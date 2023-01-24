Rochester police issue alert for missing teenager

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police issued an alert Tuesday for a missing 15-year-old who may be in Greece.

According to the RPD, Ahmad Woods-Crenshaw was reported missing on Friday. He was last seen at his home on Cedar Street in Rochester.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

