Search Underway For Future Historical Marker Sites In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Want to be part of history? Jamestown historians are asking for help to identify where future historical markers should be placed. Jamestown Historical Marker Committee and City of Jamestown historian Ashley Senske are taking suggestions for the next marker location. So far, Senske...
Buffalo’s Top Lawmaker Makes Stunning Announcement
The Buffalo Common Council is the legislative branch of the second largest city in New York State and it's made up of residents from the City of Buffalo's nine council districts. The Common Council is led by a Council President, who is picked from the 9 members of the council....
What happened to the OnCore golf complex? Plans revised for $30 million project
Plans for the sports and entertainment complex are "moving forward" but with numerous changes, including its location.
North Buffalo veteran still missing SUV lost in the December blizzard
On the first night of last month's blizzard, Friday, December 23rd, Bret Mandell said his SUV became stuck on NY-198, and one month later it remains missing.
Home improvement contractor sentenced for defrauding seven victims
According to the district attorney's office, he entered into home improvement contracts with seven victims and once he received substantial down payments he abandoned the projects.
Jamestown Furniture Mart Restoration Plan Moves Forward
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Plans to redevelop Jamestown’s tallest building are finally underway, just four months after the initial interest was made public. Jamestown City Council is moving forward with a $2 million dollar Restore New York grant application to remodel the Furniture Mart Building, located at 111 West Second Street in Downtown Jamestown.
How Does The Blizzard of 77 Compare to The Blizzard of 22
From the moment that Winter Storm Elliott started to blow into Western New York, so many people started immediately compare that storm to the Blizzard of 1977. This is not unique to the blizzard that smacked Buffalo a few weeks ago, just about every major storm that arrives in Buffalo often receives the same comparison.
Cheektowaga, Hamburg Getting Brand New Crumbl Cookie
Hamburg and Cheektowaga are getting brand new Crumbl Cookie locations this year! Crumbl Cookies came from Utah in 2021, but are now all the hype in Western New York. The first location to open up in 2021 was the one on Niagara Falls Boulevard. The other location just opened up at the end of 2022 on Transit Road by Maple.
BPD seeking public’s help in finding Buffalo teen
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old Zhaire Wilson. Wilson is described as 5-foot-8, approximately 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, royal blue pants and black Crocs. Wilson’s last known location was in the area […]
State DOT clears way for lower speed limit on Rt. 20 in Fredonia
A reduction in the speed limit along Route 20 in the village of Fredonia is apparently on the way. Fredonia Mayor Doug Essek has learned from the New York State Department of Transportation that a speed reduction study was conducted and that officials concluded that the speed limit should be reduced to 30 mph. Essek read a letter from Michael Roach, the DOT's Regional Traffic Engineer, during Monday evening's Village Board workshop meeting...
Wegmans Not the Most Popular Grocery Store in New York, Says Study
There are plenty of grocery store options in the United States. If you travel down to the south, then you probably have been to places like Kroger and Publix. The Piggly-Wiggly is another popular store. Then you have places like Food Lion and HyVee that are popular outside of New York state,
Chautauqua County’s Jobless Rate Rises
Chautauqua County (WNY News Now) — The county’s jobless rate rose slightly last month, but remained lower than the statewide average. The New York State Labor Department reported Tuesday that Chautauqua County’s preliminary unemployment rate in December was 3.8 percent, up from 3.5 percent the previous month.
Fire at Eldred American Legion
The American Legion Building in Eldred appears to have been destroyed in a fire. The fire was reported at the Legion building shortly after 11 this morning, eventually going to four alarms. Early reports had stated the fire was at the VFW Hall, but those proved to be in error.
Moog to hold open interviews on Saturday
Available positions include those in engineering, assembly & test and machining.
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an Hour
Buffalo, NY. - Buffalo is the second-largest city in New York, as well as the largest metro area in Upstate New York - home to more than 1.1 million people. Once a major hub for railroads, steel production, and manufacturing, today the economy of Buffalo is comprised of high-tech firms, service-oriented businesses, and a mix of industrial and light manufacturing. Furthermore, the region is increasingly a center for banking and life sciences.
TSA hiring at Buffalo-Niagara International Airport
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The TSA is looking for new recruits ahead of the spring and summer travel seasons. The agency is expecting to see a higher number of travelers in the coming months and need additional officers to assist with security. Both full and part-time positions are open with...
Sweet Buffalo Monday: Hamburg resident looking for kidney donor
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 26-year-old Brianna Digiacomo of Hamburg has been battling polycystic kidney disease her whole life. After her body rejected a kidney from a loved one during her first surgery a few years ago, she is looking for a kidney donor to save her life. Diagacomo, her aunt Tara Ziemann and close family […]
Cariol Horne arraigned for allegedly harassing Buffalo Police officers during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Buffalo Police officer Cariol Horne has been arraigned for allegedly harassing officers. The Erie County District Attorney's Office says police were interviewing two people as part of a looting investigation back on Christmas day when Horne tried to stop them. Prosecutors say she also pushed...
Riverside Ice Rink hours unsettling for Buffalo residents
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Millions of dollars were given by the City of Buffalo to renovate the Riverside Park Rink. Construction started in mid-2021 and finished in September. Councilmember Joseph Golombek says it was a health and safety issue from a freon leak. Once construction was complete, the rink was only open for party rentals and school programming.
Slippery commute expected, local crews to treat roads overnight
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — From the Buffalo metro area to Lockport, roads were slushy and messy Wednesday afternoon. A mixed bag of precipitation caused some minor traffic delays during the evening commute and could cause problems on Thursday morning. Temperatures are expected to rise and then quickly drop, meaning any rain or snow could […]
