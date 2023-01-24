ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Man killed in broad-daylight shooting in South Richmond, police investigating

By Tannock Blair
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department investigating after a man was killed in a reported shooting on Maury Street in South Richmond.

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, officers were called to the 3400 block of Maury Street for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Medical Examiner is yet to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective P. Ripley with the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-0423 .

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.

John Hood
3d ago

I love how it’s stated the ME said the cause of death has yet to be determined. He was frigging shot!!! I not surprised it happened in South Side! Drugs run rampant there.

