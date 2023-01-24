Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in WisconsinLuay RahilAfton, WI
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
WIFR
Deputies to patrol Temporary Hard Rock Casino for at least another year
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office agrees to keep up its patrol efforts at the Hard Rock Casino in Rockford for at least another year. This comes on the heels of a shooting in the parking lot last May that ended with one person dead. Since...
WIFR
Lawyer for 15th & Chris owner releases statement after restaurant fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The attorney for 15th & Chris owner, James Purifoy, released a statement Wednesday after the Rockford business suffered $100,000 in damages over the weekend. 23 News met up with Elder Granger II for the first statement released from Purifoy’s perspective since a fire broke out just...
WIFR
At least 27 treated at Beloit Memorial Hospital after I-39 pileup
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - Dozens of vehicles were involved in a massive pileup Friday on I-39 N/90 W in Janesville. Injuries are still being tallied after a nearly 50-vehicle crash shut down a stretch of the interstate. A crash around 12:30 p.m. Friday on I-39 N/90 W shut the stretch...
WIFR
27-year-old Freeport man found dead after Stephenson Co. crash
ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - A 27-year-old man was found dead Thursday morning after a severe car crash in Stephenson County. Crews responded just after 7 a.m. to the intersection of Rt. 26 and Old Route 26 for a report of a damaged car on the side of the road. Thomas...
WIFR
Wrong-way driver identified in fatal I-39 crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 25-year-old Davis Junction man who died Monday while driving the wrong way down the interstate has been named. John Danuk was reportedly driving northbound on I-39 at mile marker 119 when he took the wrong exit and ended up in the southbound lanes, according to Illinois State Police.
WIFR
Local gun shops struggle after Pritzker’s assault weapons ban
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - More than two weeks since Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed the state‘s ban on assault weapons, the debate is far from over. From assault weapons to large capacity magazines, gun shop owners say they used to sell out of their weapons but now a lot of them collect dust on their shelves.
WIFR
Stretch of I-39/90 closed between Janesville & Beloit
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A stretch of I-39/90 is completely closed between Janesville and Beloit – and it is expected to be closed for a while because of a pileup that may have included dozens of vehicles. The Rock Co. communication center told NBC15 News that it has...
WIFR
Rockford Community Investment Fund gives abandoned homes new life
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A program that restores abandoned homes brings hope and economic strength to some of Rockford’s neighborhoods. “This really is one of those rare opportunities that we can say it’s a win win win for everyone,” said Mayor of Rockford Tom McNamara. More than...
WIFR
23 News anchor Andy Gannon locally featured for milestone anniversary
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Over the last four decades, stateline residents have come to know Andy Gannon, the deep-voiced tv personality that’s covered everything from sports upsets, and political highlights to severe weather events and local happenings. Now, Gannon is being featured for his own legacy―40 years reporting local...
WIFR
United Way sees December donations from players at Hard Rock Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The United Way of Rock River Valley received a donation check Wednesday from player donations at the Rockford casino. The $2,000 check came from unclaimed vouchers donated at the Opening Act casino through December 2022. The nonprofit recently thanked Hard Rock Rockford via social media for...
WIFR
NEW RESIDENCY PROGRAM
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new program in Rockford gives 10 students at a local university a chance to achieve their dream job. “Just having this strong foundation in Rockford and being able to serve this community, and continue to serve this community, is exactly what I wanted to do,” said Reilly Wojchiehowski, who is one-of-ten University of Illinois College of Medicine students in Rockford who will practice being a Family Medicine doctor through one local hospital: UW Health SwedishAmerican.
WIFR
Overnight garage fire destroys multiple cars
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A garage fire in the early hours of Thursday morning leaves two cars destroyed and one damaged. Rockford Fire officials responded to the 1500 block of 16th Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. after neighbors reported a garage on fire. The structure, shared by a duplex, was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
WIFR
Veterinarian shortage leads to pet owners having longer wait times for sick pets
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Longer wait times in animal hospitals may be forcing people to travel farther away just to get their sick pet checked out. Wait times at vet clinics keep increasing as veterinarians keep leaving the industry to retire, protect their mental health or take care of their families.
WIFR
Mercyhealth spotlights black maternal mortality crisis
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mercyhealth shined a spotlight on the maternal health crisis and alarming rates of mortality among black women, at it’s “Taking Action After the Shock” event. “It’s present no matter the person’s education, it’s present no matter the woman’s insurance background,” said Mercyhealth Chair...
