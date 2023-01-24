ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunkirk, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnynewsnow.com

Search Underway For Future Historical Marker Sites In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Want to be part of history? Jamestown historians are asking for help to identify where future historical markers should be placed. Jamestown Historical Marker Committee and City of Jamestown historian Ashley Senske are taking suggestions for the next marker location. So far, Senske...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Furniture Mart Restoration Plan Moves Forward

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Plans to redevelop Jamestown’s tallest building are finally underway, just four months after the initial interest was made public. Jamestown City Council is moving forward with a $2 million dollar Restore New York grant application to remodel the Furniture Mart Building, located at 111 West Second Street in Downtown Jamestown.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

How Does The Blizzard of 77 Compare to The Blizzard of 22

From the moment that Winter Storm Elliott started to blow into Western New York, so many people started immediately compare that storm to the Blizzard of 1977. This is not unique to the blizzard that smacked Buffalo a few weeks ago, just about every major storm that arrives in Buffalo often receives the same comparison.
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Cheektowaga, Hamburg Getting Brand New Crumbl Cookie

Hamburg and Cheektowaga are getting brand new Crumbl Cookie locations this year! Crumbl Cookies came from Utah in 2021, but are now all the hype in Western New York. The first location to open up in 2021 was the one on Niagara Falls Boulevard. The other location just opened up at the end of 2022 on Transit Road by Maple.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

BPD seeking public’s help in finding Buffalo teen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old Zhaire Wilson. Wilson is described as 5-foot-8, approximately 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, royal blue pants and black Crocs. Wilson’s last known location was in the area […]
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

State DOT clears way for lower speed limit on Rt. 20 in Fredonia

A reduction in the speed limit along Route 20 in the village of Fredonia is apparently on the way. Fredonia Mayor Doug Essek has learned from the New York State Department of Transportation that a speed reduction study was conducted and that officials concluded that the speed limit should be reduced to 30 mph. Essek read a letter from Michael Roach, the DOT's Regional Traffic Engineer, during Monday evening's Village Board workshop meeting...
FREDONIA, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Chautauqua County’s Jobless Rate Rises

Chautauqua County (WNY News Now) — The county’s jobless rate rose slightly last month, but remained lower than the statewide average. The New York State Labor Department reported Tuesday that Chautauqua County’s preliminary unemployment rate in December was 3.8 percent, up from 3.5 percent the previous month.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Fire at Eldred American Legion

The American Legion Building in Eldred appears to have been destroyed in a fire. The fire was reported at the Legion building shortly after 11 this morning, eventually going to four alarms. Early reports had stated the fire was at the VFW Hall, but those proved to be in error.
ELDRED, PA
Evan Crosby

10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an Hour

Buffalo, NY. - Buffalo is the second-largest city in New York, as well as the largest metro area in Upstate New York - home to more than 1.1 million people. Once a major hub for railroads, steel production, and manufacturing, today the economy of Buffalo is comprised of high-tech firms, service-oriented businesses, and a mix of industrial and light manufacturing. Furthermore, the region is increasingly a center for banking and life sciences.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Riverside Ice Rink hours unsettling for Buffalo residents

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Millions of dollars were given by the City of Buffalo to renovate the Riverside Park Rink. Construction started in mid-2021 and finished in September. Councilmember Joseph Golombek says it was a health and safety issue from a freon leak. Once construction was complete, the rink was only open for party rentals and school programming.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy