessee’s Dominant Victory Over Georgia
Tennessee basketball used a dominant defensive performance to coast past SEC foe Georgia, 70-41, Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols were extremely balanced offensively with Zakai Zeigler leading the way with 11 points and seven Vols scored six or more points. Eighth year head coach Rick Barnes discussed his...
rockytopinsider.com
College GameDay Information for Vols and Lady Vols This Week
6:00 p.m. – Gates open at Thompson-Boling Arena. 7:00-8:00 p.m. – ESPN College GameDay live on ESPN*. Here’s a look at what the Saturday, Jan. 28 schedule will look like:. 9:00 a.m. – Gates open at Thompson-Boling Arena. 11:00 a.m.-Noon – ESPN College GameDay live on...
rockytopinsider.com
BREAKING: Tennessee’s Danny White Signs Contract Extension
University of Tennessee-Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman announced a contract extension for Director of Athletics Danny White on Wednesday. White’s extension starts at $2.2 million annually, with a six-year rolling term. “Danny White’s strong and innovative leadership of our athletics department has created a championship culture and excellence across all...
WATE
UGC Louisville bank robbery aftermath
News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning...
mymix1041.com
Tennessee’s economy grew the second fastest of any state in 2022
From the Chattanooga Times Free Press: Tennessee, which led the nation in economic growth in 2021, was displaced last year by Idaho as the state with the fastest-growing economy, according to estimates by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis through the first three quarters of last year. But the government...
wvlt.tv
One East Tenn. church responsible for feeding hundreds
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The church and food pantry started out feeding 50-60 families every week, now that has grown to them providing hot meals and groceries to around 300 families every Friday at noon. The total amount is around 750 people, this equates to six to seven thousand pounds of food weekly.
Comments / 0