Knoxville, TN

rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Baseball Freshman Outfielder Taking Semester Off

Tennessee Baseball freshman outfielder Alex Stanwich will be taking a semester off for personal reasons this Spring, Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello announced Friday. Vitello said the team expects Stanwich back in the fold this fall. Stanwich is a Lincoln-Way East High School product out of Frankfort, Illinois, and was...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Basketball Looking for Top-10 Win Against Texas

Tennessee Basketball is looking for their second Top-10 win of the season when tenth-ranked Texas comes to Knoxville on Saturday for a battle of the UTs. We take a look at the Vols’ upcoming matchup against Texas in the latest edition of the “High & Tight.”. Texas enters...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Former Tennessee Target Walter Nolen Teases Transfer Portal Interest

Former Tennessee target Walter Nolen, the No. 2 recruit from the class of 2022, signed with Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M back in December 2021. With Nolen being an attendee of Powell High School in Knoxville during his recruitment, Tennessee was certainly a big player in that process. Nolen has previously pointed to great relationships on the coaching staff, specifically DL coach Rodney Garner, as enticing aspects of the Tennessee program.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: College GameDay Hosts Preview Tennessee-Texas in Knoxville

ESPN’s College GameDay is in Knoxville this week for a major Top 10 matchup between No. 4 Tennessee and No. 10 Texas. On Friday afternoon, GameDay’s three hosts – Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg, and LaPhonso Ellis – all met with the local media to discuss their thoughts on Rick Barnes, Tennessee as a whole, what they have seen from Texas, and much more.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

LOOK: Vols Release New ‘Tennessee Classic’ Basketball Uniforms

Tennessee basketball announced new alternate uniforms Thursday afternoon. The “Tennessee Classic” uniforms have ties all the way back to the 1936 Vols’ basketball uniforms and draws inspiration from many directions. “Drawing inspiration from all corners of Volunteer lore, the Tennessee Classic uniform line celebrates the unique tradition...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

IMG Academy Standout Visiting Tennessee This Weekend

Class of 2024 defensive lineman Jayden Jackson is visiting Tennessee this weekend for the Vols’ second January Junior Day. Jackson is a fast rising prospect in the 2024 recruiting class after posting a strong junior prep season at IMG Academy in Florida. Jackson is unranked according to the 247sports composite and other recruiting rankings.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Rucker: Tennessee's defense becoming cheat code

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe took the ball nearly 80 feet from the bucket, put it on the deck and made a determined end-to-end drive, knifing in for a layup that just beat the buzzer. It was a nice play. And … it helped Georgia crack the 40-point barrier. Such was the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Post game presser after Lady Vols fall to UConn

UConn scored the first bucket 23 seconds into the game and never looked back winning 84-67. UConn scored the first bucket 23 seconds into the game and never looked back winning 84-67. News at Midday. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Everything Rick Barnes Said After Tennessee’s Dominant Victory Over Georgia

Tennessee basketball used a dominant defensive performance to coast past SEC foe Georgia, 70-41, Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols were extremely balanced offensively with Zakai Zeigler leading the way with 11 points and seven Vols scored six or more points. Eighth year head coach Rick Barnes discussed his...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

College GameDay Information for Vols and Lady Vols This Week

6:00 p.m. – Gates open at Thompson-Boling Arena. 7:00-8:00 p.m. – ESPN College GameDay live on ESPN*. Here’s a look at what the Saturday, Jan. 28 schedule will look like:. 9:00 a.m. – Gates open at Thompson-Boling Arena. 11:00 a.m.-Noon – ESPN College GameDay live on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

BREAKING: Tennessee’s Danny White Signs Contract Extension

University of Tennessee-Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman announced a contract extension for Director of Athletics Danny White on Wednesday. White’s extension starts at $2.2 million annually, with a six-year rolling term. “Danny White’s strong and innovative leadership of our athletics department has created a championship culture and excellence across all...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

UGC Louisville bank robbery aftermath

News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning...
LOUISVILLE, TN
mymix1041.com

Tennessee’s economy grew the second fastest of any state in 2022

From the Chattanooga Times Free Press: Tennessee, which led the nation in economic growth in 2021, was displaced last year by Idaho as the state with the fastest-growing economy, according to estimates by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis through the first three quarters of last year. But the government...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

One East Tenn. church responsible for feeding hundreds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The church and food pantry started out feeding 50-60 families every week, now that has grown to them providing hot meals and groceries to around 300 families every Friday at noon. The total amount is around 750 people, this equates to six to seven thousand pounds of food weekly.
HARRIMAN, TN

