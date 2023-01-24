ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester police issue alert for missing teenager

By James Battaglia
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police issued an alert Tuesday for a missing 15-year-old who may be in Greece.

According to the RPD, Ahmad Woods-Crenshaw was reported missing on Friday. He was last seen at his home on Cedar Street in Rochester.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Roberta Hobby
3d ago

please forward, share and let's bring this baby home. in the name of Jesus please put a hedge of protection around this young Man's head & body. please 🙏 bring peace to his family sending the comforter to let their spirit this baby is fine and will return home to his family. In Jesus Mighty name we Pray and Ask it all....Amen

