ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new program in Rockford gives 10 students at a local university a chance to achieve their dream job. “Just having this strong foundation in Rockford and being able to serve this community, and continue to serve this community, is exactly what I wanted to do,” said Reilly Wojchiehowski, who is one-of-ten University of Illinois College of Medicine students in Rockford who will practice being a Family Medicine doctor through one local hospital: UW Health SwedishAmerican.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO