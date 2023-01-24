ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

University of Wisconsin System to 'restrict' TikTok use

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — University of Wisconsin System officials said Tuesday that they will restrict the use of TikTok on system devices.

System spokesman Mark Pitsch told The Associated Press about the move in an email. He didn't explain whether the system was banning the app or limiting its use to only certain situations. He didn't immediately respond to follow-up inquiries seeking more details.

Nearly half of the states nationwide have blocked the popular social media app owned by a Chinese company. Earlier this month, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers banned the use of TikTok on Wisconsin state phones and other devices, citing potential risks to privacy, safety and security.

The order didn't apply to the UW System, which employs 40,000 faculty and staff, because it isn’t an executive branch agency. UW-Madison, the system's flagship school, has multiple TikTok accounts, including one for the women's volleyball team. Universities often use TikTok accounts as a recruiting tool to connect with high school students.

TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company that moved its headquarters to Singapore in 2020. It has been targeted by critics who say the Chinese government could access user data, such as browsing history and location. U.S. armed forces also have prohibited the app on military devices.

TikTok is consumed by two-thirds of American teens and has become the second-most popular domain in the world. But there has long been bipartisan concern in Washington that Beijing would use legal and regulatory power to seize American user data or try to push pro-China narratives or misinformation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Maternal deaths and disparities increase in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Deaths from pregnancy complications have become more prevalent in Mississippi, and racial disparities in the health of those who give birth have widened in recent years, according to a report released Thursday by the state's Department of Health. The Mississippi Maternal Mortality Report...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Tesla will invest $3.6B in Nevada truck factory expansion

SPARKS, Nev. — (AP) — Tesla said it intends to invest $3.6 billion to expand manufacturing capabilities in Nevada and is confident growing software-related profits, reflected in record net income reported Wednesday for the fourth quarter of last year, will keep margins higher than any other automaker. The...
NEVADA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

US sweetens pot to study siting for spent nuke fuel storage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — The U.S. government has long struggled to find a permanent solution for storing or disposing of spent nuclear fuel from commercial nuclear power plants, and opposition to such a site is flaring up again as New Mexico lawmakers debate banning a facility without state consent.
WSOC Charlotte

A look at California's back-to-back mass shootings

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — In the course of 48 hours, two gunmen went on shooting rampages at both ends of California that left 18 dead and 10 wounded. The unrelated massacres at a dance hall in a Los Angeles suburb on Saturday night and a pair of mushroom farms south of San Francisco on Monday have dealt a blow to the state, which has some of the nation's toughest firearm laws and lowest rates of gun deaths.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WSOC Charlotte

NC doctor files lawsuit aiming to strike down state’s restriction to certain abortion pills

CHARLOTTE — A lawsuit filed by a doctor in North Carolina may impact nationwide access to certain abortion pills. According to ABC News, a North Carolina doctor has filed a lawsuit against the state to strike down their restrictions on an abortion pill known as mifepristone, a single pill that terminates a pregnancy by stopping the production of the hormone progesterone.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Texas death row inmates sue over solitary confinement

HOUSTON — (AP) — A group of death row inmates filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against the Texas prison system over its policy of mandatory and indefinite solitary confinement for all prisoners who are awaiting execution, saying it causes severe physical and psychological harm. The suit alleges that...
TEXAS STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Alex Murdaugh: Attorneys duel in opening statements at double murder trial in SC

WALTERBORO, S.C. — Opening statements began in the double murder trial of former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is accused of killing his wife and son in 2021. The remarks by prosecutor Creighton Waters and defense attorney Dick Harpootlian on Wednesday foreshadowed what promises to be an emotional trial at the Colleton County Courthouse. Murdaugh, 54, is accused of fatally shooting his wife, Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, 52, and his son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, on June 7, 2021, on the family’s property, The State newspaper of Columbia reported.
WALTERBORO, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Knicks owner James Dolan defends MSG's use of facial recognition after letter from NY Attorney General

James Dolan spoke publicly about Madison Square Garden's controversial use of facial recognition at its venues for the first time on Thursday in an interview with Fox 5. The New York Knicks owner and Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corporation chief executive showed no signs of backing down from the policy, which has been used to remove multiple attorneys from its venues.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WSOC Charlotte

Action 9: Watch out for EBT card skimming devices

CHARLOTTE — Two people contacted Action 9 recently, saying they believe someone used skimming devices to steal information off their EBT cards. An EBT card is similar to a debit card and allows people who receive government assistance such as food stamps to pay retailers directly for their purchases.
WSOC Charlotte

Body of newborn baby found near railroad tracks in East Rockingham

EAST ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — A newborn baby was found deceased next to railroad tracks in East Rockingham Thursday afternoon, according to Richmond County officials. Richmond County EMS confirmed to Channel 9 that the emergency communications center got a call from a person saying they had found the baby next to the tracks between South Street and 9th Avenue. East Rockingham is about 75 miles east of Charlotte.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
126K+
Followers
148K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy